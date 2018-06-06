The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Things that are now 33 years old: The original Wrestlemania. Pictionary. Back to the Future. And, locally, the Community Arts Program's (CAP) Summer Concert Series! The series' 33rd year will kick off Thursday with a snazzy performance by CAP's All-Star Jazz Ensemble, rockin' out to everything from Glenn Miller to Neal Hefti. The summer concert series will present six shows through August 16. 8 p.m. Thursday at Coral Gables Congregational United Church of Christ, 3010 De Soto Blvd., Coral Gables; communityartsprogram.org. Tickets cost $35 to $50.

Americans love everything British. Case in point: Way too many people were willing to wake up ungodly early on a Saturday to watch Prince Harry's wedding. If you want to keep the British love going, bump over to the Wolfsonian for its newest exhibit, "Frank Brangwyn: Bringing the Empire Home." It presents the artist's life and work — spanning murals and even furniture — often capturing the British culture and its role as a global giant. Through May 27, 2019, at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission costs $12.

EXPAND Friday: David Blaine. Courtesy of the Arsht Center

Friday

You've heard of Leonardo da Vinci. But how much do you really know about the philosopher, artist, and inventor? Brush up your knowledge at Frost Science's new experience, "Da Vinci — Inventions." Check out animations of the stories behind famous sculptures such as The Last Supper and touchscreen versions of the dude's codices all in one place. 9:30 a.m. Saturday through December 9 at Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission costs $29 for adults, and discounts are available.

David Blaine — you'll want to catch him before he disappears. See what we did there? In all seriousness, Blaine is one of the best magicians on Planet Earth. The dude held his breath for 17-plus minutes on Oprah, spent 44 days in a transparent box in London, and was dubbed "the greatest magician who ever lived" by Howard Stern. We can only imagine the feats he'll bring to Miami. 8 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $42 to $73.

If you Google "super flu," a lot of scary stuff comes up. Fortunately, to brighten up your search results, there's a talented electronic duo from Germany known as Super Flu. By day, the duo is Felix Thielemann and Mathias Schwarz. By night, they explore all kinds of sounds on the musical spectrum. Before it flies to Europe this summer, you'll want to catch this flu at Floyd. 10 p.m. Friday at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Admission costs $10 to $20.

We live in a pretty depressing reality in 2018. Let's be real — we can do better. For starters, maybe take a step into virtual, augmented, or mixed reality. The Miami VR Expo will bring together all sorts of designers, CEOs, gamers, educators, and seemingly everyone in between to create immersive tech experiences. You can't help but get your geek on. Daily sessions begin at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. General-admission passes cost $25 for one day and $40 for both.

Looking to discover your next favorite rock band? Churchill's Pub can help at its Buried Alive shindig. The evening will boast three stages of metal, punk, and noise. The lineup includes 20 bands, including the wonderfully named McFisty, Killed by Florida, Johnny Two Chords, Hunting With Dick Cheney, and I'm Your Knife. 9 p.m. Friday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. $5 cover.

EXPAND Saturday: Verano y Humo. Jenny Abreu

Saturday

Have years of drinking refined and expanded your palate from Captain Morgan to a wider selection of rums? Then you, rum enthusiast, should head to the Rum Renaissance for two days of sweet boozing in style. You can attend seminars held by cane spirits experts and talk about all the ways this beverage titillates your taste buds. The event coincides with the most authentic celebration of tiki life, Hukilau at Mai-Kai, where you can watch mermaids swim, Polynesian dancers eat fire, and suck down delectable drinks à la Sailor Jerry. 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Broward County Convention Center, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; rumrenaissance.com. Tickets cost $75 for one day and $150 for two.

Addicted to the stories of Hogwarts? Not sure how you'll get your next Harry Potter fix? This weekend at the Arsht Center, a live orchestra and chorus will take the series to the next level when they accompany a screening of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. You'll learn about Sirius Black, meet a Dementor, and enjoy the stunts of teenage Harry, Ron, and Hermione to a live soundtrack. This is Harry Potter extreme. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $39.

Uforia Music Series is a production of Univision that features some of the biggest names in music today. The communications company will present Mix Live, a show specially geared toward the Latinx market. Headliner Enrique Iglesias will put on one hell of an interactive, sexy show and offer plenty of opportunities to sing along. Steve Aoki of the cake-smashing variety will be there too. But the spotlight will largely be on reggaeton acts such as Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Farruko, Nacho, Karol G, Chyno, and Piso 21. 7 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $49.

Flamenco is one of the most accessible and enjoyable of the dancing styles. There's something so readily emotional about the arms, the tapping, the costumes. To pair that passion and movement with the great Southern playwright Tennessee Williams' sensual tale Summer and Smoke is simply genius. That's exactly what's happening in the international collaboration Verano y Humo. It's a masterful manner of storytelling by great talents of dance and music. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $25 to $35.

Forty-seven works. Twenty-four amazing Indian artists, including Jangarh Singh Shyam and Sita Devi. Four categories of work, spanning cosmology, nature, village life, and contemporary explorations. Where can you experience all of this? At "Many Visions, Many Versions," the latest colorful and cultural exhibit at the Frost. 10 a.m. Saturday through September 9 at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum at FIU, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; thefrost.fiu.edu. Admission is free.

Harry Styles is pretty darn cool, not because he was the heartthrob of the British boy band One Direction, but because he's dedicated to saving rock 'n' roll via his 2017 eponymous album. He's touring with country-pop singer Kacey Lee Musgraves, who got her start on USA's Nashville Star and has since created a career that includes albums Same Trailer Different Park and Pageant Material — both titles that should inspire you to show up at her and Harry's concert. 8 p.m. Saturday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $25.25.

If walking around with a lightsaber in one hand and a drink in the other is your bag, don't miss the first-ever Bar Wars, a Star Wars-themed bar crawl. A trail of Stormtroopers and Jedis will take over Wynwood Saturday night. The crawl will begin at Shots Miami and make its way to the Butcher Shop, La Poderosa, the Dirty Rabbit, and J. Wakefield Brewing. Expect free drinks and specials at every stop, so drunk you will be. Dust off that sexy Yoda costume and get ready to consume. 7 p.m. Saturday at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; shotsmiami.com. Admission costs $20.

EXPAND Saturday: Rum Renaissance Fest. Courtesy of Rum Renaissance Festival

Sunday

Our oceans are a mess, and we're on the brink of being consumed by them thanks to mankind's irresponsible environmental decisions. Frost Science is trying to stall our demise by informing the next generation about its responsibility to the planet. The museum is hosting Make a Splash: For Ocean Conservation on Ocean's Day, offering tons to do and learn. The event will kick off with REEF's 2018 Lionfish Derby Summer Series, presented by Whole Foods, in Museum Park, where you can learn about the invasive species and efforts to capture them. You'll also learn about microplastics in the ocean and research being done to make coral reefs more heat-resistant, as well as how to make your own underwater environment with artist Kerry Phillips. 11 a.m. Sunday at Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission starts at $17.

Can't make it to London's National Theatre for the latest production of Stephen Sondheim's Follies? Don't sweat it! The legendary musical will be live-streamed at cinemas around the world, so you don't have to leave Miami Beach to catch a legendary performance. O Cinema will screen the production, which tells the story of aging Follies girls who, 30 years after their last performance, reunite at the crumbling Broadway Weismann Theatre before it's demolished. This Dominic Cooke-directed version stars Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee, and Imelda Staunton. 1 p.m. Sunday at O Cinema, 500 71st St., Miami Beach; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $21.

Monday

There's no shortage of musicians inspired by Jack White. It is, however, harder to find folks who are informed by White's sound but skillfully make it their own. British duo Royal Blood — no relation to Prince Harry — makes clean, bluesy garage rock that spins off that Nashville rock style into the band's own league. Opening for Arctic Monkeys years ago launched the careers of Royal Blood's Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher and soon sent them to South by Southwest and Glastonbury and eventually on tour with Foo Fighters and Iggy Pop. If you've never heard of them but want to keep the spirit of real rock 'n' roll alive, head to Revolution for an ear-busting treat. 7 p.m. Monday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Admission costs $27.

Tuesday

YouTube crooners are always likelier to take off if they're also unusually attractive. Take, for instance, Dua Lipa, the British singer-songwriter who's also a model. The "IDGAF" singer hit the big time by performing covers on the interwebs when she was 14. She's since signed with Warner Music Group and is now on a tour that'll stop at Bayfront Park. Rocking the meandering singing style and attitude you'll hear in a Diplo-produced Bieber, she's won awards for her songs and even collaborated with Calvin Harris for the U.K. chart-topper "One Kiss." 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $30.

Wednesday

Marisha Pessl's Special Topics in Calamity Physics is the best-selling, prize-winning novel that was named one of the New York Times' ten best books of 2006. But Pessl is no one-trick pony. She recently published Neverworld Wake, a young-adult thriller that, like her other best seller, takes on subjects such as cool kids and death. In the vein of the great Christopher Pike, this book will have you and your teens' bums clenched in fear. After you're done ripping off nails in fright, ask Pessl all of your questions about the novel when she discusses it at Books & Books. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; bookandbooks.com. Admission is free, but you must RSVP via eventbrite.com to guarantee a seat. The book costs $18.99.