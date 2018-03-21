The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Memory, marginalization, and queerness — Reprise explores the intersection of these themes through a sharp blend of dance and theater. It's the latest presentation from the Pioneer Winter Collective, which has made a name for itself in consistently delivering provocative and thought-stimulating work. The icing on the cake: Thursday's performance is the world premiere of the production. 8:30 p.m. Thursday at MDCA On.Stage Black Box Theatre, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Tickets cost $33.

Hedwig and the Angry Itch won the 2014 Tony for Best Revival of a Musical. Now it's being revived yet again in our neck of the woods. Starring local fave Mike Westrich as Hedwig, the transgender rocker chick, the story follows Hedwig as she tours and tells her unique story of botched gender-reassignment surgery and love. The production closes out the 2017-18 season of the Outré Theatre Company, which is all about bringing activism to the big stage. 8 p.m. Thursday and select dates through April 8 at Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; ccpompano.org. Tickets cost $19 to $39.

We've all been at a museum and thought, A drink and some jams would make this even better. This Thursday, that dream will become a reality. You're invited to PAMM's waterfront happy hour with Vinyl Social Club. Guest can bring their own records and spin some tunes for up to 30 minutes. Not ready to hop into the DJ booth? There will also be a vinyl exchange, so bring your best jams. 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free.

Get your meat on at Burger Battle in Fort Lauderdale: See Friday. Middle River Arts Photography

Friday

As if Ultra Music Festival weren't big enough already, this year the spectacle turns 20. Such an anniversary calls for even more awesomeness. Headlining the fest are Armin Van Buuren, the Chainsmokers, David Guetta, DJ Snake, Hardwell, Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Tiësto, and virtually every other big name your club-lovin' soul enjoys. In addition to delivering that DJ excellence, Ultra's stages are being enhanced like never before. Prepare for sensory overload. Friday through Sunday at Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Three-day VIP passes cost $1,499.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.

Because the U.S. men's soccer team has been unable to qualify for the World Cup, how about watching two teams that can? It's Peru vs. Croatia in a high-quality match at Hard Rock Stadium before both journey to the big contest in Russia in June. As of the February 15 FIFA rankings, both squads are ranked in the top 20, so it's anybody's guess which team will win this one. 8 p.m. Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Tickets cost $45 to $375 via ticketmaster.com.

Your pinup fantasies are becoming a reality. The wildly sexy and sultry SuicideGirls are making their way to the 305 as part of their tour, Blackheart Burlesque. The performance boasts a number of pop-culture-inspired stripteases, often to a background of underground and indie-rock tunes. Come prepared to handle the sensual heat of their performances — as well as the sight of your significant other shamelessly gawking at the diverse beauties onstage. 9 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $28 via ticketmaster.com.

A metaphorical beef needs to be settled — and a lot of literal beef needs to be consumed — when Burger Battle IX goes down in Fort Lauderdale. Among the contenders are Rok:Brgr, Tucker Duke's, Burger Craze, Bokamper's, and Hard Rock Café. For 45 bucks, attendees get burger samples from all competitors, three drink tickets, access to an all-you-can-eat French fry bar, and an almighty token to vote for your favorite burger. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday in Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $45 to $125 via eventbrite.com.

The Miami Heat supports its hometown derby girls: See Sunday. Eric Vicaria

Saturday

Students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have stepped up big time. Will you? If there were ever an opportunity to get out and advocate for school safety and an end to gun violence, it's this weekend. In addition to a massive March for Our Lives event in Washington, D.C., this Saturday, several sister rallies will take place throughout South Florida. Visit marchforourlives.com to find the one nearest to you. Saturday at multiple locations throughout South Florida, including Coral Springs, Doral, Fort Lauderdale, Key West, Miami Beach, Parkland, Pembroke Pines, Palm Beach County, and West Palm Beach; marchforourlives.com. Admission is free.

Craft beer isn't just for bros. In fact, quite a few awesome women are involved in our local brew scene, many of whom will appear at the FemAle Brew Fest. The event provides an opportunity to chat with leading beer ladies at local joints such as Invasive Species, Islamorada Beer Company, Barrel of Monks, and Riverside Market. Expect lots of beer to sample. And, yes, men are invited. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Huizenga Plaza, 32 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $45 to $95 via eventbrite.com; designated drivers pay only $15 to $35.

Bring the kids and pack some Prilosec — the 25th-annual Chili Cook-Off and Family Festival will happen Saturday in Homestead. Paid admission grants unlimited chili and access to food trucks, music, and entertainment galore. A petting zoo and a bounce-house obstacle course will occupy the kids. Think your chili can take home the gold? Enter your concoction for only $50. 11 a.m. Saturday in Harris Field Park, 1034 NE Eighth St., Homestead. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Sports worlds are colliding. As if Vice City Rollers bouts weren't awesome enough, our local roller-derby team is bringing in the Miami Heat in for even more excitement. The Rollers will take on the Key West Derby Dames Saturday and will be cheered on by Heat dancers, Heat mascot Burnie, and its pump-up crew, the Xtreme Team. 7 p.m. Saturday at Wynwood Dome, 226 NW 22nd Ln., Wynwood; miamirollerderby.com. Admission costs $12.

Break out your kimono for the Japanese Spring Festival: See Sunday. Lorenzo Antonucci / iStockphoto.com

Sunday

Almost exactly a year ago, the Pretenders were set to perform at the Fillmore Miami Beach. Then the show was canceled due to illness. They're back in South Florida this week, and the city is ready to rock with them. The Pretenders have been around for 40 years thanks to extra-cool singer, songwriter, and guitarist Chrissie Hynde. This time, they're on the road to promote their latest release, Alone, their first album in eight years, recorded with Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys. 8 p.m. Sunday at the Fillmore, 1700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets start at $42.

The Magic City has long welcomed gender bending. But gender blending? That's gotten a celebration of its own only for the past year or so. This week, Gender Blender will celebrate its first anniversary. The monthly punk night will present drag performers and gay and queer musicians for an unforgettable dance party at Las Rosas in Allapattah. Special guests include host Abhora from Dragula, Season 2, and Andro Gin and Persephone Von Lips. DJ Frankie will spin tunes, and live music will come courtesy of Holly Hunt, Antifaces, Death Lottery, and Zig Zag. 9 p.m. Sunday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

There's nothing figuratively fishy about the 14th-annual Deering Seafood Festival. There'll be a whole lot of delicious literal fishiness going on. Sponsored by Tom Thumb Food Stores, the annual event offers not only perfectly prepared sea life but also live music, chef demonstrations, and stuff for the kids to enjoy. The fest is known to sell out, so make sure to snag tickets ASAP. The admission price includes all of the day's enticing activities, but bring extra dough for the food, drinks, rock-climbing wall, and pontoon boat rides. 10 a.m. Sunday at Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; deeringestate.org. Admission costs $20.

Spring has sprung in South Florida. That means it's time to enjoy some cultural appreciation at Miami Beach Botanical Garden's Japanese Spring Festival. The event is a full-day collaboration with the Consulate General of Japan, honoring everything Japanese, from bento boxes to taiko drumming to floral design. This is an immersive experience that includes workshops, an authentic Japanese tea ceremony, and other diversions. Felt weird wearing your kimono lately? You can wear it here. In fact, it will be encouraged. Fashion designer Kimono Hiro, whose work has been featured in Vogue, will present a kimono fashion show. 10 a.m. Sunday at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; mbgarden.com. Admission costs $15.

Women are making some real progress in 2018. The #MeToo and #TimesUp movements are finally offering a platform for female tales. Locally, the Villain Theater is another platform for women — specifically funny women — to be heard. Stronger Than Yesterday: A Women's Empowherment Festival is an all-femme comedy show presenting comedians iMaddie Cooper, Sherrani Glass, May Durand, Anastasia Pavlinskaya, Julie Baez, Nancy Camm, and others. The Villain is giving back to its Little Haiti community by also bringing in 20 women from FANM, a group that empowers female Haitian immigrants, for improv and painting workshops as well as makeovers. In fact, ticket sales benefit FANM. 7 p.m. Sunday at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; villaintheater.com. Tickets cost $25.

It's March in South Florida, meaning you have about one month left before it's way too hot to bike outside. So don't miss out on the annual Gables Bike Day. In its seventh year, the all-day celebration honors pedestrians and cyclists and their rights. The family-friendly affair is organized by Bike Walk Coral Gables and is all about feeling safe. Make sure to participate in bike tours, exercise classes, and a scavenger hunt, and throw your kid in a bounce house while you enjoy some tunes and good company. Noon Sunday at Merrick Park, 2416 Le Jeune Rd., Coral Gables; facebook.com/BikeWalkCoralGables. Admission is free.

EXPAND Saturday: FemAle Brew Fest. Courtesy photo

Monday

Feeling blindsided by the Trump presidency? Wishing someone could explain what the hell is going on? Steve Almond is just the person to do it. Almond is the author of eight books, including Candyfreak and Against Football, both New York Times best sellers. He hosts the New York Times podcast Dear Sugars, teaches at the Nieman Fellowship for Journalism at Harvard, wrote Bad Stories: What the Hell Just Happened to Our Country, and was a staff writer for New Times, so he knows Miami. For his latest book, he looked to literary minds to explain this ethical demise of the nation and explored the ways this is our own damn fault. The author will be in conversation with Books & Books owner Mitchell Kaplan this week. 8 p.m. Monday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Good ol' LeBron James is headed back to his former team's court this week when the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat. Now that Dwyane Wade is back on Burnie's side, that means two of the Big Three will be playing against each other Tuesday night. Everyone loves a good-natured, old-fashioned rivalry, so tickets are pricey. But this is one game you won't want to miss. 8 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $120.

Muhummad Ali floated like a butterfly and stung like a bee, but his daughter Laila Ali did it in heels. Well, not literally, but accomplishing as much as she, as a woman, has succeeded in doing couldn't have been easy. Ali is a mother of two, four-time undefeated world-champion boxer, host of CBS's All in With Laila Ali, and author of a motivational book for women, Reach. She's also an activist and has her own lifestyle brand. Basically, she does it all. She'll be in South Florida this week as part of the Broward College Speaker Series. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $50.

Wednesday

There's nothing more annoying than trying to talk to a person who can't keep his eyes off his phone. So get a social life that involves warm-blooded humans willing to look at you while you talk, plus a tasty meal to boot. At Analog Night at the Wynwood Yard's venue Charcoal, you'll be forced to put your phone away and dial back to a time when IRL human interaction was the norm. A totally scrumptious family-style meal will spur conversations and new friendships, as will the beverages on tap. 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Dinner costs $20.