The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

What began as a dance party by the ocean in South Beach has evolved into a multiday extravaganza. This year is the 25th edition of Winter Party, and organizers have pulled out all the stops. At pool parties, an artscape, a VIP cocktail reception, parties at clubs galore, and other happenings, the local LGBTQ community, as well as tons of people flying in to Miami, will be out in full force. And the whole shebang, hosted by the National LGBTQ Task Force, is for a good cause, with proceeds going to advocacy activities and campaigns. Thursday, March 1, through Monday, March 5, at various venues throughout Miami Beach; winterparty.com. Ticket prices range from $20 for individual events to $5,000 for VIP packages.

It's time to feel the ambiance. Tycho is coming to town. The San Francisco-bred producer/composer extraordinaire delivers nostalgic vibes at each and every show. There are usually some stellar photos and visuals too, making your evening that much more pleasant. Count on a hearty variety of tunes from four albums, the last of which, Epoch, was nominated for the Best Dance/Electronic Album Grammy in 2017. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $35 to $45.

There are literally no words for this play. Written by Bess Wohl and directed by Rachel Chavkin, Small Mouth Sounds is the latest production to hit the Arsht Center stage. It tracks six strangers' unique journey as they take a completely silent trip through woods. Amid the quietude, it's amazing what they are able to communicate and how they inevitably bond. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1, through Saturday, March 3, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 4, at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50.

Get ready, basketball fans: The Los Angeles Lakers are coming to town to take on the Miami Heat. Expect a battle between two of the flashiest cities represented in the NBA, with all the requisite flopping and flame-throwing on the sidelines. Bonus: Based on how awful the Lakers have been in recent years, the Heat should easily come out on top. The home team is in the home stretch of the 2018 season, and the Heat is in the hunt for the postseason, so this game is one our guys don't want to lose. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $70 to $350.

Words matter, and culture deserves to be preserved. The Yi Yiddish Fest at Colony Theatre sets out to do just that for speakers of the Jewish language dating back centuries. The four-day celebration includes readings, music, kids' activities, lectures, and other happenings, all focused on the 1,000-plus-year-old Yiddish Jewish culture. With 13 unique events, the festival is bound to have something for everyone to learn and enjoy. Thursday, March 1, through Sunday, March 4, at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Ticket prices vary by event, from free to $180 for an all-access pass for all performances.

Thursday: Small Mouth Sounds. Photo by T. Charles Erickson

Friday

Ricardo Montaner has sold more than 22 million records during his 40 years in music. And he'll probably sell a few more when he hits American Airlines Arena. The singer-songwriter is an Argentine legend, providing the Spanish-language hits you've likely enjoyed at festivals or your favorite karaoke joint. Some primers if you need a good listen: "Aunque Ahore Estés Con El" and "El Ultimo Adiós" are classics. 8 p.m. Friday, March 2, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $59 to $229.

When you're transgender or gender nonconforming, it can feel like you don't fit into many places in this world. But this weekend, at least, an awesome conference and job fair for the trans community will take place right here in Miami. TransCon is a two-day shindig hitting Miami Shores this Friday and Saturday. The first day boasts a job fair featuring trans-ally employers, resumé prep, and interview coaching. The second day is a full-on conference with numerous educational workshops and a keynote speech by author S. Bear Bergman. Friday, March 2, and Saturday, March 3, at Barry University, Landon Hall, 11300 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

KRS-One, known as a member of the pioneering hip-hop group Boogie Down Productions, is set to play an intimate show at Churchill's Pub. With nearly 20 albums spanning his storied career, he has quite a few tunes from which to choose. His latest LP, The World Is Mind, dropped last year. Like most of his stuff, it's thought-provoking and unafraid to be bold, this time about surviving in a B.S.-filled and corrupt world. 9 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $40 to $85.

"Say hello to my little friend," he once said. So why not say hello to the man himself, Al Pacino? In a unique and intimate setting, you can take a walk down memory lane with the Hollywood icon as he discusses his favorite moments and stories. VIP meet-and-greets are also available, making for the Instagram post of a lifetime. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; ticketmaster.com. Tickets $83.50 to $303.

The Laughing Out Loud Festival makes a promise to audiences right there in its name. You'll giggle. You'll shriek. You'll chuckle till tears roll down your cheeks. Social media sensations Majah Hype and Vena E. will lead the standup evening. Both have crazy social followings — a collective 2 million followers on Instagram alone — and know how to pack a punch line. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $29 to $79.

Whether they live on the ocean or 20 miles from it, South Floridians love their proximity to the sea. Now a cultural festival aims to celebrate that big blue beauty. The ArtSea Festival is a free, family-friendly event that promotes ocean conservation and a love of the ocean. With yoga, interactive art, live tunes and drumming, a dance party, and a beach cleanup, you certainly won't be left feeling salty. 11 a.m. Saturday, March 3, in Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Virginia Key; bigblueandyou.org. Admission is free.

Nothing warms the heart like the pitter-patter of little feet — four feet, that is. If you love pets, head to downtown for the Walk for the Animals. The Humane Society of Greater Miami is bringing animal lovers and their pups (dogs only) to raise money to make a difference in the lives of all of the animals in their care (cats too!). Because the nonprofit is supported only by grants, donations, and fundraising events, the walk is an important way to help the homeless and abandoned animals that live in this city. 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 3, in Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; walkfortheanimalsmiami.com. Registration costs $50.

John Wafer started out as a dancer and actor from North Yorkshire, United Kingdom. Now, in his 20s, he's taking over dance floors worldwide with his brand of techno house. Under the moniker Waff, he produces and DJs with Jamie Jones' label, Hot Creations. His cred stems, in part, from his 2015 residency with Paradise DC-10 in Ibiza. His songs "Vibrationz," "Freaks," and "Break a Sweat" will get you dancing till you drop at the legendary Space, where the party starts late and never seems to end. 11 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Admission costs $10 to $30.

Monday: Miami Sailing Week. © Cory Silken-Miami Sailing Week

Sunday

Who in hell wants to watch the Oscars alone at home? Instead, head to Miami's Oscar Party and Red Carpet Extravaganza at Little Haiti's Villain Theater to link up with some of the city's funniest and sassiest folks. The elegant and lighthearted affair will be hosted by Miami gem and DJ Daniel "Hottpants" Blair. The 90th Academy Awards deserve an extra-special party with games, trivia, prizes, drinks, food, and, of course, champagne. Get there early for preshow entertainment with celebrity wardrobe consultant Josh Hamilton. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 4, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; villaintheater.com. Admission costs $10.

Seattle isn't just the place where grunge music emerged and flourished in the '90s. It's also a music city that bred plenty of other rockers. The Northwest metropolis is home to the hip label Sub Pop, which launched the careers of scores of indie powerhouses such as Fleet Foxes. The quintet is a be-loved crew of skilled instrumentalists and harmonizers. They'll be in town to play early-2010s classics and tunes off their 2018 Nonesuch Records release, Crack-Up. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 4, at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets start at $40.

Many Americans think they're part Irish, but a good number of them actually aren't. Luckily, it's fun and acceptable for everyone to pretend they're Irish on or around St. Patrick's Day — especially when listening to the L.A. band Flogging Molly. The group creates Celtic folk-punk and includes an Irish singer, Dave King. Since 1997, this rowdy crew has been riling up crowds, encouraging mosh pits, and, more recently, putting out other people's music on their label, Borstal Beat Records. The group is headed to Revolution Live to bring the luck o' the Irish a bit early this year. 7 p.m. Sunday, March 4, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Admission starts at $28.

Since the 1980s, the Herald Hunt, previously known as the Tropic Hunt, has been bringing together fun-seekers for a helluva wacky time. The Miami Herald event has featured a 35-foot bra blowing between two buildings in Marlins Park and a gigantic laptop in Coconut Grove. For four hours, participants form groups and follow their hunt maps around Museum Park to solve puzzles. It's a wonderful way to bond with your fam and pals and take part in a beloved South Florida tradition. Noon Sunday, March 4, in Museum Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; tropichunt.com. Admission is free.

Saturday: Walk for the Animals. Courtesy of Jeanette Nugent

Monday

One of the most relaxing South Florida pastimes is watching sails billowing on the breeze. The best place to catch sailboats cruising by is in Coconut Grove, where this week's multiclass regatta, Miami Sailing Week, will take place. Teams come from all over the world to compete for the winner's trophy. The week will include awards ceremonies, cocktail parties, and cultural exhibits that bring together the international sailing community and locals. 10:55 a.m. Monday, March 5, through March 11 at Coconut Grove Sailing Club, 2990 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; miamisailingweek.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

RuPaul's Drag Race has infinitely enriched popular culture by introducing drag queens and their colorful culture to the world. One of the most popular contestants on the show is Bianca del Rio. The winner of Season 6 is a foulmouthed insult comic who now tours the world delivering laughter and wild costumes to loving crowds. The alter ego of Roy Haylock, Bianca will head back to Parker Playhouse for some real zingers. 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets start at $37.50.

Wednesday

The long-running monthly series I'm Not Gonna Move to L.A. celebrates Miami's impressive film scene at O Cinema in Wynwood. The event gives local talent screen time and a forum to chat. This month's Women Directors Edition will honor lady directors in any genre, including web series and documentaries. The night will include a percolator — time to meet and plan collaborations — and a screening of films by directors such as Carla Forte, Kim Avendano, and Ana Chaverria. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, at O Cinema, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; facebook.com/FilmGateMIAMI. Admission costs $10.