The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

If retailers get to start their Black Friday sales early, you should be allowed to start your post-Thanksgiving blackout early, right? Fend off the urge to nap after dinner and head to the holiday edition of Wynwood Nights: All Black Thanksgiving to dance to hip-hop, soca, and dancehall while taking part in videogame competitions or watching the game on TV. If you can somehow fit more food in your face, that'll be available as well. 8 p.m. Thursday, November 23, at Garden Food & Bar, 270 NW 23rd St., Miami; 954-376-2695; facebook.com/wynwoodnights. Admission costs $10.

Altruism is all well and good, but the emotional high of doing something nice for others isn't quite as rewarding as, say, a raging party. That's why, in each of the past 20 years, Care Resource has thrown a week's worth of bangers to raise funds for HIV and AIDS community health care. This year, White Party Week will take over almost half a dozen clubs, a hotel pool, and a beach. So if dancing shirtless within three feet of 20 other shirtless men sounds like the perfect perk, snag a party package and call it your good deed for the year. 10 p.m. Thursday, November 23, through Monday, November 27, at various locations in Miami; 305-576-1234; whiteparty.org. Tickets to individual events start at $45; passes start at $165.

Friday: Yoli Mayor. Photo by fujifilmgirl

Friday

The rest of America doesn't know what's up. Yoli Mayor, who became famous as a contestant on America's Got Talent, is a vocal powerhouse who deserves to be celebrated beyond the derivative nickname of the "Cuban Adele." Her hometown is doing just that at the Locos por Juana and Yoli Mayor show. The whole night is dedicated to Miami pride with this group of local musicians. If you want more reason to get excited for the show, check out their collab on YouTube singing Bob Marley and the Fugees. 7 p.m. Friday, November 24, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

House has had a huge influence on popular music in Romania. One of the more innovative groups to come out of the country's DJ pool is SIT (an acronym for "Sideways Invisibility Theory," whatever that means). Producers and friends Cristi Cons and Vlad Caia play a show that blends their unreleased material with improvisation for a fresh approach to beat looping and overlapping melodies. 11 p.m. Friday, November 24, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10.

You don't stand in hours-long lines or fight your way through crowds in department stores because your heart is so full of love that you need to find a discount gift for that special someone. You do it for you, because you need a second flat-screen for your bedroom. As long as hedonism is the rule of the day, you can plan on spending your night at Black FlyDay. Fly Guy, DJ Nasty, DJ Bre, and A-Train will bring the vibes. All you have to do is show up in something as black as your self-centered soul. 9 p.m. Friday, November 24, at Macaya Gallery, 145 NW 36th St., Miami; 786-427-5424; blackflyday.eventbrite.com. Admission costs $15 to $30.

Saturday: DJ Sonny Fodera. Courtesy of artist management

Saturday

Miami's Oscar G and Armand Pena, along with New York's Rob-Lo, are ready to make the ground shake in the Paddock Garden during Jack Daniel's Barbecue and Beats. Turns out Jack specializes in more than just the liquor you order when you know the well whiskey will make you puke. The fest will also offer grub from Coops Pit BBQ, Pirate Brothers BBQ, and King of Racks BBQ, along with a barbecue-eating contest. All of that slow-smoked ungulate flesh should guard against a hangover and fuel plenty of booty-shaking. Noon Saturday, November 25, at Hialeah Park, 2200 E. Fourth Ave., Hialeah; 305-885-8000; barbecueandbeats.com. Admission is free with RSVP. Ages 21 and up.

The Arsht Center takes great pleasure in combining the appeal of popular icons and refined cultural offerings while watching droves of Harry Potter nerds arrive in costume to performances such as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert. While Harry, Hermione, and Ron try to unravel the mystery of the heir to Slytherin onscreen, you can enjoy the heavenly experience of a live musical score performed by a full orchestra. It's enough to make you forget you're a muggle, if only for an evening. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $39 to $105.

Sonny Fodera is originally from Australia, but he's gained enough notoriety as a house DJ that he now splits his time among Ibiza, the U.K., and the U.S. when he isn't hunkered down recording for labels such as Dirtybird, Visionquest, and Defected. He recently released his latest EP, Solotoko, and will perform in the intimate venue on the first floor of club Space before continuing to jet around the world. 10 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20.

If you think instrumental music is boring or vanilla, you haven't seen Rodrigo y Gabriela live. Between Gabriela's intensely percussive playing and Rodrigo's rhythmic approach to melody, their sets get you pumped before the first song is even halfway done. The two met as teenagers growing up in Mexico City, but they didn't find success until after they moved to Ireland in 1999. Their influences include flamenco, jazz, and heavy metal, which they blend brilliantly in covers and original compositions. If they're good enough for Barack Obama, who invited them to play at the White House in 2010, they're good enough for you. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at the Fillmore, 1800 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $36.50 to $48.50.

Local celebrity and sporadic weather wizard Notorious Nastie is staging another night of bass, hip-hop, and general madness at the Bermuda Triangle Festival, featuring Kool Keith. Alongside the surrealist and horrorcore OG will be Miami favorites Lamebot and Otto Von Schirach, plus local artists Golden Flora, Emerson Rajadel, and others. If you're not spending the holiday with your chosen family, prevent weirdness withdrawal with this heavy dose of local quirkiness and artistry. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $15.

Maybe the recent rash of outed sexual abusers hasn't deterred your thirst for standup comedy's boys' club. In that case, the Black Saturday Comedy Show could lighten up an otherwise stressful weekend of holiday shopping. The former host of the 99 Jamz morning show, local comedian Marvin Dixon, along with the current host of its early-hour radio laughs, Rickey Smiley, will be onstage with DeRay Davis and Toto to ensure we don't take ourselves too seriously, even in trying times. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 25, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5978; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $35 to $110.



EXPAND Saturday: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert. Courtesy of company management

Sunday

If you liked boobs on the web, you remember the immensely popular site Suicide Girls, featuring tatted-up, scantily clad gals. Maybe you imagine $uicideboy$ is like that but with dudes. You'd be wrong. The group is actually the cousin rap duo of Ruby da Cherry and $lick $loth from New Orleans. Their dark, glitch-trap style is representative of the coolest internet rappers. They're extremely prolific with 29 releases, including the ten-part series Kill Your$elf, out on G59 Records. 7 p.m. Sunday, November 26, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Admission costs $26.50.

Giving to those who need help can bring such good feels. This Thanksgiving week, you might be compelled to get some of those warm and fuzzies. D-Junction Mas, a Broward carnival band — you know, the kind that wears feathers and dances, bringing Caribbean music to the people — is pairing up with Adonis Events to offer you an easy way to tap into that feeling. The two groups will host the Give Thanks Brunch Edition at the downtown Miami spot 1306. Some of the proceeds from the event, offering food, mimosas, and drink specials, will help feed the homeless. 10 a.m. Sunday, November 26, at 1306 Miami, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com/DJunctionMas. Admission costs $35.

Are you afraid Donald Trump is a misogynist dead-set on starting World War III? If not, South Florida People of Color is here to wake you up. The group is presenting a screening of The Great White Hoax at the Miami Theater Center. The film shows how 45's race-baiting presidential campaign reversed progress made in race relations in America during Barack Obama's presidency and fueled white fear. Enjoy the reception, watch the film, and stay for the discussion with Unity360 Race Dialogue facilitators Tameka Bradley Hobbs and Jordana Hart. 3 p.m. Sunday, November 26, at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; facebook.com/miamishorespoc. Admission costs $10 to $35.

Monday

Your kids will certainly think back fondly on their days at Disney World, but if you offer them cultural experiences that extend past Mickey's lair, they'll likely remember them with even more pride. For an experimental cultural time, check out the Frost Electroacoustic Music Ensemble at UM's Clark Recital Hall. It will play music made with analog and digital technologies, everyday objects, music instruments, and toys. Juraj Kojs will direct undergrads and grad students in a boundary-pushing performance. Your future D'Angelos and Brian Enos will thank you later. 7:30 Monday, November 27, at Clark Recital Hall, 5501 San Amaro Dr., #201, Coral Gables; music.miami.edu. Admission is free.

Tuesday: The Book of Mormon Photo by Joan Marcus

Tuesday

Not all Miami rappers get off the ground, especially the ones who use the web to find fame. But Gazzy Garcia, AKA Lil Pump, has done just that. With a SoundCloud start in 2016, he made it to the Billboard Hot 100 with his song "Gucci Gang." This past October, he released his self-titled debut. But his streaming game is strong, with more than 70 million streams on some of his more popular songs. Lil Pump? Lil Click is more like it. Signed to Tha Lights Global and Warner Bros. Records and only 17 years old, this guy is a rising star. Catch him at the Hangar this week for what's sure to be a killer IRL experience. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 28, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; thehangar305.com. Admission starts at $27.

Everyone, even Mormons, loves The Book of Mormon. It was hailed "the best musical of this century" by the New York Times. The creators of this profane yet beloved production also crafted South Park, Avenue Q, and Frozen. So you'll want to grab tickets early for the Tony Award-winning musical when it comes to the Arsht Center for one week. If you haven't already seen it, you'll fall in love with the tale and tunes about the adventures of two Mormon missionaries in Africa. 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 28, through Sunday, December 3, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $30.

Lebanon is known as the French Riviera of the Middle East for its beaches and beauty. It's one of the more liberal Arab nations, with a religiously mixed population. But it bears the brunt of many years of political conflict in the area. The Miami Film Festival is screening a work from that small, swarthy nation, The Insult, which was submitted to the 90th Academy Awards for best foreign-language film and whose star, Kamel El Basha, won best actor at the Venice Film Festival. It's a story about a conflict between a Palestinian-Lebanese man and a Christian Lebanese business owner that results in courtroom drama. Learn a lesson about the unnecessary undoings in that lovely country — and this one. 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 28, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; miamifilmfestival.com. Admission costs $11.75.

Atlanta is an underrated metropolis. It's the home of Coca-Cola and CNN. But the thing this Southern city does best is R&B. The next generation of Hotlanta R&B, 6lack, along with Sabrina Claudio and Sy Ari Da Kid Dazed, will head to Revolution Live. Sway along sensually to 6lack's singles "Bless Me," "Loyal," and "Prblms," which featured on Billboard's Twitter Emerging Artists chart, and others off Free 6lack, his debut album. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 28, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Admission costs $25.

Tuesday: Lil Pump. Photo by Nabil Elderkin

Wednesday

Miami is no longer a city that waits for partiers to arrive and then stuffs them full of booze. Nope! It's a smart city. Things such as the 55 Project prove that Miamians have important ideas. The project connects everyday people through cultural activities. During Miami Art Week, the event will be hosted by Maria Fulfaro and Flavia Macuco, who will present speakers from the Latin art community. They include Diego Costa Peuser, founder of Pinta Art Fair; Liana Rivas of Pinta Miami; Brazilian artist Marcos Amaro; and Adriana Herrara and Willy Castellanos, cofounders of Aluna Art Foundation. The art fairs are coming in the next couple of weeks, so why not start locally? 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, at the Lab Miami, 400 NW 26th St., Miami; the55project.com. Admission costs $35.

The end of Thanksgiving marks the start of Christmastime. And so begins five nights of singing seasonal songs with the Merrick Festival 2017 Caroling Competition on the steps of 550 Biltmore Way. Six local middle- and high-school choirs will croon each night in a contest to win cash prizes. It's a 30-year-old tradition that brings music to the community and financial security to school choirs. The following Tuesday-night award show will present $25,000 to the winner of the 30-choir competition. 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 29, at 550 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables; carolingcompetition.org. Admission is free.