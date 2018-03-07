The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

A local happy hour is injecting some happiness back into the community. The Kick It for the Youth fundraiser will go down Thursday at Wood Tavern. It's being put on by the Power U Center for Social Change, which is dedicated to developing local black youth and black women leaders of tomorrow. Proceeds from the event will go to the organization and its leadership training efforts. The event itself brings together Power U alum and anyone wanting to make a difference in the community. Not a natural mingler? Your admission comes with two drinks to help you loosen up. 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Wood Tavern, 2531 NW Second Ave., Wynwood; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $15.

There are plenty of opportunities to drink craft beers with your bros. But at the VeritageMiami Craft Beer Tasting, you'll be in especially good company. The brew fest will take place at Wynwood Walls, boasting yummy bites and delicious drinks from nearly 30 breweries, including Broski Ciderworks, Funky Buddha, and MIA Beer Company. VeritageMiami is a local group of more than 2,500 food lovers, chefs, and winemakers, so you know you'll be getting some great stuff. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at Wynwood Walls, 2520 NW Second Ave., Wynwood; veritagemiami.com. Tickets cost $45 to $55.

Friday

The Miami Film Festival has been going strong since 1984 and shows no signs of slowing down in its 2018 edition. The fest will pack more than 60,000 people and 400 industry professionals/directors/important folks into scores of film screenings, red-carpet events, parties, dinners, and other happenings. Outside of seeing awesome movies, many of which will make their Florida debuts, guests can also mingle at the opening-night party, Into the Jungle, or at a snazzy soiree at Pérez Art Museum Miami. Friday, March 9, through March 18 at various locations, Miami; miamifilmfestival.com. Tickets cost $10 to $13 for screenings and $30 to $100 for special events.

Sure, all the vowels are missing from Mnkybsnss' name. But the Colombian electronic duo makes up for those letters with its live gigs. Composed of Miguel Urina and Velez, Mnkybsnss is simply good vibes, often bringing a zesty guitar and multifaceted percussion to the forefront. The group has made a name for itself throughout South America, and it clearly means business in the U.S. too. 10 p.m. Friday, March 9, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15.

Saturday: Hamburger House Party. Photo by BreakingTheWalls - iStockPhoto.com

Saturday

The wildly beloved and unique Steve Martin and Martin Short are coming to our neck of the woods. They'll host an interactive, two-show day of comedy and reflection, complemented by bluegrass stars Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko. Plus, you can feel good about dishing some dough for this one. These are the Broward Center's annual celebration and benefit performances, whose proceeds will go to the organization's education and enrichment programs. 2 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $69 to $250.

Sure, parties are happening all the time in Miami. But few have added as much local flavor as Made in Miami, which has so many Miami things packed into one evening that it could turn a visiting Nebraskan into a bona fide South Floridian. It's all presented by the Le Batard brothers — Dan the ESPN guru and David (AKA Lebo) the artist extraordinaire. Luther Campbell will MC the evening, and Spam Allstars, Roosevelt Collier's Phunk Factory, and Oigo will provide the live tunes. Expect Lebo-curated art, a wildlife demonstration, and a photo booth. Hell, there will even be a domino tournament, if your 305 soul decides to participate. 6 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 10, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Brickell; blackbirdordinary.com. Tickets cost $30 to $100.

The joke might be on you if you miss this one. Comedy troupe the Tenderloins, commonly known for the hit TruTV show Impractical Jokers, will make a stop at the Hard Rock Event Center. The group is in the midst of its Santiago Sent Us Tour, a reference to a crime lord on its show. Though the TV series is all about hidden-camera pranks, the live show includes tales of traveling the globe and filming wacky things. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Hard Rock Event Center, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $170.

Books & Books will host a one-of-a-kind discussion with novelist Brad Meltzer, focused on his latest work, The Escape Artist. The book sounds pretty awesome, tying together an incredibly miraculous plane crash survivor, U.S. Army secrets, and Harry Houdini. Meltzer is also known for his New York Times best-selling books The Inner Circle and The Book of Fate, as well as his show Brad Meltzer's Decoded on the History Channel. Such a dynamic guy will surely make for a dynamic evening. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. General admission is free; tickets cost $28 plus fees via eventbrite.comand include one copy of The Escape Artist and admission for two guests to Meltzer's talk and signing.

Things will be popping off in downtown this Saturday. The Veuve Clicquot Carnaval will return to Museum Park for an intoxicatingly good time. For four years, the champagne company has been bringing a special twist to Carnaval with a daytime fiesta that has guests bubbling on the bay. To the sounds of salsa and a drum line, you can sip the company's newest flavors, Veuve Clicquot Rich and Rich Rosé. If you want to take your experience to the next level, shell out dough for the VIP Rosé Garden, offering tons of extra perks such as more champagne and access to a lounge area. 1 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; veuveclicquot.tumblr.com. Tickets cost $45 to $350.

It's time to iron your cape. The sixth-annual Miami Comic Con is returning to town. This year's edition will include comics sales, cosplay galore, and a videogame tournament. Some interesting events to check out include the Pro Wrestling Trivia Slamboree and the presentation Crafting Your Story with local publisher Phil Lee McCall II. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 10, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 11, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; herohype.com. Tickets cost $15 for single-day admission and $25 for a two-day pass.

The Hamburger House Party will hits Stage 305 at Magic City Casino with 20 burger joints competing to be king. A panel of judges will decide a burger champ, and guests will pick a people's choice winner. And as if stuffing your face with pounds of beef weren't enough, ten restaurants will offer unlimited desserts. Admission also comes with unlimited beer, cocktails, and soft drinks. Be sure to pace yourself or pack some Pepto. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Stage 305, Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; magiccitycasino.com. Tickets cost $50.

The next two weekends are all about the best of the Pearl of the Antilles. The Global Cuba Fest, a celebration of Cuban tunes and culture, kicks off Saturday evening with one heck of a musical evening. Pianist and musical genius Tony Pérez will explore the island's musical spectrum, from salsa to funk, as singer-songwriter Yusa joins Horacio "El Negro" Hernández for a one-of-a-kind, sensual jam. 8:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; miamilightproject.com. Tickets cost $25; discounts are available for seniors and students.

Your spring break doesn't have to look like an outtake from the movie Spring Breakers. If you head to Wynwood, you can add a colorful blast to your drinking holiday. Jouvert "Color Rain" Music Festival of Paint will take over the massive RC Cola Plant for booming music, unlimited drinks, and dancing all night. The colorful part? It'll be raining paint. So put on your sexiest white ensemble, hop into an Uber, and get ready to make neon memories. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami; miamijouvert.com. Tickets cost $40 to $65.

Sunday: Calle Ocho Festival. Photo by Rauluminate - iStockPhoto.com

Sunday

In 1993, two members of Alien Beat, singer Britt Daniel and drummer Jim Eno, broke away from their act to form Spoon. The group released their debut album, Telephono, three years later. The indie-art rockers from Austin have since maintained a huge influence over music and a massive following, putting out albums every few years. If you don't know the band's name, you probably know its music from the TV shows The O.C. and Shameless. Their ninth album, Hot Thoughts, was released on Matador last year, and now they're on an international tour. Spoon will hit up Revolution Live with Sneaks to get those white boys dancing and swaying to catchy poppy tunes. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 11, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Admission costs $28.

Every year, a million people park about a mile away from Miami's Eighth Street and walk in the blazing sun to a massive street festival to celebrate all things Latino. And it is totally worth all the sweat and third-degree sunburns because Calle Ocho Festival is a freaking blast. There'll be live music and DJs playing jams from around the Caribbean and South and Central America. The food will reflect every Latin American nation, from Cuba to Honduras. Calle Ocho is also a fundraiser for Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, something you don't think about as you bachata over to that arepa cart. This is 20 blocks of international fun in your backyard. Lace up your dancing sneakers, wrap your flag of origin around you, and salsa away. 10 a.m. Sunday, March 11, between Fourth and 27th Avenues on SW Eighth Street, Miami; carnavalmiami.com. Admission is free.

Sunday brunch is not just for bipeds anymore. The City of Doral is bringing the most chill meal of the week to canines at the Downtown Doral Puppy Brunch. Your dog will be your best date when you present her with treats and food from Le Chien Gourmet. If you don't yet have a puppy pal, you can adopt one onsite. There will also be opportunities to get your pet groomed. Then you can pose together in a photo booth. Oh, and humans can eat too. There'll be food from the Salty Donut, Threefold Cafe, and Pinch Kitchen, as well as cocktails and mimosas. Live Latin funk act Xperimento and música from Cortadito will provide the soundtrack to his perfect day for a pup and her person. 11 a.m. Sunday, March 11, in Downtown Doral Park, 8395 NW 53rd St., Doral; downtowndoral.com. Admission is free.

Ballet hasn't been the most inclusive dance style. For centuries, thin white people were its only performers. But Dance Theatre of Harlem changed that fact. It's the first black classical ballet company, founded in 1969 by dancer and choreographer Arthur Mitchell in the basement of a church with only 30 students. The company hasn't performed in South Florida in 20 years and is back with its exciting repertoire, this time at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. Titled Return of the Black Ballerina, the show is funded by a Knight Arts Challenge grant and is for ages 13 and up. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 11, at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; smdcac.org. Tickets cost $5.

Tuesday

Karaoke is pretty much the best way to spend any day, night, or morning. It's an opportunity to feel like a kid again and to do it in a public place where it's socially acceptable to suck. Churchill's Pub's night of questionable voices, ScaryOkee, is one of the best in town. This week, the event will honor the Queen of Pop with Night of 10,000 Madonnas. You can dust off your lace gloves or cowboy hats to morph into one of the many Madges in history. The best part: Madonna doesn't have much vocal range, so you can shine using your stage presence alone. 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

Miami is one of the few cities where the best parties take place during the week. It's a Magic City tradition. And if your calendar needs a hearty helping of hip-hop, the new club Racket is serving Homecookin'. Though it might be a new night to millennials, Gen-Xers will remember it from their early 20s. Homecookin' began in 1994 with laid-back vibes and a regular crowd of cool kids. It has been revived at this new Wynwood spot for another generation. The most Miami part? The night will still be led by its original host, legendary drag performer Shelley Novak. The experience begins at 10 p.m. Tuesday nights with live music, free barbecue, and an open bar till midnight. 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 13, at Racket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; racketwynwood.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday: Jason Mraz. Photo by Jen Rosenstein

Wednesday

You’ll never be able to see David Bowie perform live again, but Celebrating David Bowie allows you to experience the music and energy of the late, great performer. The concert will include tune by the Thin White Duke and Bowie-like music performed by his friends, bandmates, and other famous musicians. Past performers have included huge names such as Sting, Gavin Rossdale, Seal, and Simon Le Bon. The London Community Gospel Choir and the Harlem Gospel have also gotten involved in this traveling tribute. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $31.50.

It's easy to write off Jason Mraz. He has hat laid-back, folksy, soulful-guitar thing going on, and he wears a fedora. Somehow, though, his whole vibe works. That's because Mraz is a talented musician who went from toiling in San Diego coffeehouses to selling out Madison Square Garden. He'll blend a solo acoustic performance with positive messages and humorous banter this week at the Arsht. For just one night, he's yours. 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $61.75.