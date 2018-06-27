The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thu 6/28

Wynwood

Big Stubble

Has your week been a drag? Switch things up for the good type of drag instead. Double Stubble goes down at Gramps every Thursday, and this week's show is shaping up to be a spicy one. Resident DJs Mystic Bill, Terence Tabeau, and DJ Hottpants will spin the tunes, and Mala Matias, Miss Toto, Morphine Love, and Patent Pending will headline the drag portions at 10 and 11:30 p.m. 9 p.m. Thursday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com. Admission is free. Jesse Scott

South Beach

A Wonderful Thing

So many little things make life worth living. That simple thought lies at the core of Duncan MacMillan's latest piece, Puras Cosas Maravillosas. The dramatic play portrays a 7-year-old girl who, before her mother attempts suicide, crafts a list of things that make life worth living — the color yellow, ice cream, etc. It's a touching and maravillosa display of human emotion. 8 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $49 to $60. Jesse Scott

Fri 6/29

Little Havana

Pitching With PriDe

In recent years, the Miami Marlins have given this town very little to celebrate. But that all will change when Pride at the Park hits the ballpark for the third consecutive year. If you haven't gotten your Pride Month on, do it here before June comes to a close. The Marlins are hosting a pregame shindig at the Clevelander onsite and a postgame party at the 5th Base, located on the West Plaza. You'll get a snazzy and colorful Marlins cap with the purchase of a Pride package. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; mlb.com. Tickets cost $32 to $60. Jesse Scott

Wynwood

Pick-Up and Pub

As if the rising sea that will inevitably drown us weren't enough, South Florida also has a major litter and trash problem. Fortunately, groups such as Debris Free Oceans and 4Ocean exist to help clean up our heathen ways. The two groups have teamed up with the Wynwood Yard for a unique pick-up in Wynwood, Keg & Clean. Pick up trash throughout the neighborhood, stop at bars for drinks and bites along the way, and then close the adventure with a free reusable KleanKanteen cup and complimentary South Beach Brewing Company beer. 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $20. Jesse Scott

Downtown Miami

Never Let Go

Stop eating all of those éclairs, you animal. How about you listen to one instead? A rising star, Éclair Fifi has held residencies at the Paris Social Club and Hoya:Hoya in Manchester, England. Fifi will make her Miami debut at Floyd, where she'll deliver a sure-fire mix of dance, Latin freestyle, Italo, and seemingly everything in between. Patrick Walsh and Miami's own Bakke will join Fifi for this gig. 10 p.m. Friday at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; residentadvisor.net. Tickets cost $10 to $20. Jesse Scott

Sat 6/30

Omni

Hot Salsa

You've been shaking your ass in front of the mirror far too long. It's time to shine. Salsa legend Lalo Rodríguez will join Gary Nuñez and Plena Libre for what promises to be a horn- and drum-tastic evening at the Arsht Center. Count on hits such as "Ven," "Devórame Otra Vez," and many others, spanning the Puerto Rican group's 25 years in the biz. After the show, DJ Jr Sosa will lead a dance party in the Arsht's lobby, so bring your A-game, amigos. 8 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $29 to $69. Jesse Scott

Homestead

Lychee Party

Take a seat, trendy ingredients like elderflower and blood orange. It's lychee's time to shine. For the third consecutive year, Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery in Homestead will host the Lychee Summer Celebration. Enjoy locally made lychee wine, special-release beers from Miami Brewing Company, and lychee-inspired bites. There will also be more than 100 Corvettes on display and 40-plus vendors in a craft area. How could you not lychee this? 2 p.m. Saturday at Schnebly Redland's Winery & Brewery, 30205 SW 217th Ave., Homestead; eventbrite.com. Admission starts at $10; various discounts and packages are available. Jesse Scott

South Beach

Decent Guy

Your fist isn't pumping enough, bruh. Let's change that. Diplo's Mad Decent shindigs have become quite the spectacle over the years. There's been a block party, a boat party, and so much more. This year, it's the Mad Decent Pool Party at the Delano Beach Club. Diplo himself will be there, alongside Ape Drums, Diablo, Flosstradamus, Walshy Fire, Wuki, and others. Noon Saturday at Delano Beach Club, 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; tixr.com. Tickets start at $80. Jesse Scott

South Beach

Hecho En Miami

The Fourth of July is on a Wednesday this year, so that means you better party your ass off the weekend before the holiday. Made in Miami has teamed up with Revolution 93.5 FM for a poolside spectacle: the Made in Miami Pool Party at the National Hotel. Enjoy sipping booze and getting soaked to the live tunes of Oscar G, Jesse Perez, Ralph Falcon, and others. Noon Saturday at the National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $20 to $30. Jesse Scott

Wynwood

Free Willy

Before you celebrate America, make time to celebrate beer. Some of the nation's top breweries, including New York's Finback and Virginia's Triple Crossing Brewing, will hit Miami to bring a bunch of out-of-market beers to the masses. The Free the Whales event will offer unlimited tastings of more than 100 beers from 20 breweries, as well as grub from the likes of Masa Craft. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $70 to $80. Jesse Scott

Liberty City

Until Everybody Is Free

The poets most people know are old, white dudes. Change that for the better at the Maroon Poetry Festival, which honors elder poets of the Black Arts Movement. The day will kick off with a yoga and meditation sesh. From there, enjoy local tunes and poetry readings. Special guests include the Black Panther Party's Emory Douglas, who will be onsite for a reflective chat. 10 a.m. Saturday at Tacolcy Center, 6161 NW Ninth Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free, but a $25 donation is suggested. Jesse Scott

Little Havana

Cuba Libre

With his distinctive voice and lyrics that reflect his life in Cuba, El Micha crafts tunes your brain and feet will not soon forget. Born 27 years ago, Michael Sierra Miranda refers to his stage name in the third person (much like Seinfeld's Jimmy). His Cubaton songs — such as "El Barrio Me Puso Aquí" and "En Punta de Pie" — speak his truth and reflect his life on the Havana streets. He'll be headed north, a little over 90 miles, to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, for a show that'll have Cuban flags flying and hips swaying. 8 p.m. Saturday at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $55. Liz Tracy

Coral Way

Ladies Who Laugh

In a world where bullies rule the schoolyard and the nation, it ain't easy out there for funny ladies. That's why we need to support women who make us chuckle, and they need to stick together. Local comedy troupe Just the Funny is setting the stage for people packing pussies for Ladies Out Loud. The show will present all sorts of improv, including musical and long-form. And because the women of this improv group are not only hilarious but also generous, half the proceeds of the night will support United Way's WomenUnited division. 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Just the Funny Improv Comedy, 3119 Coral Way, Miami; justthefunny.com. Admission costs $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Liz Tracy

Sun 7/1

Pompano Beach

Love is Love

With "Love Shack" and other hits, the B-52's brought the '60s to the '90s. This week, Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, and the whole band — along with Boy George — are headed to Pompano Beach. The Culture Club frontman has been DJ'ing worldwide since his days bending gender with the "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?" gang. They will reunite and join forces with the B-52's for this unforgettable and certainly fun show in Broward County. 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach; theamppompano.org. Admission costs $59.50. Liz Tracy

Miami

Treat Yo Self

By the end of June, your skin is beyond dewy (read: sweaty), and "fresh" is not a word anyone would use to describe your look or odor. That's why July and August are the perfect months to hit up that spa you've been eyeing. Miami Spa Month makes it easier on your wallet via discounted treatments at places you've only dreamed of enjoying. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau partners with spas around town, including the Delano's Agua, Eden Roc's Esencia, the Epic's Exhale, and Faena's Tierra Santa Healing House. Miami Spa Month has expanded from treatments such as massages and facials to fitness classes, meditation, and complimentary cocktails. Times and locations vary; miamiandbeaches.com. Call individual spas for appointments. Liz Tracy

Hollywood

Nothing but a Good Time

In the early '90s, Bret Michaels was a pouty-lipped diva with feathered blond hair and spandex pants. You could have confused him for a beauty queen but for the guitar in his hand. Though his band Poison's music was pooh-poohed by the real metalheads for being too pop, many of the songs actually withstood the test of time, such as "Talk Dirty to Me" and "Nothin' but a Good Time." Poison was and still is a party band with good heart and maybe not as good hair. They'll be joined by the Illinois rockers of Cheap Trick, of enduring "I Want You to Want Me" fame, for a show at Hard Rock Live. 7 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $70. Liz Tracy

MON 7/2

Coconut Grove

To the Dogs

The Taurus used to be the anchor of old Coconut Grove nightlife. It was a bar for salty dogs and aging party gals who smelled of the sea. Since then, the bar has been revitalized and reopened. In the spirit of the quirky old days, Taurus Whiskey & Beer Bar presents the weekly Local Artist Monday. The showcase presents local artists and welcomes cultural fans and their well-behaved dogs. This week, there will be art, poetry, and music by Poorboy Krill. If you're interested in participating, email demmierjevon2@gmail.com. Keep the Grove weird and cultural! 9 p.m. Monday at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; taurusbeerandwhiskey.com. Admission is free. Liz Tracy

Tue 7/3

Downtown Miami

Brotherly Beats

In the long tradition of family members who make music together, like the Beach Boys before them, the Martinez Brothers have incredible musical output and have garnered fans around the world. Their devoted followers will be pleased to know the Bronx duo will perform at Space on the Terrace, brought to you by Link Miami Rebels. These two have been touring since they were in their teens, run their own label, and have taken their brand of house and techno to the biggest party spaces in the world. Get ready to go hard all night long. 11 p.m. Tuesday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; facebook.com/ClubSpace. Admission starts at $20. Liz Tracy

WED 7/4

Downtown Miami

Biscayne Goes Boom

The Fourth of July wouldn't be the same without fireworks. We're not talking about those ones your aunt brought you from South Carolina to shoot off in your backyard. We're talking a pyrotechnic spectacle. Each year, Bayfront Park keeps the party popping off for the whole family with its huge Independence Day extravaganza. It'll start at 2 p.m. with live music, a Budweiser Beer Garden, and a family fun zone. At 9 p.m., the festivities will reach new heights with fireworks over Biscayne Bay. Leave coolers, big bags, bottles, cans, and other fireworks at home, and take Metromover to avoid traffic and parking hell. 2 p.m. Wednesday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; miami4thofjuly.com. Admission is free. Liz Tracy

South Beach

Flashing Lights

If you're partial to seeing fireworks from your seat on the sand, get down to Ocean Drive between Fifth and 15th Streets for Miami Beach's fireworks display. There will also be seating at cafés and spots to stand at rooftop bars for prime viewing. If you go the rooftop route, you'll be able to see not only the SoBe fireworks but also the displays at Bayfront Park and along the shore heading north. It'll be a magnificent way to celebrate Independence Day that'll fill you with warmth and love for this country. To beat the traffic, take a shared ride or use a free Swoop or Freebee cart. 9 p.m. on Ocean Drive between Fifth and 15th Streets, Miami Beach; miamiandbeaches.com. Admission is free.Liz Tracy

West Miami-Dade

Feeling Free

If you feel like celebrating Independence Day but still want to be considerate of America's colonizing history, head to Miccosukee Resort & Gaming for the Freedom Festival. It features airboat rides, alligator-wrestling shows, fireworks, carnival rides and games, water slides, indigenous arts and crafts, and a country music concert featuring Luke Pell, Tony Jackson, and Aaron Tippin. Admission is free, but bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Tots. God bless the original Americans. 10 a.m. Wednesday at Miccosukee Resort & Gaming, 500 SW 177th Ave., Miami; miccosukee.com. Admission is free. Liz Tracy

