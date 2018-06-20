The 20 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

You read about the best things to do each week right here. Well, what about the best things to do, eat, and experience all the time? At New Times' Best of Miami Party, get a taste of the people, businesses, and institutions that make Miami shine. Mix and mingle with Best of Miami honorees and enjoy unlimited bites and drinks from the likes of 222 Taco, Doggi's Arepa Bar, 107 Steak & Bar, South Beach Brewing Company, and many others. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday at X Miami, 230 NE Fourth St., Miami; newtimesbestofmiami.com. Tickets cost $50 in advance or $60 at the door.

There's a lot more to Brazil than tiny thongs on the beaches of Rio de Janeiro. The country is full of amazing talent, including actor/director/extraordinaire Silvero Pereira. One of his most famed pieces, BR-Trans, is set to hit Miami Beach for two evenings. The performance details real stories of working with trans people, gathered during a trek through Brazil's southern and northwestern regions. The piece is presented by FUNDarte and Centro Cultural Español as part of the monthlong series Out in the Tropic, which presents a number of thought-provoking, multidisciplinary pieces. 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. General admission costs $20.

It's International Yoga Day, and to celebrate, YogArt is sponsoring a relaxing event going down in the Design District. The evening will include a complimentary yoga class from Dawn B and folksy jams by Keith Johns. After the yoga sesh, enjoy vegan grub from Kite Hill and peruse crafty goods from the likes of Osavli Candles and Jetlagmode. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free.

Friday

Psychedelia is definitely still a thing, man. Case in point: the two days of trippy music going down at Floyd and the Ground. The Perfect Trip: Miami Psych Fest II is billed as "an audiovisual indoor festival experience" that boasts nearly 50 acts from near and far. Among the must-sees are Japanese musician Tatsuya Nakatani, Detroit performer Kenny Millions, Houston artist Jandek, and L.A. band Sugar Candy Mountain. Friday and Saturday at Floyd Miami and the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; facebook.com. Weekend passes start at $5 and will increase gradually to $40. Jesse Scott

Coconut Grove

Wakanda in the Grove

No one will take you seriously if you haven't seen Black Panther. So now is your chance to get with it. Coconut Grove's Business Improvement District is hosting the monthly Movies in the Park, kicking off Friday with this instant classic. If simply seeing the movie isn't enough, you can dress up as your favorite superhero for a chance to win a prize. Future flicks to be screened the fourth Friday of each month this summer include Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Meet the Fockers. 8 p.m. Friday at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; coconutgrove.com. Admission is free. Jesse Scott

EXPAND International Yoga Day: See Thursday Courtesy photo.

Saturday

If you've been pumping iron and grunting up a storm at the gym, it's your time to shine. It's time for another Fitness Universe Weekend. The all-natural, fit-tastic Miami Beach event presents a number of competitions, including Ms. Bikini Universe, MuscleMania, and Figure Universe, all of which emphasize different qualities, conditions, and muscles you never knew existed. Not ready to put your muscles to the test? You can simply watch and start setting some gym goals. 2 p.m. Saturday at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; fitnessuniverse.com. All-day passes start at $50.

Venezuelan-born choreographer/dancer/mastermind Siudy Garrido debuted a dance program in 2015 to four sold-out crowds in Los Angeles. And now this same repertoire will show Miami this incredible flamenco style, along with 45 additional minutes of orchestra tunes and choreographed brilliance. Siudy Flamenco: Amor Brujo is a multisensory experience that gets rumps moving. 8 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $39 to $129.

You're in South Florida, so chances are you love Cuban food. And now there's a new book with 350 home-bred recipes to get you making magic in the kitchen. Cuba: The Cookbook was penned by Madelaine Vázquez Gálvez and Imogene Tondre and includes a number of guest chefs, such as Miami's own Eileen Andrade. To celebrate the book's launch, Andrade will participate in a live chat with bookseller Raquel Roque. Grammy-winning violinist Federico Britos will provide jams. 7 p.m. Saturday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Bust out the bubbly, ladies, because this night of laughs is just for you. The Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour is hitting Miami. Among the comedians you'll see are Real Housewives of Atlanta and Glee alum NeNe Leakes, Melanie Comarcho, Adele Givens, Sherri Shepherd, Sam Jay, and The Real's Loni Love. 8 p.m. Saturday at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $41 to $71.

Talk about drama! Après le Mariage, which translates to "after the wedding," is the latest by filmmaker Romuald Thermidor. Directed by the award-winning Samuel Vincent, the story follows Solange, a Haitian-American woman, and her roller-coaster quest to escape a retribution-hungry sex offender. A red-carpet affair will precede the screening. And shortly after the show, mix and mingle with the folks you just saw on the big screen. 7 p.m. Saturday at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; aventuracenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $60.

Go on a bike ride and get rewarded with a beer afterward? Yes, please. The Rickenbacker Ride is a social ride that'll begin at Wynwood Brewing Co., head to Key Biscayne, and return to the brewery via the Rickenbacker Causeway. Three groups will depart between 8 and 8:30 a.m., each targeting various sustained speeds for the ride. At the end, all attendees can enjoy a Rickenbacker pilsner and a steel WBC tumbler on the house. Only 100 spots are available, so sign up soon. 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Wynwood Brewing Co., 565 NW 24th St., Miami. Registration costs $10 via eventbrite.com.

It's possible that being bullied can make you a stronger and more badass person — someone like the powerfully enlightened sex columnist Dan Savage. He and his husband Terry Miller introduced their It Gets Better Project in 2010 on YouTube to let people who felt bullied know that it does get better. The video project has grown into a movement that includes a weeklong residency on anti-bullying, self-image, tolerance, and acceptance. This Saturday at the Broward Center, an It Gets Better Project presentation, in collaboration with Slow Burn Theatre, will present poems, songs, skits, and other performances from the workshops. Bring those affected by bullying or your own little bullies to this insightful community-building event. 6 p.m. Friday at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $9 to $10.

Sure, the Miami Film Festival is a big deal, but so is MUFF, the Miami Underground Film Festival. This Saturday, the fest will bring guest speakers, discussion panels, the Circle-Jerk Awards ceremony, and live musical acts to the stage and more than 20 indie flicks to the screen at Churchill's Pub. There will be plenty of weirdo only-in-Miami shorts, animations, and documentaries to ogle. Musically, you can expect some big-hitters curated by tuffgnarl.com: the Wombombs, Bluebird, Armageddon Man, and Quantum Waves. And for you vampires on Miami party time, the films will screen all night in the dirty little Green Room in the back. 5:30 p.m. Friday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $8 to $10.

You can pair any food with a boozy beverage, but if you want to do it right, get to the Pastelito & Beer Pairing at MIA Beer Co. These sweet and savory treats were made to be followed by a bubbly brew. Pastelito Papi will provide the delightful edibles, including picadillo, frita, and apple pie varieties, as well as a collabo with Masa Craft 305, a ham croqueta pastelito. And MIA Beer will whip up the craft beers. Each ticket includes one of each pastelito flavor and four five-ounce local beers. A mop will be necessary to soak up the drool this event will induce. 1 p.m. Saturday at MIA Beer Co., 10400 NW 33rd St., Suite 150, Doral; mia.beer. Tickets cost $23.05; RSVP to carlos@mia.beer.

Claude VonStroke's San Francisco-based tech-funk label Dirtybird has garnered a group of devoted fans. They'll be lining up for Dirtybird DJ and producer Shiba San, who's headed to Miami with his hip-hop- and soul-influenced house music. The French EDM veteran was inspired by Chicago house to craft his own style on tracks such as "Okay" and "Burn Like Fire." Forget catching him at Coachella, because Miami Rebels are presenting Shiba San with residents Ms. Mada and Thunderpony at Space. 11 p.m. Saturday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Admission starts at $10.

EXPAND Siudy Flamenco: Amor Brujo: See Saturday. Siudy Garrido

Sunday

Daryl Hall and John Oates are one dynamic duo. These talented songwriters have a classic sound that transcends any yacht-rock label. They make dad rock too, as well as soulful pop and '80s anthems. Think about "Rich Girl," "Private Eyes," "I Can't Go for That (No Can Do)," and "Maneater." Then go buy tickets to see them on their North American summer tour when it stops at the BB&T Center. They'll coheadline with Train, the San Francisco-based band famous for "Drops of Jupiter" and "Hey, Soul Sister." 7 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $45.

Though Polish composer Frédéric Chopin died in 1849, he's still making fingers wiggle on the keys to this day, halfway around the world, in Miami. The first-place winner of the Warsaw Chopin International Competition, Dang Thai Son, will open the Frost Chopin Festival at University of Miami. The weeklong fest will also present other international pianists, as well as violinist Kyung-Wha Chung. Musicologist Alan Walker will lecture on Chopin and related topics, and student concerts will be featured too. It's a classical celebration that transcends time and space to bring the best talents to the Miami stage. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at UM Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables; piano.frost.miami.edu. Tickets cost $35 for a single concert and $120 for a four-concert package.

The Abbey Brewing Company is one of Miami's longest-running bars that serves its own brews. Sure, the Abbey has delicious flavors of beer all its own, but it's also a wonderfully welcoming, dark bar with plenty of beer elitists and cool cats from Miami Beach to keep you entertained. So celebrate the Abbey's 23rd anniversary this Sunday. Before the bar expanded to about three times its original size, the birthday bashes were shit shows of sweaty, slurring fun on the sidewalk, but now there will be room for all the Abbey fans to enjoy an entire day of $6 craft beers, shots, and mixed drinks in the A/C, as well as a free pig roast. Don't miss happy hour from 11 a.m. to noon too, and there's no cover. Leave the kids at home. 11 a.m. Sunday at the Abbey Brewing Company, 1115 16th St., Miami Beach; abbeybrewinginc.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Bearded and beautiful, Queef Latina is one of the most popular drag performers in Miami. This glam personality will teach the masses to sew at Queef's Sewing Factory at Hotel Gaythering. Located on Lincoln Road on the west side of Alton Road, the gay hotel is the perfect setting for Queef to show beginners and intermediate sewers how to express themselves. While you're buzzed off one free drink, you can make tote bags, fanny packs, voodoo dolls, and much more on the sewing machines provided. This recurring event takes place the last Tuesday of each month. 8 p.m. Tuesday at Hotel Gaythering, 1408 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; gaythering.com. Admission starts at $25.

Wednesday

Churchill's has continued to offer a wide variety of programming since changing hands in 2014. But what's coolest is that this best of musical venues has remained loyal to the strangest musical performers, such as Pink Mass. The New Jersey grindcore act is on its Desecration of Leathers Past Tour. Tyrant Perversor, Snevil the Wet-Brained Mercenary, Shock the Cockringed Mongrel, Van Lee Tassels the Obnoxious, and Kurtemis Caninus will whip up an audio storm at the Little Haiti pub. It's a Vile Productions presentation with support by acts Los Reyesz Bong Death, Human Fluid Rot, Nutcheck, and Charred. Leather and studs are welcomed, and earplugs are advised. 9 p.m. Wednesday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $5.