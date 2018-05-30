The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

All of your late-night stoner fantasies are coming true. Adult Swim on the Green is bringing everything you love about Robot Chicken, Rick and Morty, and other shows from Cartoon Network's famed program block to Bayfront Park. The street festival of sorts will boast games, cosplay ops, unaired Adult Swim episodes, and other fun. Vendors will sell beer, wine, and hard-to-find merch. 6 p.m. Thursday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frontgatetickets.com. Admission is confirmed with the purchase of a concession voucher for $10 to $35.

Ever wanted to hit the club and not feel pressured to consume mass quantities of booze? Try this healthier club-tastic evening: Going down in Delray Beach, Circuit boasts jams from DJ Fingerz, along with tapas and entrées from the New Vegan. Fun fact: The New Vegan is co-owned by retired NFL wide receiver C.J. Jones. Enjoy the club and not having a hangover. 8 p.m. Thursday at Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach; ovationtix.com. General admission costs $5.

Brunch doesn't have to be reserved for the weekend or even for daytime. So skip dinner and enjoy the first-ever Moonlit Brunch in Paradise Plaza. Places such as All Day, the Salty Donut, Box of Chacos, and Chef Chloe and the Vegan Café will serve tasty, brunchy bites in a Napa-themed utopia. Brooklyn rocker Liza Colby will provide tunes. Just remember — you probably have to work the next day. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP; food and drinks will be available for purchase.

In 2018, libraries are still alive and well. Case in point: ProjectArt. The group exhibition boasts the work of eight resident artists, each of whom, over the course of nine months, helped underserved youth in public libraries through free after-school art classes. Their unique works are inspired by the libraries that hosted them, the people they encountered, and the communities they served. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. Admission is free.

Quite a few famous DJs are from Amsterdam, including Tiësto and Armin van Buuren. A fellow Amsterdam native who might one day join the DJ elite (if he hasn't already) is Tom Trago — and he has a gig at Floyd to show you his skills. The multifaceted, globetrotting Dutch DJ has three full-length albums and a slew of EPs under his belt. He's a true underground gem. 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. Admission costs $10 to $20. Jesse Scott

Friday

Trance is still a thing, y'all. In January, Club Space hosted its first Trance on the Terrace, presenting the likes of Cosmic Gate and Andrew Rayel. Now ToT is back for Episode II, with a lineup featuring heavyweights such as Gabriel & Dresden, Marx Sixma, and Jochen Miller. This one will probably leave you raving (pun totally intended). 11 p.m. Friday at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. General admission costs $15 to $35.

People handle turning a milestone age in many different ways. Sometimes there are tears of joy. Sometimes there's cake. Sometimes you just want to be left the hell alone. Best-selling author Pamela Druckerman decided to write a book about turning 40 — There Are No Grown-Ups — and she's coming to Miami to talk about it. The book is a hilarious memoir-esque look at life, reflecting on the things she notices about herself, her surroundings, and everything in between. 8 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Saturday

One of the most important and recognizable voices in Spanish-language music, Luis Miguel, is headed to downtown Miami with his México por Siempre Tour. So many people bought tickets to see the Puerto Rican-born Mexican singer at American Airlines Arena that he added a second show — that's a lot of Luis Miguel fans. El Sol de México has had audiences swooning and feeling since the early '80s. He was the youngest male artist to win a Grammy when, at the age of 14, he was awarded one for a song he performed with the badass Sheena Easton. Since those tender years, things have only gotten bigger and better for the icon. A romántico time will be had by all. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $145.

Are you outgoing, adaptable, impulsive, and maybe a little nosy? You're probably a Gemini! And if that's the case, it's time to party. Vedado Social Club is hosting a celebratory evening that's all about you and all of your famous sign siblings, whether it's JFK or Angelina Jolie. Jansell and Geomia will provide the tunes, and you'll provide the enthusiasm (as you always do). 10 p.m. Saturday at Vedado Social Club, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

Many people in the deaf community see their disability as an integral part of who they are — they are deaf and proud. You can learn more about what it means to be deaf through art at the Waving Hands-supported Florida Deaf Art Show, a nonprofit that supports deaf artists, helps them build confidence, and offers them a forum for expression. Dust off your sign-language books or simply practice your thumbs-up to show the artists you appreciate their work. 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Miami Light Project, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; floridadeafartshow.org. Admission is $20 for 18 and up, $10 for ages 12 to 18, and free for under 11.

Did you spend the spring reading Sartre? If so, check out the "See or Not" show at Laundromat Art Space. Work by Luna Palazzolo and Eric Michael gets philosophical as hell. With their work, they ask, "If seeing is believing, is not seeing deceiving? Is reality based on perception?" They'll answer via an immersive experience to satisfy your primal and intellectual self: lights, shapes, colors, and dimensions. Sounds trippy. 6 p.m. Saturday at Laundromat Art Space, 5900 NE Second Ave., Miami; laundromatartspace.com. Admission is free.

The Wolfsonian is showing gorgeous works by British-Welsh artist, designer, and muralist Frank Brangwyn with "Bringing the Empire Home." It presents a survey of his career, including not only paintings and murals, but also luxury interiors, furniture, and architectural plans that reflect Britain's colonial rule in its decline. You'll recognize imagery and items used for decorative purposes that hail from the colonies. The Wolfsonian is next-level awesome, offering work that places you in history, gets your brain pumping, and is appealing to both art and design fans. This show is no different. Saturday through May 2019 at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is $12 for adults; $8 for seniors, students, and children aged 6 to 18; and free for members and children under 6.

Miami author and New Times music critic David Rolland recently dropped a book, The End of the Century, zoomed in on two slackers living in the wild and wonderful pre-Y2K days. Now there's a party at Gramps to celebrate it. To honor the book and the wonderful year that was 1999, Miami bands Monterrey, Jaialai, Jumanji, Xotic Yeyo, and Heavy Drag will rock unique renditions of now-retro-ish jams spanning from Ricky Martin to TLC to Fatboy Slim. 9 p.m. Saturday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Sunday

Shopping at big-box stores can feel like the same old corporate bullshit on repeat. Want something original? Go deep into the craft zone at the Indie Craft Bazaar: Art & Handmade Festival. The fest will go down at Revolution Live, where homemade stuffed animals will take the place of cigarette butts and loud music for the afternoon. It will offer more than 65 booths, DIY activities such as planting your own herbs and flowers, henna tattoos, three-buck mimosas, and fancy food. Noon Sunday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Admission costs $5.

Monday

When you're broke, there's nothing quite as disheartening as looking for housing. That's why Smash the Slumlords and the Liberty City Committee on Slum and Gentrification are working to address the needs of inner-city residents who are affected by slumlords, rising rents, and lack of community control. In support of Miami's LGBTQ homeless youth, the two groups have gathered for the Real (Affordable) House-Spouses of Miami, a regular first-Monday karaoke night at Hôtel Gaythering. Support your neighbors while throwing shade from the stage for a good cause. 8 p.m. Monday at Hôtel Gaythering, 1409 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; facebook.com/smashtheslumlords. Admission is a suggested $10 donation.

Tuesday

Few museums pair art and food as elegantly as Pérez Art Museum Miami, whose restaurant, Verde, overlooks PAMM's artfully designed bayfront terrace. Take that beautiful experience to the next level at a new pop-up dinner, Sustainable Supperclub, launched by James Beard Award semifinalist Janine Booth, in partnership with Stephen Starr Catering and Hungry Harvest. The meals are pricey, but they're plant-based and meant to raise awareness about food waste and offer a solution through sustainable living. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Verde, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; facebook.com/sustainablesupperclub. Tickets cost $125.

Wednesday

Tiki culture goes in and out of fashion nationwide, but for a dedicated group of fans in South Florida, rockabilly and Hawaiian shirts are always in style. For them, the "world's most authentic tiki event," the Hukilau, is better than Christmas. Taking place at the 60-year-old Polynesian-themed restaurant and bar Mai-Kai, the event takes its name from a method of fishing in ancient Hawaii. Expect delicious drinks in Moai mugs, knife dancers, and even a few mermaids. Wednesday through June 10 at Mai-Kai, 3599 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; thehukilau.com. Tickets cost $20 to $399.