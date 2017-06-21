The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday: Best of Miami Party Photo by Ra-Haus

Thursday

Miami New Times is turning dirty 30 this year, meaning we're just as sexy but can impart something like sagely advice on you younguns. Which is why celebrating our yearly picks for the top places, people, and things in the Magic City is especially pertinent this year. At the Best of Miami Party, you'll not only be introduced to the crème de la crème, but also get free booze, bites, and entertainment courtesy of the crazy young aunt of South Florida newspapers. Let's hope we don't end the night crying under our birthday crown. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-571-7579; newtimesbestofmiami.com. Tickets cost $50.

Remember the days when simply naming the stuff you were looking at was considered entertainment? Walter Wick made a living off creating those kinds of pastimes in his books Can You See What I See? and I Spy. The exhibit "Walter Wick: Games, Gizmos, and Toys in the Attic" gathers the author's collection of photographs and large-scale models that inspired his books and fueled his passion for optical illusions, puzzles, and games. An opening reception for the exhibit, beginning at 5:30 p.m., will include a lecture from Wick himself, who is now a full-time Miamian. 10 a.m. Thursday at the Lowe Art Museum, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-3535; lowemuseum.org. Admission costs $12.50.

In case your engagement with Miami-Dade restaurants is still limited to Coral Gables, Brickell, and South Beach, you should get to know CityPlace, the new dining, shopping, and entertainment mecca of Doral. The CityPlace Progressive Dinner Tour will introduce the uninitiated to the city's new cluster of restaurants and bars with a kind of sampling crawl across its concentrated grounds. After stops at CinéBistro, Icebox Cafe, the Rusty Bucket, and Sloan's Ice Cream, you'll be waddling to closing drinks at Cabo Flats with a newfound appreciation for what West Dade offers. 6 p.m. Thursday at CityPlace Doral, 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 305-205-9322; doralchamber.org; cityplacedoral.com. Tickets cost $47.

No matter how you've been spending Pride month, the Out in the Tropics LGBTQ Performing Arts Series is the perfect way to round out 30 days of queer celebration. Performances from flamenco-dancer-turned-songstress La Shica, cabaret and drag artist Joey Arias, Cuban hip-hop duo Krudas Cubensi, and author Antonio Orlando Rodriguez are the bulk of a program dedicated to LGBTQ themes of sexuality, gender identity, and politics. The three concerts will take place in the Gleason Room at the Fillmore (1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach), and Rodriguez's reading with fellow authors Grettel Trujillo and Michael Gil will be hosted at Miami Beach Botanical Garden (2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach). 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 305-673-7300; fundarte.us. Admission varies by event.

The folks at Matador Room assure us that the age-old debate is over: Pineapple and pizza do go together, and it's scrumptious. That's why they're pairing a Spanish ham pizza with a fancy pineapple cocktail and inviting everybody over to try it. It's the beginning of the restaurant's monthly series Pineapples & Pizza, which will offer live music and off-menu pairings of exotic pizzas and specialty cocktails. Naysayers are encouraged to bring a friend to share, although it's doubtful you'll be able to deny the deliciousness. 9 p.m. Thursday at Matador Room, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; matadorroom.com. A pairing costs $35.

Friday: Rise Against and Deftones Courtesy of Artist Management

Friday

Aside from being an exceptional storyteller, Roxane Gay has no shortage of courage and insight, as is evidenced by her memoir, Hunger. Tackling racial and gender inequality while weaving in personal narrative and penetrating commentary has been Gay's claim to fame, but her latest book takes aim at an issue for many women: weight and body image. At this event, she'll talk with Isis Miller, a writer and activist in Miami, about representation, rebellion, and black-girl magic. To attend the event, you must buy a copy of Gay's memoir, a purchase you won't regret. 8 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with the purchase of Hunger for $27.81.

In 2009, before we knew we wanted him, Pitbull told us we did (and on Calle Ocho no less). The rest is Miami history. But a decade earlier, a pretty Spanish crooner named Enrique Iglesias brought the U.S. to its knees by asking us — en español — to dance, which pretty much blew everybody's mind, at least outside of South Florida. Now the two Latin music legends are coming together for what the rest of the nation probably thinks is Miami's wet dream: Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull live in concert. Maybe there'll be a shower of panties onstage, maybe not, but short of Selena or Gloria Estefan, this is Latin-crossover history. 7:30 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $35 to $751.

Few modern-day punk bands have enjoyed a career as steady and lucrative as Rise Against. Eight studio albums into a 15-plus-year career and they've still got kids shaking their fists and screaming along. Right off the release of Wolves, the Chicago band will perform with alt-metal mainstays the Deftones. There's plenty to shake your fist at these days, so maintain a healthy outlet for your rage through this concentrated dose of hardcore. 6:30 p.m. Friday at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550. Tickets cost $20.50 to $133 via livenation.com.

Saturday: Beerfest Photo by Peter Rentschler

Saturday

Whether you're a baseball fan or not, no one will argue if you say beer and a ball game go well together. Some say a few brews are needed to endure the boring sport. Others say suds are the perfect complement to America's favorite pastime. Whatever your opinion, Beerfest at the Clevelander in Marlins Park is a good idea. Get there before the game, sample international and domestic beers, and then sit back and enjoy a buzz with your ball game. This weekend, the Marlins will play the Cubs, but the winner probably won't matter as much as the little sampler cup you'll get to take home. 2 p.m. Saturday at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; marlins.com/specialevents. Admission costs $45 to $65.

A week at space camp was the coolest thing you could score as a kid. But your parents were broke, so now you're a grown-ass person with the same need of some otherworldly learning. The Frost Museum of Science is here for you. Through interactive and multimedia activities, you can learn about the astronaut life through the museum's exhibition "Space: An Out-of-Gravity Experience," developed in partnership with NASA. You might not be able to float like Scott Kelly, but you can learn about how he ate and slept during his year in space. 9 a.m. Saturday at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Admission costs $23.80 to $28.

The ballroom scene empowers. It offers gay and queer kids of color the platform to express themselves through fashion, music, and dance. Kiki competitions are the Olympics of originality and promise a safe haven for some of the fiercest but most vulnerable talents. Loveless Records' Gooddroid, DJ Bonnie Beats, and Morph Atlanta's Jsport will provide the music for Catwalk: A Night of Vogue, a back-to-basics and open-to-all affair. Prizes will be awarded for best vogue performance, best virgin vogue, best runway, best face, and best-dressed. 11 p.m. Saturday at TBC Autonomy, 229 NE 65th St., Miami. Admission costs $5 presale via residentadvisor.net and $8 at the door.

