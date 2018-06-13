The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

The holiday Juneteenth is celebrated Tuesday the 19th to commemorate the 1865 emancipation of slaves in the former Confederacy. To remember this momentous day, Pérez Art Museum Miami, in conjunction with the National Museum of African American History and Culture, will host special screenings of Papa Machete and H-2 Worker. The screenings will be followed by a lively chat with filmmakers about colorism, identity, geography, and other related themes. 7 p.m. Thursday at PAMM, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Free with museum admission.

Get off the couch and step away from Netflix. The American Black Film Festival will hit Miami Beach for a 22nd consecutive year. More than 700 entries were considered for this year's fest, and a little more than 40 will be shown over a five-day span. Screening everything from narratives to HBO shorts to documentaries, this fest is among the crème de la crème. More than 8,500 people attended last year, so get your passes while they remain. Wednesday through Sunday at various locations throughout Miami Beach; abff.com. Passes cost $675.

What's better than six guitars? Seven Guitars. Crafted by playwright August Wilson and set in 1948, this murder mystery/play details the death of the gifted blues guitarist Floyd "Schoolboy" Barton. Along the way, this piece — directed by M Ensemble mainstay Lowell Williams — strikes so many chords on the average black male's plight. 8 p.m. Thursday and various dates through June 24 at Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6103 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; themensemble.com. General admission costs $26, and various discounts are available.

Friday

The chainsaw was probably once regarded as a helpful, benign tool. Then along came The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and nothing has been the same. The iconic, scary-as-hell 1974 flick tracks a woodsy journey, a masked slasher, and his creepy family. The film is coming to Fort Lauderdale for a one-night showing at Savor Cinema, where you can also buy some Texas barbecue to enjoy during movie time. 10 p.m. Friday at Savor Cinema, 503 SE Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale; fliff.com. Tickets cost $10.

Is one scary movie not enough for you? Spend the weekend terrified! Negative Fest is back for another year, offering three sessions of spookiness in two days. Catch everything from music videos to short films to features. Expect some international flair too in works hailing from Spain, Malaysia, the Netherlands, and elsewhere. 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Movies of Lake Worth, 7380 Lake Worth Rd., Lake Worth; negativefest.com. Four-hour movie-watching passes cost $13, and all-access passes cost $30.

It's really hard to catch Pink Floyd live — the group is no longer together, and many of its original members have passed. But you can catch the next best thing: Brit Floyd. Widely regarded as one of the best Pink Floyd tribute bands on Planet Earth, this Liverpool-bred outfit has been keeping the classics rolling since 2011. 7 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $39.50.

Not being a racist asshole is one way to combat racial inequality. Another way? Fair housing rules, infrastructure, architecture, and planning. A bunch of really smart folks — including representatives from the South Florida Development Coalition, Overtown's Urban Collective, the Opa-Locka Community Development Corporation, the University of Miami, and Florida International University — will come together for Race and Urban Space: Overcoming Inequality in Miami, a roundtable on how "placemaking" initiatives can help overcome inequality. 7 p.m. Friday at Museum of Art + Design, Freedom Tower, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; moadsf.org. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Savor Cinema serves up barbecue with a Chainsaw: See Friday. Courtesy of Savor Cinema

Saturday

Whatever happened to CeeLo Green? He went back to his roots. Long before Gnarls Barkley and "Fuck You," CeeLo was a member of the Atlanta-bred hip-hop group Goodie Mob. And now the Mob has reunited, meaning Big Gipp, Khujo, T-Mo, and CeeLo are together again. Prepare for a throwback when the group performs hits from albums such as Soul Food and Dirty South, dating back to 1995. 8 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $95.

Your mama might not think Crud is an appropriate name for a creative endeavor. But Crud ain't making music for your mama. This Miami-bred doom outfit carries not only the name but also the dirty-ass, grungy punch you'd imagine, making for an awesome show. This gig marks Crud's first local performance in a year. The group will be joined by fellow rockers Wrong, Shroud Eater, and Holly Hunt. 8 p.m. Saturday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

"Everybody Still Hates You" would make a great name for a high-school reunion. But it's also the name of Atlanta-based rock band Combichrist's latest U.S. tour. Memorable lead vocalist Andy LaPlegua and company have been churning out the madness since '03 with fan faves Blut Royale and Maggots at the Party. Count on hearing them in Fort Lauderdale. 7 p.m. Saturday at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. General admission costs $20.

Earth is a mess, y'all. Walk down the street and look at all the trash lining, well, everything. Fortunately, we have groups such as the Frost Science's Museum Volunteers for the Environment (MUVE) looking out for things. The group's next cleanup effort is a volunteer workday at Virginia Key's North Point, where work will include marine-debris removal, biodiversity monitoring, and invasive-plant documentation and removal. 9 to 11 a.m. at Virginia Key North Point restoration site, Arthur Lamb Jr. Road, Miami; frostscience.org. Registration is free.

Radio personality Papa Keith isn't just a smooth voice you hear on 103.5 the Beat. He's also the founder of Papa Keith for People Matter, known as PK4PM, which seeks to positively shape underserved South Florida communities. One way the org does that is through promoting peace, love, and unity with the Father's Day event People Matter Fest. The big day includes fun such as a kids' zone, celebrity flag football, live music and art, a three-on-three father-son basketball tournament, vendors, and food trucks. Noon Saturday in Gwen Cherry Park, 7090 NW 22nd Ave., Miami; peoplematterfest.com. Admission is free.



Dads and fishing go together like peanut butter and jelly. So take your old man to the Miami Lakes Cultural Affairs Committee's Father's Day Fishing Tournament. It's free and open to even those with zero fishing experience. Worried you don't know jack about putting bait on a rod? Don't worry — life jackets and rods will be provided, and the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission will teach the basics. This is the perfect way to keep it wholesome on Dad's special day. 11 p.m. Saturday at Miami Lakes Optimist Park Marina, 6411 NW 162nd St., Miami Lakes; miamilakes-fl.gov/cac. Registration is free on eventbrite.com.

Throw Back to the '90s with Goodie Mob: See Saturday. Photo courtesy of management

Sunday

Whether you love or hate Maroon 5, everyone can agree Adam Levine is one of God's great works of art. His pecs alone are a divine inspiration. His role on NBC's The Voice shot him from superfame to superduperfame. But your whole fam can catch him off-screen at the BB&T Center when he performs Maroon 5's album Red Pill Blues. The 2017 Interscope release is the Los Angeles band's fifth LP and brings the group from five to seven members with the addition of PJ Morton on keys and multi-instrumentalist Sam Farrar. 7:30 p.m. Sunday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets start at $45.

Your abuelo deserves a fun Father's Day. So hit up the James L. Knight Center for Willy Chirino live. The Cuban singer got his start in the 305 in the mid-'70s. He came to the States as part of Operation Pedro Pan in the '60s and has been a hometown hero ever since. The Grammy-winning philanthropist will have you dancing salsa with moves you didn't even know you had and get your pops singing along to salsa-fied Beatles. It's the perfect way to dance the night away. 7 p.m. Sunday at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; jlkc.com. Tickets start at $49.

There was a time when brunch was just for the gays and the girls, but those days are long gone. It's Sunday, it's noon, and daddy is hungry! Feed him a Father's Day Brunch at the Uruguayan restaurant Quinto La Huella. He'll enjoy meat grilled on a parrilla and get free draft beer in honor of the big day. If Dad is more into Japanese cuisine, there's a sushi counter too. And it's all-you-can-eat, so skip the pancakes at home and head there hungry. Noon Sunday at East Miami, 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami; 786-805-4646; east-miami.com. Brunch costs $55 per adult and $27.50 per child.

The ultra-extra restaurant Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann is celebrating dads this week with a Father's Day Asado. An asado is an Argentine social gathering where family enjoys food cooked over an open flame. And that's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to fancy foods at Los Fuegos. The buffet-style setup will be part of an experience that includes bottomless mimosas and beer as well as a multicourse meal that offers all the stuff you want to save room for, including, you guessed it, live-fire cooking. Also expect live tunes, outdoor seating, and free hand-rolled cigars for dads. Smoke 'em if you got 'em. Noon Sunday at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Asado brunch costs $115 per adult and $45 per child aged 5 to 12. Visit opentable.com or call 786-655-5600 for reservations.

Monday

Sometimes it's hard to fill a bar or restaurant on a Monday night. But if you've got a fun angle, you can lure in partiers or drinkers any day of the week. The Little Havana bar, restaurant, and venue Ball & Chain presents Mambo Mondays to attract music lovers, even on that miserable first day of the week. The fun begins at noon with live salsa and continues with happy hour and live jazz acts. Then the main event starts with a free salsa class at 9 p.m. and a DJ set by PR Pete from 9 to midnight. Noon to midnight Monday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Typical press agents usually stay behind the scenes while promoting the stars they represent. But Charlie Cinnamon wasn't typical. Cinnamon was a Bronx-bred agent who worked with the biggest names of his day, including Elizabeth Taylor and Johnny Carson. He made Miami Beach his home, supported local arts orgs, and became a cornerstone of the cultural community. He passed away in 2016 at the age of 94. Now, the Jewish Museum is honoring him with "Legendary Press Agent," an exhibit of memorabilia related to his work. Even if you didn't know Cinnamon, you'll learn about a cool little slice of classic Miami at this show. 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-972-3175; jmof.fiu.edu. Admission costs $6.

Wednesday

Eight years ago, Words & Wine Open Mic launched in the living room of founder Nikki Bravo. This week, it'll celebrate its anniversary party at Las Rosas. The Los Chavarro Brothers-hosted affair is a themed white party that will be an amped-up version of the weekly shindig. Expect drinks specials and performances by Tamboka, Marquise Fair, Karina Daza, and Muriel Medina, AKA the Poetic Therapist. Most important, you'll be able to perform on the open mike (signup begins at 8:30 p.m.) or bang away in the drum circle. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; facebook.com/wordsandwine. Admission is free.

Remember that ceramics class in grade school? The feel of the clay in your hands, the waiting in anticipation to see if your piece would crack in the kiln, and the complete pleasure you felt when it survived its trial by fire? Well, you can relive those memories, sort of, when you check out some of the most important works by Japanese ceramic artists created in the past 80 years. The exhibition, "Hands & Earth: Six Perspectives on Japanese Contemporary Ceramics," will show stoneware in Bizen, Shigaraki, and Mino styles and works by female artists. 10 a.m. Wednesday through September 23 at Lowe Art Museum, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; lowe.miami.edu. Admission costs $12.50.