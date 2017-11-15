The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Early film star and cabaret legend Marlene Dietrich is here to lead a seminar on emotional control in a sea of film, DIY stage design, and choral arrangements. At least that's the concept of the Philadelphia-based performance troupe the Bearded Ladies Cabaret, who will take their audience through a night of costume changes, modernized anachronisms, and reinvented musical numbers that push the boundaries of sex, gender, and identity. Marlene and the Machine: A German Expressionist Cabaret is just the right combination of dissimilar parts to make for a fun and intriguing foray into theater. 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-576-4350; miamilightproject.com. Tickets cost $15 to $50.

Best known for his massive public sculptures, Del Geist is an artist who works almost exclusively with materials from nature. Rather than travel the world to see his site-specific works in England, Papua New Guinea, or Alberta, head to the Lowe for something on a more practical scale. "Stone Levity" is composed of miniature sculptures by the artist, allowing a more intimate interaction with his work. 10 a.m. Thursday through April 29, 2018, at the Lowe Art Museum, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-3535; lowemuseum.org. Admission costs $12.50.

Grizzly Bear can seem like the avant-garde intellectual of the folk-rock world — not quite as flamboyant as, say, Devendra Banhart, but lacking the worldwide appeal of a band like the Fleet Foxes. Of course, it's the low-lying-mist feeling of the group's understated harmonies and synth-tinged compositions that sets the band pleasantly apart from its contemporaries. Right off the release of its new album, Painted Ruins, the band will perform at the Fillmore to lull you into a slightly anxious reverie. 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $33.50 to $50.50.

Friday: Angels of Haiti. Photo by Judes Fleurimont

Friday

If you think of Marc Anthony only when you remember that brief period in the early 2000s when the rest of the United States cared about Latin music, you probably don't know he's the best-selling salsa musician of all time. That means when you take your tía to see him this weekend, you're not only doing something nice for her but also watching an internationally beloved superstar. Plus he was married to Jennifer Lopez for ten years, which we can assume was aided by his impressive repertoire of romantic ballads. So take some notes while you're there. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $53 to $3,273.

Though the main exhibits get all the glory at a museum like PAMM, your overall experience of the art there is developed through the smaller shows and acquisitions on display. Following Dara Friedman's huge retrospective, a collection of work from 15 artists using typewriters as their medium, titled "From the Truer World of the Other," will go up thanks to the Knight Foundation and the Sackner Archive of Concrete and Visual Poetry. The same day, the Steve McQueen film End Credits will open as an alternative look at visual language derived from the redacted archives from when the FBI was tracking civil rights activist Paul Robeson. 10 a.m. Friday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission costs $16.

NGO N.E.S.T. is a fledgling effort to alleviate poverty through beneficiary-led programs. The nonprofit's first project is to fund a clinic in Anse-Rouge, Haiti, where $10,000 will provide medicine there for a year. Art donated to NGO N.E.S.T. will be for sale at Les Ange d'Haiti (Angels of Haiti), and 100 percent of the proceeds will go toward that project. The art depicts the people of Haiti through photography and mixed media. 7 p.m. Friday at Macaya Gallery, 145 NW 36th St., Miami; 786-577-0322; ngonest.org. Admission is free.

If you didn't already know it, November is Italian American Heritage Month. (As if you needed an excuse to eat more spaghetti.) Put the meatballs down and celebrate Italy with music from Ermal Meta & Kalascima. Meta is an insanely popular singer-songwriter born in Albania and living in Italy. Kalascima plays tarantella, Italian folk music once thought to cure a psychological illness caused by tarantula bites. If you're tempted to feast on pasta before the concert, don't: Chef Christiano de Mario will provide bites from the soon-to-open Italian bistro Acqua & Farina. 7 p.m. Friday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; northbeachbandshell.com. Admission is free.



Saturday: Deck the Walls beer release. Courtesy of Concrete Beach

Saturday

Last year, a Trump supporter warned that without strict immigration laws, there'd be "a taco truck on every corner." And the nation rejoiced, because who doesn't love tacos? Certainly not anybody in attendance at Saturday's Tacolandia, the New Times event dedicated to tortilla-wrapped goodness in its many forms. More than 30 of South Florida's best restaurants will serve their take on the iconic dish, including ice-cream tacos, sushi tacos, and, yes, even tacos tradicionales. In addition to scarfing down unlimited samples, attendees can snag beer and cocktails and enjoy live entertainment by the local band Tamboka. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; newtimestacolandia.com. Tickets cost $33.75 to $60.

What better way to prepare for the holidays than to get tanked? Concrete Beach will help with the release of its seasonal beer, Deck the Walls. You can enjoy the imperial stout at the brewery's block party, where 12-ounce four-packs will go on sale. Aside from the usual food trucks and live music, Mosaic Dance Project is slated to perform, and local artists will be onsite to vie for the honor of creating next year's can art. One dollar of every Deck the Walls sold will be donated to the nonprofit Life Is Art. 1 p.m. Saturday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Miami City Ballet alums Carlos Guerra and Jennifer Kronenberg debuted their ballet troupe Dimensions Dance Theatre last November. They've quickly become an enriching part of Miami's cultural landscape. Their latest program, Rapture: Ballet's Pointe of Passion, includes four works choreographed by Jerry Opdenacker, Tania Vergara, Vicente Nebrada, and Gerald Arpino. Arrive early to enjoy a talk with Cameron Basden and Opdenacker about the late Arpino and his work as well as Opdenacker's own piece. 8 p.m. Saturday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; smdcac.org. Tickets cost $25 to $45.

It's not uncommon to think that all artists are a little mad, but the Mad Hatter Arts Festival is less of the ear-removal variety and more of the fun, quirky kind. For two days, a collection of artists, craftspeople, vintage repurposers, and collectors will gather for a juried art show and general revelry under the sun. In homage to its namesake, the festival will include a crazy-hat contest, and Disney's Alice in Wonderland will screen Saturday night to reacquaint you with the original tea-serving riddler. 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-442-6866; madhatterartsfestival.com. Festival admission costs $2, and film tickets cost $6.

If you've dismissed Homestead as a hybrid Central American/Caribbean/hick town, think again. It's actually an oasis of natural resources. If you need a reason to head all the way down there, the Redland Fruit & Spice Seafood Fest will gather everything Homestead has to offer in one place. Seafood dressed up in Bahamian, South American, and Thai styles is just a fraction of the weekend. There will also be live music, catch-and-release fishing, pony rides, and local arts-and-crafts vendors. Even the Miami Marlins will show up Sunday, so bring the whole gang. 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; 305-247-5727; redlandfruitandspice.com. Admission costs $8.

There's very little as satisfying as indie radio. It's as if you're part of a secret club where everyone has knowledge of cool things. You probably first experienced that feeling as a high schooler listening to college radio. Now that you're an adult, the internet has taken over. Yet radio persists on the web waves! The Imaginary Radio Network keeps those cool feels alive "for new-school seekers of old-school radio." The network is coming out IRL with its inaugural local music festival at the Wynwood bar Gramps. All proceeds from the event will go directly to the ten bands performing. Support local radio and local acts at this catchall event. 5 p.m. Saturday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission costs $5 presale and $10 day of the show.

Vizcaya is a one-of-a-kind treasure. If you have the chance to visit James Deering's elegant home on Biscayne Bay with its sprawling and well-tended gardens, take it. The annual fundraiser Vizcaya Ball is an ideal opportunity to support the museum's mission and check it out under the moonlight. There'll be a red-carpet entrance, a cocktail soiree, entertainment, dinner, and a silent auction. The evening will culminate with fireworks over the bay. You won't find a more romantic moment in Miami than this one. 7 p.m. Saturday at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; vizcayaball.org. Admission starts at $750.

Saturday: Mad Hatter Festival. Courtesy of Mad Hatter Festival

Sunday

The 30th anniversary is traditionally celebrated with gifts of pearl, but New Times is going with paper. South Florida's rag is celebrating three decades of reporting all the news that's questionably fit to print by gathering a few of its most successful writers for Miami New Times: Spreading the Word, a Miami Book Fair panel recalling the good old days and looking toward the future. Ben Greenman, Luther Campbell, Jim DeFede, and others will tell their tales. You can think of them as pearls of wisdom. 4 p.m. Sunday at Miami Dade College's Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free with tickets to the street fair, which cost $8 for general admission, $6 for ages 13 to 18 and over 62, and free for children 12 or younger.

People might ask, "Why should I buy organic or fair-trade clothing? It's not like I'm eating my T-shirt!" Well, the manufacturing of clothing destroys rivers all over the world. So we know fashion can ruin the planet, but the documentary RiverBlue asks, can fashion save the planet? The award-winning documentary will screen at an event for Fashion Revolution, which strives to change the way clothes are sourced, produced, and purchased to make them environmentally sound. Organizers ask that you bring unwanted jeans for the UpCycle Project to use at Design and Architecture High School. 1 p.m. Sunday at O Cinema Miami Beach, 500 71 St., Miami Beach; o-cinema.org. Admission costs $15.

K-pop and mainstream country music have two things in common: both are insanely popular, but nobody seems to know anyone who actually listens to the stuff. But if you ask around, you might be surprised at all the superfans of the Korean genre. The Fillmore is hosting K-Pop All Night with Grace from Unpretty Rapstar Season 3. Fans will gather to enjoy a live performance, sip K-pop-themed drinks, request their fave songs from the DJ, and perform choreographed brilliance onstage. It'll be a K-night to remember. 6 p.m. Sunday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Admission costs $35 and up.

Monday

With hurricanes slamming the Caribbean and wildfires blazing out West, it can be difficult for shell-shocked Americans to think about one of the most devastating natural disasters of our time, the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. Deforestation, political instability and brutality, and extreme poverty made Haiti even more vulnerable to the extreme destruction of Hurricane Maria. To help continue to raise funds for the island, the LAB Miami in Wynwood is hosting a screening of Kenbe Fem — which follows a man in search of his mother after the quake — at an Impact Hub Port-au-Prince Fundraiser. The evening will offer light bites by Meals by Peggy and plenty to discuss about the island. 6:30 p.m. Monday at LAB Miami, 400 NW 26th St., Miami; kenbe-fem.com. Admission is free.

It's not often you get the opportunity to check out the talents of a jazz vibist at the old punk haunt Churchill's. But if you know the venue well, you've experienced at least a few Miami Jazz Jams featuring gifted musicians of all ages and colors. Many of them, like this Monday's featured talent, have studied at the University of Miami's Frost School of Music. Nathan Skinner will perform selections from his November 17 release, Vibeatape, Vol.1. At the age of 13, he was inspired by Miles Davis' Kind of Blue but decided the vibraphone was his instrument of choice after hearing Lionel Hampton play "A Train." This weird, cool treat will launch the regular Jazz Jam, so get there early for a good spot. 9 p.m. Monday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $5.

Thursday: Bearded Ladies Cabaret. Kevin Chick for Plate3 Photography

Tuesday

Thanksgiving is by far the most beautiful time of year to be outside in South Florida. It's as if, for once, everything is right with the world. The Chinese Lantern Festival will take full advantage of that fact and present an evening of gorgeousness. In celebration of Chinese culture, there will be 800 handcrafted lanterns, folk artists presenting ancient crafts, kung fu demonstrations, live entertainment, and other diversions. The theme of the lanterns is "The Wild," with lanterns shaped like beasts from around the world. 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Central Broward Regional Park, 3700 NW 11th Pl., Lauderhill; chineselanternfestival.com. Admission costs $21 for adults and $12.50 for kids.

Wednesday

Want to bust a move with an arepa in hand? Go to the block party, bro. This week, the night before the hungriest holiday, check out Turkey Turn-Up at Mana. The massive venue will host this official Wynwood Thanksgiving party. All of your old friends and acquaintances will be back in town, so try to look as good as you did in high school. This bash will be turned up, so have fun and embrace the holiday spirit. Give it two kisses and a bite of that arepa. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Mana, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; swarminc.com. Admission is free.

The annual '80s Prom was conceived and executed by Sweat Records' Lolo Reskin. Each year, the event offers an excuse to put on a fake perv-stache and your dad's Members Only jacket over your mom's Golden Girls sweater and dance to the cheesiest, most brilliant, and always memorable tunes of that neon decade. But why not add an element of exercise and the great outdoors to this rad party? The Bike Prom will zoom you from Government Center Station to the prom at Gramps. Hike up that poofy Pretty in Pink dress or adjust your prom-king crown and get pedaling — you just might fall in love. Stranger things have happened. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Government Center Station, 101 NW First St., Miami; facebook.com/emergemiami. Admission is free.

Everyone you know has Googled Cardi B recently. She's the latest lady voice in rap reverberating through radio and internet airwaves. And with good reason: The Bronx native is a tell-it-like-it-is kinda gal. Along with Kodak Black, YFN Lucci, Young Simmie, and Rich the Kid, she'll head up this week's gigantic music festival in Wynwood, Trap Circus. The theme is, well, the circus, so if you're afraid of clowns, beware. This is a chance for South Florida to bite into of-the-moment hip-hop and not just old-school-dude, Rick Ross-style rhymes. Trap Circus is brought to you by Invite Miami and WRLD Entertainment, both locally based promoters. The carnival is coming to town, and trap is what's on the speakers. 1 p.m. Wednesday at the RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; trapcircus.com. Tickets cost $60 to $100.