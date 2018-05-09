The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Can you visualize yourself with a share of $500,000? Well, that dream could soon become a reality. The Ellies are Miami's visual arts awards. Presented by ArtCenter/South Florida, more than two dozen grants ranging from $2,500 to $25,000 will be awarded. But to get the dough, you need to learn know how to apply. An Ellies info session will happen this Thursday, so get moving! After the sesh, students are welcome to attend the opening of "Between a View and a Milestone," the center's annual resident exhibition. 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at ArtCenter/South Florida, 924 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; artcentersf.org. Free.

Friday

Apparently, Rolling Loud was too loud for downtown Miami. It has a new home at Hard Rock Stadium, where its monstrous lineup can be as loud as it wants. Headlining this year's spectacle are J. Cole, Travis Scott, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, N.E.R.D., Migos, Wiz Khalifa, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, and many other members of hip-hop royalty. If you can't handle the noise, wear earbuds or stay home. Friday through Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; rollingloud.com. Three-day tickets cost $299.99 for general admission and $699.99 for VIP.

Fifth Harmony's 2016 music video for "Work From Home" was entirely too hot. (Don't act like you don't remember it.) Now you can see the hotness in the flesh. Sure, the girl group has lost Camila Cabello as a member, but it's still going strong. From "Miss Movin' On" to "Worth It," count on an overload of hits and sexiness. 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $38.75 to $68.75.

Mike Birbiglia has probably told you a story or two. He's a frequent contributor on the popular radio shows This American Life and The Moth, has starred in comedy specials galore, and even directed the Sundance-honored Sleepwalk With Me. Now he's coming to South Florida. His The NewOne tour boasts his signature recipe of self-deprecating standup that might leave you telling your own stories afterward. 7 p.m. Friday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $32.50 to $43.

Our youngest generation faces a number of issues, such as rising sea levels that will inevitably sink South Florida, the divided political landscape, and the Kardashians. African Heritage Youth Theatre, an apprenticeship program at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, is set to zoom in on the social issues that plague our society. Through acting, monologues, and songs, its Chain ReACTion variety show tackles modern-day bullying, racism, poverty, colorism, and other themes in a thought-provoking way. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, 6161 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; ahcacmiami.org. Admission costs $10.

Who is your favorite Taylor? If you answered "OMG, Swift" or "totes Lautner" before naming James Taylor, you should probably rethink your priorities. After a sold-out tour across the United States last summer, Taylor is hitting the road again. He has sold more than 100 million albums and penned classic tunes such as "You've Got a Friend," "Fire and Rain," and "Carolina in My Mind." 7:30 p.m. Friday at BB&T Center, 2255 NW 136th Ave., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $70.25 to $104.25.

There are plenty of ways to get lit AF in Miami. But those who choose to do so by attending Martin Lawrence's Lit AF tour at American Airlines Arena will come away much less hung-over than their club-battered brethren — and also laughing hysterically. Joining Lawrence for an evening of standup will be fellow comedians Rickey Smiley, Michael Blackson, Benjo Brown, and Bruce Bruce. 7:30 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $30 to $121.

You won't need a cortadito for an energy kick this Friday. Instead, check out the Cuban Classical Ballet's annual gala performance. On the program are the famed numbers Paquita and Fire Bird, as well as newly choreographed pieces. Making this performance that much more powerful, it will honor the ballet's founder and artistic director, Pedro Pablo Peña, who passed away earlier this year. 8 p.m. Friday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; cubanclassicalballetofmiami.org. Tickets cost $25 to $35.

Saturday

The YoungArts Plaza will soon turn into a swamp. Don't blame rising sea levels. The culprit is director, filmmaker, and choreographer Yara Travieso, who will present the multisensory experience El Ciclón. The work is billed as a "wild neo-feminist mythology trapped inside a 1950s B-movie psychological thriller with singing, dancing, and just enough alligators." Travieso was the 2005 YoungArts winner in dance and has clearly gone on to do cool things. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at National YoungArts Foundation, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; youngarts.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

There's only one place you can mingle with real cougars and other awesome animals over some brews. New Times' Brew at the Zoo is back for another round at Zoo Miami. Enjoy more than 100 local, international, and craft beers as well as a sure-to-be-stellar performance by the iconic New Wave band A Flock of Seagulls. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; newtimesbrewatthezoo.com. Admission costs $40 to $80, and discounts are available on four-packs of tickets.

More than 6 million runners in 35-plus countries have participated in the Color Run. Renowned as "the happiest 5K on the planet," the Color Run will hit Fort Lauderdale this Saturday. It's the one run where you'll actually want to wear white and absorb all the color thrown your way. At the finish line, enjoy a festival with tunes and dancing. 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Huizenga Park, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; thecolorrun.com. Registration costs $29.99 to $34.99.

Strap on your roller skates and coochie cutters and roll to Parker Playhouse to catch the very funny Nick Swardson. The Twin Cities comedian found his way into the spotlight by writing Malibu's Most Wanted. You probably remember him from Reno 911! or the underrated Grandma's Boy. He's also appeared in plenty of movies, some with the blessing of Adam Sandler's Happy Madison Productions. Enjoy his undoubtedly amusing set this weekend. 8 p.m. Sunday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $25 to $47.50.

Museums often show only high art, but they are for and by the people. HistoryMiami is showing the special sights, traditions, and vibes of the real people of Miami. The exhibition "Avenues of Expression: Street Traditions in Miami" presents the streets as public spaces for expression. At Family Fun Day: Street Culture, the museum will offer guided tours at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. From 2 to 4 p.m., check out Tall Bike 305 and paint with local street artists. Join a procession through the plaza led by Rara Lakay while showing off your own piece of street art. 10 a.m. Saturday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; historymiami.org. Admission costs $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students with ID, and $5 for kids 6 to 12; children 5 or younger get in free.

Sunday

The Godmother of Soul is set to return to South Florida for a spectacular Mother's Day experience. This will be Patti LaBelle's fifth year enjoying this family holiday in the sun. She's been singing solo powerfully since the mid-'70s, scoring Grammys and winning over a devoted following. LaBelle is also an actress, has appeared on Dancing With the Stars, and has her own Walmart cake line, Patti's Good Life. Enjoy the good life when the legend sings in downtown Miami this weekend. 7 p.m. Sunday at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; jlkc.com. Tickets start at $52.

Parenting truly is the hardest work a human can do. So this Mother's Day, shower your mom with thanks. And if you plan to honor her in style 'cause you just got a fat tax refund, hit up Mother's Day High Tea at the St. Regis Bal Harbour. At La Gourmandise, the day will begin with a glass of champagne or a tea-infused mocktail and end with adorable sandwiches and pastries and a spot of tea to perk you up. Remember who wiped your butt, and make reservations now. 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Regis Bal Harbour, 9703 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour; stregisbalharbour.com. Admission costs $60.

Calling all kids of badass moms: Bring her to the Black Market Mother's Day Special at the Little Haiti haunt Churchill's Pub. You'll be able to peep the bar in daylight — the party starts at 5 p.m. — and if you didn't get Mom a gift, you can just let her pick one out there. The all-ages event will be filled with music, food, drinking, and shopping. Catch live performances by Koffin Varnish, Miss Michigan, Battle Funk, and other acts. There will also be a drag show featuring Charlotte Shottgun, Kat Wilderness, Daviana, and Jackie Jae. Snag one-of-a-kind clothing items, records, zines, collectables, and other goods from the 25 vendors. A photo booth will document the rad-ass time you gave your mama this special day. 5 p.m. Sunday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $5.

It's Haitian Heritage Month, so celebrate Caribbean culture while you honor your mom this Mother's Day at Bayfront Park. Muce, Downtown Development Authority, Little Haiti Cultural Complex, and GMCVB Art of Black Miami will host Lakou Lakay: In My Own Backyard. It's free, and BYO seats. You can grab food and fresh juices from vendors such as Mimi's Juices and Tap Tap, score duds from the very cool Little Haiti Vintage Shop, and listen to DJ Mack spin vibes. Interactive art stations, a pop-up exhibition, and Caribbean-inspired minigolf will keep the whole family busy and, thus, make Mom very happy. 11 a.m. Sunday at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Bayside, Miami; muce.org. Admission is free.

If your mom is an outdoorsy type, or if she just appreciates an atmosphere that's lush with foliage, take her to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's Mother's Day Brunch. Enjoy an array of delicate flavors presented by Le Basque in the Arts Center. Once you're full of conversation and fine food, hop onto the tram or take a walking tour of the gardens through the Wings of the Tropics butterfly conservatory. The whole day is set for you and your mom or mother figures thanks to the big mama, Mother Nature. 11 a.m. Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; fairchildgarden.org.

Monday

If you're wondering if that dude you're dating is as smart as he thinks, take him to trivia night at Bar Nancy. There's $50 for first place and $25 for second place for the real smarties in the group. This Little Havana bar has a tiki vibe and looks like a ship headed to the South Pacific. If you grow tired of answering questions — or have trouble getting them right — order a cocktail and check out the courtyard, with decor anchored by part of an old boat. 9 p.m. Monday at Bar Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

You know when you realize it's only Tuesday and then you need a drink? Concrete Beach has a new beer you might enjoy. At the Stuck on the Palmetto Kolsch-release party, the brewery will offer first sips of a perfectly 305 beverage. LoyALEty Club Members get a sneak taste at 4 p.m. in the Social Hall, and the general public can head over at 5. This tropical-tasting beer has been brewed with coconut sugar and hearts of palm. 5 p.m. Tuesday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday

Tired of drinking your happy hours away, with nothing to show for all the money you spent but a hangover? Instead of going to the bar, head to the newly renovated Bass for Art After Hours. You get a glass of wine and a creative happy hour for only $10. Teaching artists help you learn about art — technique and themes — and you'll go home with something you made. Wednesday at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebass.org. Admission costs $10; members pay only $5.