The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Saturday: Alma Dance Theater Fundraiser Photo by Elijah Peck

Thursday

Even though much of his work is inspired by Victorian-era occult and gothic romanticism, Hernan Bas exposes himself as a Miami native in the lush compositions and lurid colors of his paintings. The artist is more recently based in Detroit, but Bas will head back south to speak at the Institute of Contemporary Art for its ICA Speaks series. His most recent show, "Florida Living," is a nod to his tropical upbringing. 7 p.m. Thursday at Miami Design District Palm Court, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-722-7100; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. See page 26 for more about Hernan Bas.

Aside from being a generally poor fashion choice, pantsuits were once a symbol of hope — at least for about three million women who vowed to wear them to the polls on Election Day last year. We've come a long way since then, but the movement sparked by the Pantsuit Nation Facebook group is still up and running. Pantsuit Nation: The Book is a collection of stories from folks resisting the current establishment. To celebrate its release, Books & Books is inviting some of the book's contributors to speak at a reception to include resource-sharing and community action. 8 p.m. Thursday at Books & Books Coral Gables, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

The CubaOne Foundation began sending Cuban-Americans to the island last year with the intention of making person-to-person connections between the Cuban people and their American counterparts. To kick off the foundation's first LGBT-themed trip, a screening of the film Viva will follow a courtyard reception that includes a performance by Dasha Sweetwater and precede a talk with O Cinema founder Kareem Tabsch, CubaOne cofounder Andrew Jimenez, and LGBT social advocate Carla Peña. Viva is the story of a young hairdresser in Cuba who must confront his abusive father after becoming a drag queen. 6 p.m. Thursday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $25 and benefit the CubaOne Foundation.

Starboy has solidified that the Weeknd is not just a flash in the pan. Whether you like it or not, his moody beats and feathery falsetto will continue to be the soundtrack to models snorting coke in nightclubs decorated like BDSM dungeons. Your chance to see the now-clean-cut crooner, along with Rae Sremmurd, Belly, and 6lack, requires a bit of a hike up north, but it might be best to see him before he's selling out the AAA at $60 a pop in the nosebleeds. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 800-745-3000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $35.25 to $709. See page 44 for more about the Weeknd.

Friday: John Legend Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

Friday

When a group of good old Florida boys makes it to the big leagues, your little heart can't help but swell with pride. Even if you haven't listened to New Found Glory since middle school, you can relive your childhood, or just show love to these Coral Springs natives, during their 20th-anniversary tour. For every show, the bandmates will choose two of their albums to play in their entirety, so brush up on your pop-punk sing-along skills. 7 p.m. Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $24. See page 42 for more about New Found Glory.

You have every right to be obsessed with Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their baby. This family is almost too perfect to be real, so we should keep an eye on it. But aside from giving us photos of fried chicken by the pool and adorable baby videos, Legend has delivered more than a few R&B hits, from "All of Me" to Selma's "Glory." If you're interested in hearing the soulful singer outside of every wedding ceremony known to man, snag a ticket (or two if you're tryna get lucky). 7:30 p.m. at Bayfront Park Amphitheatre, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontpark.amphitheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $38.25 to $148.25.

Bands such as MGMT and Vampire Weekend broke onto the indie-pop scene with synths and catchy hooks blazing, but Phoenix has enjoyed a subtler, slow-burning success. Fresh off the release of its latest single, "J-Boy," the band is coming to Miami as part of a world tour that ends in early fall. Although this show is sold out, keep your ear to the ground for tickets, because this French foursome might just disappear across the pond for a year or two. 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. $35.

Saturday: Boom Bap All-Stars Courtesy of Addictive Affairs

Saturday

Art appreciation is missing the thrill of spectator sports, so why not combine the two? That's basically the idea behind WallBrawl — a competitive painting event that pits several artists against one another for cash prizes and street cred. This round of paint-to-the-death, Beer Brawl, will see Barbara De Varona, Alissa McCrimmon, Gabriel Bocanegra, and Wilson Rivera painting 30-by-40-inch canvases in 90 minutes or fewer for your viewing pleasure. Drink craft beer, vote on the best painting, and even purchase a piece for yourself to support local arts and breweries simultaneously. 6 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co., 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390; wallbrawl.net. Admission is free.

Miami has hosted contemporary dance troupes from all across the world, but it's less common that the city supports its local performers. The Alma Dance Theater Fundraiser hopes to not only garner support for its company but also raise money to match its award from the 2017 Knight Arts Challenge. The evening will include a silent art auction of pieces by Jenny Perez, Christin Paige Minnotte, and others; performance installations by the dancers themselves; complimentary drinks and small bites; and a live DJ. If nothing else, you'll get a chance to get tips from professionals at a dance party. 8 p.m. Saturday in the Miami Design District, 3930 NE Second Ave., Miami; almadancetheater.com. Tickets cost $20 and are available via eventbrite.com.

If you grew up in Kendall in the '90s, you went to Hot Wheels. Even if skating wasn't your thing, inevitably a friend's birthday party or a summer camp outing took you there. It smelled like stale popcorn and blasted endless pop music, and your friends would spend ungodly amounts of time skating in circles. And because nostalgia never gets old or unprofitable, the Hot Wheels Reunion offers hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and retro tunes by Erotic Exotic and classic Hot Wheels DJs. If you get there before 11 p.m., you can even bring the kiddies. 8 p.m. Saturday at Super Wheels Skating Center, 12265 SW 112th St., Miami; 305-270-9386; superwheelsmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $65.

EXPAND Saturday: Beer Brawl. Derek Wilson

Theo Kottis keeps his adorable Scottish brogue under wraps in his music, expressing himself with his techno beats instead. The former photog started young as a promoter, booking big names like Afrojack before he was even a legal adult. The DJ later decided to become a producer while living in Ibiza. Kottis has had residencies at Sub Club and Cabaret Voltaire, is signed to Moda Black, and released music on Anjunadeep and Last Night on Earth. The man who's lived the DJ dream life — all before the age of 30 — will show off his skills for a hungry crowd at Bardot this Saturday. 10 p.m. Saturday at Bardot, 3456 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-5570; bardotmiami.com. Admission costs $25.

If you were a kid in the early '80s in Miami, you might've had hand-me-down Menudo dolls you could "pair up" with your Barbies on "dates." If that's the case, you have already played with Draco Rosa. The multi-instrumental singer and dancer can also play for you at Flamingo Theater Bar this week. This Puerto Rican crooner is the guy who wrote and produced hits such as Ricky Martin's "Livin' la Vida Loca" and "She Bangs." From boy band to the Latin Grammys to playing his own fuego Latin alternative rock live, the Menudo alum remains a driving force in Latin music. 9 p.m. Saturday at Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 786-803-8194; flamingotheaterllc.com. Admission costs $45.

There's no doubt that hip-hop has changed. Maybe you're mourning days past when the art form seemed genuine, or maybe you're dabbing to Kodak Black with the other 14-year-olds. Regardless of your stance on the current state of rap music, Boom Bap All-Stars is a veritable temple to old-school hip-hop. DMX, Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan, and Jadakiss, Styles P, and Sheek Louch of the Lox are just the headliners on a long list of veterans in the industry. Come to simply pay your respects, or worship at the feet of some of the originals. 4 p.m. Saturday at the Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-8244; watscocenter.com. Tickets cost $35 to $100.

Sunday: Mommy and Me Courtesy of Earth Angel Outreach

Sunday

Treat your mama right this Mother's Day. Moms will fancy a special brunch along with a gift from Charcoal: an organic herb plant with roots to grow. Begin with a wide selection of artisan breads from Zak the Baker before enjoying an array of salads and fresh lime ceviche accented with sea salt, sweet potatoes, crispy corn, and avocado crema. Choose from traditional brunch items such as farm-fresh, made-to-order poached eggs; breakfast sausage from Proper Sausages; and classic quiche Lorraine with Miami Smokers bacon and caramelized onions or spinach and mushrooms. Main courses show off the restaurant's Josper grill, which uses 100 percent charcoal, and include Vietnamese-style chicken thighs in a nuoc cham sauce with a mint-cilantro carrot salad. Enjoy brunch alfresco in the courtyard or in the air-conditioned conservatory while soaking up the trendy atmosphere of the Wynwood Yard. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 82 NW 29th St., Miami; 786-646-2998; charcoalmiami.com. Brunch costs $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 and younger. See page 34 for a list of other restaurants serving Mother's Day brunch and dinner.

Whatever Mom might tell you, it's totally cool to play with your food. Play is how kids learn what to do with things in this world and determine what they like and don't like. Food play will show little ones that veggies are fun at Full Bloom's Mommy and Me Luncheon. It's an interactive, organic art experience for tykes aged 3 to 12. And while the kids get down with their peas and okra, Mommy and Daddy can chill and enjoy the Costa Brava hotel eatery's fare. 1 p.m. Sunday at Full Bloom, 11 Island Ave., Miami Beach; earthangeloutreach.org. Admission costs $20.

Miami's music scene is stronger than ever thanks to its growing interpersonal relationships. Gramps is a stronghold for gatherings that have risen out of wise and long-standing collaborations. One of these scene builders, Laura of Miami, with her radio show Vamos a la Playa on Klangbox.fm, will present Swiss duo In Flagranti's brand of italo disco at the Wynwood watering hole. It's just another example of the Miami community coming together around music. To get an idea of the vibe of the show, think of a funky dance party at a '70s porn shoot. Dress accordingly and support your scene. 5 p.m. Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Monday

One might think it strange that a major cultural locus in Miami is a hotel on South Beach. But in the Magic City, hotels are like churches, and the Betsy is a cathedral. This week, it will welcome the founder and executive director of the Cuban American Youth Orchestra, Rena Kraut, to its regular series Breakfast Arts Salon. Kraut works to connect high-schoolers with musical talent across the Caribbean. A worthy cause, a breakfast, and a salon steps from the sand and waves? A perfect reason to call in late for work Monday morning. 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Betsy, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-6100; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Tuesdays can be tough in Miami if you have a burning need to hear metal live. So thank the metal gods that Churchill's Pub is still banging out shows covering myriad genres nightly, satisfying your every musical desire. This Tuesday, the venue will present local metal acts such as Cutler Bay's Silenmara, as well as Born Beneath, Alloy, Barber Floyd, Freaks and Ghosts, Irra's One, and the macabrely named Junkie Nurse. So get your arms and hands ready to do some midweek waving of devil horns. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $10 for ages 18 to 20 and $5 for ages 21 and over.

EXPAND Wednesday: Video Game Concert. Ariel Rubalcava

Wednesday

If coffee is your cup of tea, the upcoming Legendary Cupping Tour will definitely pique your palate's interest. The Cafe Imports event is making its way through Toronto, Miami, Tampa Bay, Indianapolis, and Denver this spring, and its organizers hope to continue it from there unto eternity. The Miami stop will include cupping at the downtown breakfast spot All Day and a "Roaster Relay" at the Little Haiti Panther Coffee location. Get caffeinated for free while you explore a few of Miami's java hot spots. 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at All Day, 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami, and 7 to 10 p.m. at Panther Coffee, 5934 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-699-3447; alldaymiami.com; panthercoffee.com. Admission is free.

When wife and husband Esti and Ryan Brooks opened the Mighty three years ago, it was as if they had created the gastropub, craft beer, and cocktail headquarters of their dreams. And in doing so, they made the fantasies of beer-and-sausage-loving Miamians come to fruition too. Just about everything at the Mighty is DIY — from the handmade furniture to the homemade sausage — but it's hard to believe because everything looks so polished yet unfussy. What's not hard to believe is that the joint is still going strong. The Mighty's third-anniversary party will last two days and coincide with American Craft Beer Week, so expect $3 cocktails Wednesday and more drinks with music Thursday. If you haven't been to this Coral Way hangout, this celebration will be the perfect introduction to a Mighty good time. 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Mighty, 2224 Coral Way, Miami; 305-570-4311; themightymiami.com. Admission is free.

In an age when Game of Thrones rules television and the return of Zelda is huge news, nerd stuff is cool. And it doesn't get much geekier than an orchestra killing it at playing live scores from videogames. Miami Dade College North Campus will present its Emmy Award-winning Video Game Concert, with tunes from Mario, Naruto, Final Fantasy, Halo, Pokémon, and others. The experience will be synchronized to videogame play and include visuals and a performance by 8 Bit Wave. 7 p.m. Wednesday at Miami Dade College North Campus's Lehman Theater, 11380 NW 27th Ave., Building 5, Room 5120, Miami; 305-237-8888; mdc.edu/north. Admission is free.