The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday: Sizzle Miami Courtesy of Sizzle Miami

Thursday

John Dunkley was largely unknown as a painter during his lifetime, but the artist's small collection of visual and sculptural work is dark and compelling. Whether he was painting dense, tropical landscapes or responding to significant cultural events in his native Jamaica, Dunkley, who died in 1947 in Kingston, crafted poetically symbolic pieces in a politically charged environment. Art Talk: John Dunkley, hosted by Diana Nawi and Nicole Smythe-Johnson, will take place on the eve of the opening of an exhibition of his work. The two curators will discuss the man's life and significance in his region and the world. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. The talk is free with museum admission of $16.

The majority of Miamians are connected in some way to the Caribbean and/or Latin America, whether they left their homeland themselves or are the children of immigrants. In "If Defined, Then Undefined," Jamilah Sabur explores her connection to the region through images and memories of her mother's childhood in Jamaica. Using video and installation of visual and sculptural work, Sabur crafts what she describes as "a ritual of the dislocated with qualities of extreme absurdity and extreme desolation." She was born in Jamaica but lives and works in Miami. 6 p.m. Thursday through August 5 at Dimensions Variable, 300 NE Second Ave, MDC Building 1, Third Floor, Miami; 305-607-5527; dimensionsvariable.net. Admission is free.

Humans have seen their own faces in everything from toast to heavenly bodies, but the real thing can be far more compelling. If you need some examples, head to the opening of "J. Tomás López: The Portrait Series," where the University of Miami professor will exhibit photographs of some significant Miami visages. The reception includes an artist's talk in the gallery to discuss these intimate and intriguing works. 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lowe Art Museum, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-3535; miami.edu/lowe. Admission costs $12.50.

If you're wondering where to find the highest concentration of bare abs this weekend, look no further than Sizzle Miami. After 15 years of entertaining LGBT revelers from all over the globe, the three-day party will up the ante in 2017 with a pregame party on E11even's rooftop (29 NE 11th St., Miami) Thursday, a yacht party with Porsha this Friday, a Trina concert at Maps Backlot on Saturday, and a beach festival with Young M.A. on Sunday. And that's only half of it. Prepare with a few thousand crunches, 'cause the competition will be hot this weekend. 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday at various locations in Miami; sizzlemiami.com. Tickets prices vary by event.

Friday: Hamburger House Party Credit El Nariz - Shutterstock.com

Friday

MTC's Sandbox Series Mujeres has highlighted works by Latina and Hispanic women since last November. The last production of the series, Volcanic, is a fantasy of bravery and self-discovery created by Catalonian choreographer Carlota Pradera. In this solo work, a mythical heroine is separated from her tribe and must escape the clutches of a deadly web to find her way back to her origins. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday through June 10 at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave, Miami Shores; 305-751-9550; mtcmiami.org. Tickets cost $25.

May is National Burger Month. If you haven't been celebrating with at least three burgers a week the past three weeks, catch up with Hamburger House Party, thrown by the Burger Museum. This one-night extravaganza will bring burgers from more than 20 restaurants to compete for the Hamburger House Party Trophy, bequeathed upon the burger with the most votes from aficionados like yourself. Chips, fries, desserts, and drinks will round out a beefy celebration of this American favorite, so wear your stretchy pants. 7 p.m. Friday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; hamburgerhouseparty.com. Tickets cost $50.

It can be easy to forget it's still illegal to be gay in some countries, meaning public figures, from artists to politicians to athletes, stay closeted for their own safety. The World OutGames hopes to bring minds, motives, and bodies together to break down barriers that prevent queer people from engaging with their local and global communities. Ten days of events include the Global LGBTQI Human Rights Conference, various sporting events featuring professional athletes from all over the world, and more than a dozen cultural events, including Pulse Points, an artistic response to the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. 8 a.m. Friday through June 4 at various locations in Miami; outgames.org. Admission varies by event.

In your karaoke fantasy, you're on a stage while adoring eyes watch you kill a track to thunderous applause. But that's not just a fantasy: At Trap Karaoke, it's a reality. The New York-based event is headed to Miami for an epic user-generated experience where normal folks stunt like the best rappers in the game while their counterparts in trap help them. Sign up for a song, practice your skills, and slug a few drinks down before taking on Twista's verse in Slow Jamz, 'cause it's your time to shine. 8 p.m. Friday at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-702-3257; trapkaraoke.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40.

Saturday: National Salute to America's Heroes Air & Sea Show Photo by David Loeffler

Saturday

Not all of us have service members in our families, but all of us have benefited from them, whether that's because they're defending our country or fueling the military industrial complex that keeps your dog's dress shop relevant in a luxury economy. Either way, our military personnel deserve to be honored, and the National Salute to America's Heroes Air & Sea Show is the way to do it. The two-day affair includes a display village, boat races, a hover board demonstration, and, of course, four hours of military might up in the clouds. 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Miami Beach east of Lummus Park, Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th Streets; 954-345-6330; usasalute.com. Admission is free.

It's the end of Haitian Heritage Month. If the Haitian DJ Festival wasn't your thing or you couldn't attend the Compas Festival, you can still make it to the Little Haiti Book Festival to take part in writing and publishing workshops, listen to talks and readings from Haitian authors and scholars, and catch film screenings, performances, and music. The two-day event kicks off Saturday with a cocktail hour and meet-and-greet, followed by the keynote address by authors Marie-Alice Théard and Jean-Claude Exulien. Talks, kids' activities, and workshops are scheduled each day. 6 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212 NE 59th Ter., Miami; 305-960-2969; miamibookfair.com. Admission is free.

If you combine Elvis Presley, a pregnant wife, poverty, and desperation, you get an incredible drag queen. At least that's the premise of The Legend of Georgia McBride. First, protagonist Casey, an Elvis impersonator, finds out his wife is pregnant and then gets demoted when his show at a struggling bar is replaced by two performing drag queens. Through a series of fateful events, Casey dons a wig himself to save the show. This comedy is sure to fulfill your weekly quota for catty clap-backs and might even get you in your feelings a bit. 8 p.m. Saturday through June 25 at GableStage at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $60.

Climate-change deniers, you will not want to attend the upcoming Olympia Theater event An Evening With Richard Dawkins. The evolutionary biologist and author — along with Miami's most famous humorist, Dave Barry — will tout the truths of global warming. On the menu for discussion: science, secularism, and current events. A recent documentary, The Unbelievers, which features everyone from Stephen Colbert to Woody Allen, is based on the speaking tour of this fellow of the Royal Society. Dawkins will take questions, give factual answers, and sign his most recent book, A Brief Candle in the Dark, the second part of his autobiography. 6 p.m. Saturday at the Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; 305-374-2444; tickets.olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $29 for general admission and $250 for VIP, which includes a reception at 5 p.m.

Saturday: An Evening With Richard Dawkins Richard Dawkins Foundation, a division of the Center for Inquiry

Sunday

No matter what the mainstream beer industry would like you to believe, women like a hoppy brew just as much as the next bro. That's why a festival celebrating ladies who brew, FemAle Brew Fest, will take place in Fort Lauderdale's arts district, FAT Village. Expect panel discussions, displays by women-owned breweries, and opportunities to sip plenty of suds. The event is 21 and over, but it's not just for femmes; men are welcome too. The Pink Boots Society, which helps women get into the beer industry, will benefit from a portion of the proceeds. 1 p.m. Sunday at FAT Village, 517 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; femalebrewfest.com. Tickets cost $10 to $50.

This Memorial Day weekend in Miami, tell your vacation hookup you just saw the man who coined the term "booty call." Talk about a baja-panty! That's right, Bill Bellamy will perform at the tenth-annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival this Sunday. The stage at the James L. Knight Center will be graced by comedic legends Bruce Bruce, formerly of BET's ComicView; actress and Adam Sandler favorite Luenell; DC Young Fly; Lavar Walker; and Malik S. 8 p.m. Sunday at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $33 to $102.

Sure, you can catch all the behind-the-scenes drama between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis on the FX show Feud, but if you want the film version of this dark tale, the Cosford Cinema has a sinister treat for you. This weekend, the theater will screen What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? as the opening film for the series Flaming Classics, which pairs classic films with drag performances. The sadistic hagsploitation flick will be presented on 35mm, so movie nerds who want to see a child star torture her paraplegic sister can do so in the proper format. A live musical performance by Jupiter Velvet and Evan Alexander will close out the evening. 8 p.m. Sunday at Bill Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Memorial Building 227, Coral Gables; 305-284-4861; cosfordcinema.com. Tickets cost $9.

Duck Duck Goose is the sister festival to P.I.G. (Pork Is Good), an eight-year-strong event presenting an array of well-prepared pork products. But given its moniker, it's clear that Duck Duck Goose tasks chefs with preparing local fowl. There was no doubt that festivals created by chef Jeremiah Bullfrog — former chef to Rick Ross and the Gastropod food truck founder — would have excellent titles and tastes. Duck Duck Goose is a "celebration of everything winged and delicious." At this all-inclusive sort of get-together, you can count on craft cocktails to complement the poultry. The action will go down at the Anderson, a center for the finest of boozy beverages. Just remember to hashtag all photos of cooked bird with #foielife. 3 p.m. Sunday at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $20 to $75.

This Memorial Day, take a break from showing off your finest beachwear on Ocean Drive to exhibit your best wining skills at the 11th-annual Best of the Best Music Fest at Bayfront Park in downtown Miami. The huge MC-laden, reggae-heavy fest will have you bouncing till you sweat. Expect newer Jamaican legends such as Mavado, Aidonia, and Konshens, as well as old-school musical masters like Barrington Levy ("Murderer") and Mad Cobra ("Flex"). Living up to its name, the fest will truly be a Caribbean who's who and best of the best. 2 p.m. Sunday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-438-9488; bestofthebestconcert.com. Tickets cost $57 to $150.

EXPAND Thursday: "If Defined, Then Undefined" Jamilah Sabur

Monday

If there's one name in Miami music you can trust, it's Poplife Presents. This Monday, the promoters will bring Swedish shoegaze indie act the Radio Dept., with openers from South Florida's Eons and MillionYoung. It's not the cheapest ticket in town, but it'll certainly be worth every cent. 8 p.m. Monday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission costs $20.

Tuesday

Some music resonates with people so much that it inspires imitators. And sometimes those imitators end up being almost as popular as the originals. Take Brit Floyd, for instance. The band plays the tunes of Pink Floyd and presents it with a spectacular light show and video art, improving upon the Floyd concert experience. The rockers will hit up the Fillmore Miami Beach for the Immersion World Tour 2017, which will include all the favorites and also pay tribute to the album Animals on its 40th anniversary. 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $54.50.

Everyone loves Bob Marley, even music nerds who roll their eyes at people who still jam to Legend. Yeah, the album is basic in a way, but his classic tunes are so beautiful, both lyrically and melodically, that they will never lose their magic. That's why Churchill's will host a tribute show for Marley and his coparent in the raising of reggae, former Wailer Peter Tosh. Presented by All Folk'd Up, the Bob Marley and Peter Tosh Tribute includes a pretty long list of performers: St. James, Reverend Ron, Cyril, Lonewolf OMB, Victorious Eye, and Gatoe. 9 p.m. Tuesday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday

If you want to get a taste of the Magic City's glitz and glam, Miami Fashion Week is the springtime event for you. This fashion week found its niche in a competitive market by appropriately specializing in resort collections. The festivities will kick off with a party at Saks Fifth Avenue Brickell City Centre this Wednesday. On June 2, the event's honorary president, indisputably handsome actor and voice of Puss in Boots Antonio Banderas, will host a gala at the Alfred I. duPont Building. Miami Fashion Week runway shows continue through June 4 at Ice Palace. 6 p.m. Wednesday through June 4 at Ice Palace Film Studios, 59 NW 14th St., Miami; miamifashionweek.com. Admission varies by event.