The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

YouTube can make you famous. Case in point No. 3,657,896: Franchesca Ramsey. Her cleverly titled video parody "Shit White Girls Say... to Black Girls" went über-viral, launching her "accidental activist" career. Among many cool opportunities that have suddenly come her way, she'll participate in an intimate chat with Michelle Villalobos about her new book, Well, That Escalated Quickly, as well as her unique brand of breaking down injustices in America. 7 p.m. Thursday at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables. Free with RSVP to booksandbooks.com.

Summer must be around the corner, because Kenny Chesney is headin' our way. His Trip Around the Sun Tour is set to hit Coral Sky Amphitheatre, and there is a 99.9999999 percent chance he'll wear a cowboy hat. Chesney has more than 15 albums under his belt, so count on a lengthy and sweaty trip through his catalogue. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; livenation.com. Tickets start at $34.25.

Don't be deceived by its seemingly simple nature — "Deceptive Constructions" will blow your mind. It's the newest exhibit by Chicago native and Miami resident Karen Rifas, exploring the effects of color contrast on the perception of space. The exhibit marks Rifas' first solo museum exhibition in more than ten years. When not creating her awesome work, she's teaching at New World School of Arts. 10 a.m. Thursday through October 21 at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebass.staging.wpengine.com. General admission costs $10, and various discounts are available.

The monarch butterfly has a pretty rad migration route. It's the only butterfly that migrates in two directions, flying from the south Canadian border through the Midwest and on to Michoacán, Mexico, and back. The Museum of Contemporary Art exhibition "Monarchs" highlights 37 Native American artists who live in that migration path, touching on a number of heritages, techniques, art forms, and political themes. Thursday through August 5 at Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; mocanomi.org. General admission costs $5, and various discounts are available.

Tuesday: Stormy Daniels at the Cons. Courtesy of Wicked.com

Friday

There were some awesome ladies in William Shakespeare's works. And now actor/director/musician extraordinaire Whitney White is bringing them to life in rockin' fashion. Her first play, Macbeth in Stride, zoomed in on the fall of Lady M. And now her latest work, By the Queen, owns the stage at Miami Theater Center. The piece follows the rise and fall of a notable Shakespeare character, Queen Margaret, set to a backdrop of soulful rock. 8 p.m. Friday and select dates through June 9 at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; tickets.vendini.com. Tickets cost $25.

Saturday

You know most of the treacherous things in Miami that could poison your day: drivers, a hurricane, and maybe Debbie Wasserman Schultz. Now, the Frost Museum of Science's latest exhibit, "The Power of Poison," is diving deep into Florida's toxic species as well some of the scary creatures found around the world. The interactive exhibit boasts live poisonous species on display, a replica of Colombia's Chocó Forest, and other creepy yet entertaining stuff. 9:30 a.m. Saturday through September 3 at Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Adult tickets cost $29, and various discounts and passes are available.

Only an otherworldly show like this one could go down at a place called Space Mountain. Looking to jam out to some of Florida's best and brightest? This is it. The rocktastic Ben Katzman's DeGreaser, the power-popping Bubble Boys out of Orlando, Palomino Blond, and the surf-punk outfit the Ruffans will share the stage. Talk about an overload of goodness. 8 p.m. Saturday at Space Mountain Miami, 738 NW 62nd St., Miami; spacemountainmia.org. Admission costs $5.

Looking to shake your ass into the wee hours of Sunday morning? Avalon Emerson knows how to piece together a multihour experience chock full of hypnotic beats and a whole lot of unique sounds. Catch her before she embarks this summer on a lengthy European journey that'll take her to Portugal, Croatia, and points in between. She'll be joined in Miami by local Diego Andrés. 11 p.m. Saturday at Electric Pickle, 2826 N. Miami Ave., Miami; electricpicklemiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15.

Cool things from Ukraine: boxing extraordinaire and lightweight champ Vasyl Lomachenko; the largest cargo plane in the world, the An-225 Mriya; oh, and the always amazing National Ballet of Ukraine. To celebrate its 150th anniversary, the troupe is embarking on a U.S. tour, performing the classic Spanish-bred tale Don Quixote. 7 p.m. Saturday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami; olympiatheater.org. Tickets cost $50 to $150.

Have you forgotten what a record looks like? Or have you been scraping around for that one, seemingly unobtainable album? You should probably check out the Miami Record Fair. Put on by the good folks at Gramps and Terrestrial Funk, the fair boasts 28 tables blanketed in records and other funky stuff. Pizza Tropical will sell slices onsite, and Gramps will provide the booze. Noon to 5 p.m. at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Thursday: Kenny Chesney Jill Trunnell

Sunday

The Caribbean is steamy and sensual. Sure, it's partly because it's humid and the high temps dull your brain and heighten your senses. But all of that warmth and sensory stimulation are probably what make Caribbean parties the absolute sexiest, craziest affairs. That and the music, of course. This Memorial Day weekend, check out a packed Caribbean lineup at the aptly titled Best of the Best. Presenting the largest Caribbean stage in North America, the 12th-annual concert will present artists such as Capleton, Mavado, Aidonia, and Masicka. Best of the Best will bring island styles to Bayfront Park and a memorable party that will make all other parties blush. 2 p.m. Sunday at Bayfront Park, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bestofthebestconcert.com. Admission costs $52.

A point comes every Miami summer when you wonder if there's anything wholesome left to do in the Magic City. That's when you hit up the Hyundai Air & Sea Show Memorial Day weekend in Miami Beach. The two-day, four-block event offers an incredible military air show, water activities, and night-pyro demonstrations. There's also the DJ Irie-hosted Music Explosion, featuring "Wasn't Me" reggae legend Shaggy, former Nickelodeon star and Pharrell collaborator MAX, rapper Kent Jones, and the USAF Max Impact Band and Honor Guard Drill Team. With its dedication to the work done by the U.S. military, the event is the perfect way to memorialize those who've died in service to this country. 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday between 11th and 14th Streets, Miami Beach; usasalute.com/event. Admission is free.

Yoga is all about getting your body into unnatural poses, properly aligning it, and thinking of a really worthy dedication — like a really good one that will show off how thoughtful and altruistic you are. Just kidding. Yoga is a perfect activity that builds mental and physical strength, flexibility, and gets you in a better head space. That's why the location matters as much as the act. Try Yoga With a View at Vizcaya. The gorgeous setting offers the historic estate, gardens, and softly lapping waves of Biscayne Bay. You'll get a 60-minute all-level vinyasa practice led by Om for All Yoga instructor Arianne Traverso. The classes are held throughout around the grounds, and the cost includes admission to Vizcaya, so it's like getting a spiritual tour of one of Miami's most breathtaking attractions. 9 a.m. Sunday at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $18.

EXPAND Friday: Lena Wunderich stars in By the Queen. Courtesy of Miami Theater Center

Monday

As the band Institute made its way from Austin to Brooklyn, its sound evolved. It took its rough punk roots and refined them into still-rocking, more experimental leaves. Lyrically, its songs aim to dismantle the patriarchy — thanks for helping, fellas! The band signed to Sacred Bones Records in 2014 with the EP Salt. Since then, the foursome has released LPs Catharsis and Subordination. The group is headed to Gramps with openers No Dice and SMVT. The show is produced by Technique Records, Fadenfest Presents, Hardcore for Punx, and Gramps and will have you shouting and pouting late into the night. 8 p.m. Monday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Your pets love to have a good time, just like their humans. And though your idea of a good time and theirs overlaps only in some areas, the fancy champagne brand Veuve Clicquot is playing up those areas at its Puppy Brunch at the Wharf. Bring your leashed pups to the Miami River hot spot so they can watch you sip $75 bottles of bubbly, jam to live tunes, chomp on food from Spris and Mojo Donuts, and have all kinds of other fun. Kids are cool to attend before dark. But make sure you don't dress like a chump, or the door guy will leave you on the sidewalk while your dog enjoys the good life inside. Oh, and when you're eating barbecue from King of Racks, be sure to share. Noon Monday at the Wharf, 112 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

EXPAND Thursday: "Monarchs" at MOCA. Museum of Contemporary Art North Miami

Tuesday

At a Philadelphia Starbucks in April, two black men were arrested for simply being. What did they do about this injustice? They turned it into an opportunity to give back. They didn't sue the city. Instead, they settled for $1 each and asked the city to make it up to the community by giving $200,000 toward a grant program for high-schoolers who want to be entrepreneurs. Race in America is a topic that needs to be explored more deeply and by way more people. That's why Miami Shores Community Church and South Florida People of Color will present It's Bigger Than Starbucks: A Unity360 Community Dialogue on Racial Bias in America. The discussion is likely to get heated, but we need to challenge the way we act on and think about race. This is important stuff. Maybe if we'd had discussions like this two years ago, we'd have a female president. 6 p.m. Tuesday at Miami Shores Community Church, 9823 NE Fourth Ave., Miami Shores; facebook.com/MiamiShoresPoC. Admission is free.

Cons are the best. Not convicted criminals, but certain types of conventions. This Tuesday on South Beach, three simultaneous conventions — the Cons — will cater to those who enjoy camming, cannabis, and tattoos. Expect a lot of branding and promoting, along with informative seminars. CamCon will feature camming stars topless during industry day, a DJ-fueled day party, and an after-hours event at Basement Miami. The center of attention, though, will be Stormy Daniels, the porn star who hopes to take down President Donald J. Trump. Daniels, who was paid $130,000 in hush money to keep mum about her sleazy affair with the married Trump, will participate in the Neon Night Swim Soiree at Hyde Beach Tuesday before appearing at a special champagne toast for models and brands, as well as Industry Day events the following day. Tuesday, May 29, through Friday, June 1, at the SLS South Beach Hotel, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; slshotels.com. Tickets cost $65 via thecons.biz.

Miami Beach puts its best face forward at the Freehand. The hostel is housed in a historic building and styled in the exact way a worldly hotel in the tropics should be styled. Outside, the lush gardens boast vintage seating. There's a pool in which you can actually swim, along with 27 Restaurant & Bar, where local foodies like to hang. The bar out back, the Broken Shaker, serves some of the most delicious and interesting cocktails you'll find anywhere. In partnership with 1 Hotels, the Shaker will present the Full Moon Party, offering hip pop-up shops. The night screams '90s SoBe party — think Soul Garden — with tarot readings, spiritual cleansings, night swimming, and free cuts and styling by Española Way's ContestaRockHair. This is what Heaven on Earth looks like. 4 p.m. Tuesday at Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; thefreehand.com. Admission is free.

The late, great Roger Ebert called the John Wayne classic Rio Bravo a "seamless masterpiece." The second-highest-ranking Western flick in the 2012 Sight & Sound critics' poll, the film stars other heroes of the silver screen, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson, and Walter Brennan. More character- than plot-driven, the four are protecting a prisoner from folks hired to kill him, setting the stage for some displays of genuine human nature. The film will screen at the Coral Gables Art Cinema this Tuesday night. Even if you hate John Wayne, this is his one movie you'll want watch for a view of the cowboy from above the politics. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Admission costs $8 and is free for members.

Saturday: Miami Record Fair. Esteban Hernandez

Wednesday

Miami isn't known as a capital of high fashion, but if you think about it, the city is like a huge tropical runway. People from all over the world come here to shop and show off their figures in revealing getups, hence the growing popularity of Miami Fashion Week, which debuted in 1998. As Miami's fashion profile heightened, so did the event's reputation. Presenting runway shows, parties, and other diversions May 30 through June 3, the event is the largest display of Latin and Caribbean fashion designers in the world. Expect to see clothing appropriate for warmer climates — with swimsuits and resort wear heavily featured — and duds by designers such as Custo Barcelona, Ángel Sánchez, and Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada. Antonio Banderas is the honorary president of Miami Fashion Week and will host the event's fundraiser for Nicklaus Children's Hospital Foundation and his charity, Fundación Lágrimas y Favores, June 1. Get your tickets today to watch Miami's fashion scene grow like a magical expanding water toy. 7 p.m. Wednesday at 175 SW Seventh St., Miami; miamifashionweek.com. Tickets start at $890.