The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Spanglish pervades pop culture these days. Just look at the average Pitbull song. But long before Spanglish was cool, ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? was the first bilingual sitcom to hit American TV screens. In the late '70s, the series spanned 39 episodes, tracking members of an exiled Cuban family as they adapted to life in Miami. And now the show is hitting the Arsht Center stage in theatrical form as ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? Today... 40 Years Later, following an all-new generation of one of America's favorite families. 8 p.m. Thursday and select dates through May 26 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $39 to $199.

Conceptual artist Terry Adkins passed away in 2014. He made the most of his 60-plus years on planet Earth, and now some of his major installations that haven't been seen by the public in decades are reemerging. "Terry Adkins: Infinity Is Always Less Than One" will open Thursday and own some space at the ICA until this fall. Like much of his work, the Adkins exhibit will highlight black figures that have been underrecognized throughout history. 7 p.m. Thursday through September 23 at Institute of Contemporary Art, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Free with RSVP.

Miami has a spicy Latin scene, duh. But the 305 also has quite the emerging R&B scene. Case in point: Every third Thursday of the month, Gramps hosts RnBae, a showcase of the freshest local R&B talent set to spread their soul to the masses. This month, Miami's own KTLN and BluLine the Artist will open for rising Atlanta star Kiya Lacey. 9 p.m. Thursday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. $10 admission.

More than 22,000 people lost their lives in the bombing of Dresden, Germany, in World War II. The city was left a devastating mess. A new showcase at the University of Miami Lowe Art Museum, "Sebastian Spreng: Dresden," was concocted by local mastermind Spreng and captures the Dresden destruction and heartache as well as hints of inevitable transformation and change. 7 p.m. Thursday at University of Miami Lowe Art Museum, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; as.miami.edu. Admission costs $12.50; Lowe members get in free.

Friday

The South Beach Chamber Ensemble is turning 20. Did you get it a gift? Probably not — you're a horrible friend. But you can make up for it by attending 20 Short Pieces Celebrating Our 20th Anniversary at Dot Fiftyone Gallery. Count on a string-quartet program touching everything from Beethoven to Mozart to Shostakovich. And maybe you'll hear "Happy Birthday" too. 7:30 p.m. Friday at Dot Fiftyone, 7275 NE Fourth Ave., Unit 101, Miami; sobechamberensemble.org. Admission is free.

Didn't get Mom flowers for Mother's Day? Shame on you. But you can make up for it this weekend by taking her to the mother of all orchid fests. The Redland International Orchid Festival has been going strong since 1996 and today boasts nearly 100 vendors selling fancy and one-of-a-kind plants. If you're looking to add some color to your life, this is the place to do it. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday at Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; redlandorchidfest.org. Tickets cost $10 per day or $25 for a three-day pass.

An Allien is landing in South Florida. German electronic musician and producer Ellen Allien has been dishing beats since 1992 and will join producer Rex the Dog (AKA Jake Williams) for an intimate show at Floyd. She has nine albums to work with, so prepare for an intergalactic experience. 10 p.m. Friday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. Tickets start at $10.

When you hear about a green blob in South Florida, it's usually just algae clogging a water line. But in this case, a green blob is exciting. The Tony-winning Shrek the Musical owns the Area Stage Company's in Coral Gables beginning this Friday. You'll probably love it, and your kids will definitely love it. 7:30 p.m. Friday and select dates through June 3 at Area Stage Company, 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; tickets.vendini.com. Tickets cost $15 or $35.

EXPAND Paddletopia: See Saturday Courtesy photo

Saturday

Sure, "surf" is part of Surfside's name, but this weekend, the community will celebrate a different kind of water sport. Paddletopia will take over the beach town with complimentary paddleboards courtesy of Miami Beach Paddleboard, a family boot camp from Sweat Studio, a yoga class by Modo Yoga, and other diversions. If you simply want to eat and skip the exercise, Peekaboo Ice Cream, Raw Republic, Maison Meneau USA, and other vendors will be onsite offering healthy treats. 10 a.m. Saturday at 96th Street Park, 9580 Bay Dr., Surfside. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The Rhythm Foundation has delivered musical and cultural goodness to locals for three decades. The nonprofit has brought more than 800 artists from around the world to perform in our community. And to celebrate its 30th anniversary with a bang, the Rhythm Foundation will host energetic dance-rocker Marco Benevento for a show. Each paid ticket includes booze from 6 to 8 p.m., bites, and a hearty silent auction. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; rhythmfoundation.com. Tickets cost $125.

Colombia gives us a lot of cool things. Coffee (yum). Orchids (cool). And now, for one night only, Colombian reggaeton star Maluma will bring his F.A.M.E. Tour to the Triple-A. The 24-year-old will perform in Miami one day after his third album, F.A.M.E., debuts. His previous LP, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, reached number one on the U.S. Latin charts and boasted head-bobbers such as "El Perdedor" and "Borró Cassette." 8 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $50.50 to $140.50.

Sak pasé? Haitian Compas Festival 2018 is what's up. The fest, now in its 20th year, is dedicated to celebrating the culture of the west side of a little island called Hispaniola. The pre-party will kick off at Cafe Iguana Pines, and the main event will go down at Mana Wynwood. Expect live music from talents such as Admiral T, Harmonik, Tabou Combo, Nu Look, Kreyol La, and VayB. The huge fest will honor Haitian industry pioneers and entrepreneurs through food, arts, and crafts for the whole family. 4 p.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; haitiancompasfestival.com. Tickets cost $45.

Yves Tumor is a special kind of music-maker and performer. He's an enigmatic guy who might or might not be named Sean Bowie. But who he is matters less than what he does and how he does it. The Tennessee-raised musician got his start in Los Angeles when he met the gender-bending rapper and performance artist Mykki Blanco. Since then, Tumor has been slowly expanding his sound and audience. His release on PAN records, Serpent Music, was recorded partly in Miami. He names Throbbing Gristle as an influence, so expect quite the auditory experience when he performs his moody tunes this weekend at the Ground. 10 p.m. Saturday at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Admission costs $10.

If you've ever made beer at home, you know it stinks. But devoted brewmasters know the foul smell is worth the suffering for the craft. This Saturday, the cleverly named LauderAle will host its fourth-annual Home Brew Competition, letting homebrewers show off their skills and get feedback on their recipes. It also gives beer drinkers a chance to try new creations. This is a contest, so the best brew will win a decent sum of cash. Also expect food trucks, live music, and games. Learn about the craft beer culture, or make the day more interesting by creating your very own concoctions. 2 p.m. Saturday at LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th St., Fort Lauderdale; lauderale.co. Admission costs $24 to taste and $35 to participate.

South Africa is making international news these days for a severe Cape Town drought. This Saturday at least, enjoy the fertile culture from that dry land with South African artist William Kentridge. His unique, meticulous process involves turning his drawings into animations, making changes, and filming again. His show at the Museum of Art + Design will run through January 20, 2019, but it'll open with a reception for his 130-foot-long, eight-channel video installation, More Sweetly Play the Dance. Viewers will be enveloped by the work, a danse macabre with brass band, priests, dead bodies, and an armed ballerina, Dada Masilo. This promises to be one of the most exciting interactive art exhibitions of the year. 6 p.m. Saturday at MOAD, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; mdcmoad.org. Tickets are free but sold out.

Art can be a powerful tool in the fight against oppression, fascism, and, thus, the current administration. As the Trump camp casually cuts arts funding and demands a wall be built to further divide this nation, Dance Now! Miami has established Bridges Not Walls. The project welcomes world-class dancers from the Mexico City Ballet and Compañía de Danza Clásica de Quintana Roo to cross a figurative bridge and share the stage with Dance Now! Miami at the Colony Theatre. The purpose of the series is to unite cultures and clear up misconceptions and tensions through dance, allowing artists to move forth together in harmony. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.com. Tickets cost $35.

Kanpai at Azabu: See Monday. Photo by CandaceWest.com

Sunday

Did you know that your favorite way to drink in your 20s, the weekly Drunk'n Spelling Bee at Purdy Lounge, had closed up shop? This best night of hip-hop and goofy spelling is back on as a monthly event. So each third Sunday of the month, the long-standing party still includes the hilarious attempts of shot-filled bargoers to spell words they probably wouldn't be able to spell sober. The winner scores a $50 tab, and if they still have the Jäger shot and Miller High Life special, that cash can go pretty dang far into the night. 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Purdy Lounge, 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; purdylounge.com. Admission is free.

When someone visits Miami Beach, it's imperative they stop at the Freehand. And there's an especially great time to go each week: Shaker Sundays. The theme of this edition is the Louisiana Style Crawfish Boil poolside. For those who love shellfish, this event is a must. It's a bit of the bayou in a tropical paradise in Miami Beach. You can't lose — the combination is simply unbeatable. 2 p.m. Sunday at Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; freehandhotels.com. Admission is free.

Monday

Launched in Tokyo by Plan Do See, the restaurant chain Azabu hit the States in Tribeca and got its Michelin-star rating. The South Florida outpost launched a happy hour called Kanpai, which means "cheers" in Japanese. This isn't for the cheapest drinkers among us, but it still offers a decent deal. Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m., you can snag $6 sake, $9 highballs, $9 cocktails, $7 glasses of wine, and $5 draft beers. There are also bites at a discount to absorb the bevs. The spot offers a special kind of culinary experience you can't typically find in Miami, so,stay for dinner after you drink. 6 p.m. Monday at Azabu Miami Beach, 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; azabuglobal.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Kendrick Lamar at Coral Sky Amphitheatre: See Wednesday. Photo by Alex Markow

Tuesday

Jon Meacham is what you might refer to as a "fancy pants." He's a Pulitzer Prize-winning author and presidential historian who used to be Random House's executive editor. He also contributes to every media outlet you can think of and is a visiting professor at Vanderbilt University. At An Evening With Jon Meacham, presented by Books & Books at Miami Dade College, the writer will speak about his book The Soul of America: The Battle for Our Better Angels. It aims to give us hope in these dark times by showing the strength and courage of past history-makers who overcame the dark times in which they lived. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Miami Dade College Chapman Conference Center Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Bldg. 3, Second Floor, Miami; booksandbooks.com. Tickets cost $30 and include admission for two and a signed copy of the book.

Wednesday

In case you missed it, Kendrick Lamar won a Pulitzer Prize. Truly awesome and deserved. The sometimes socially conscious hip-hop artist, wordsmith, and Compton native is spreading more of his smart words and emotive tunes on the Championship Tour. It's headed to South Florida with chanteuse SZA and rapper Schoolboy Q. It'll be worth waiting in the car line to catch what will likely be prize-winning performances by three of the hottest artists right now. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $35 plus fees.