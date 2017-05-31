The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday: Clubesque Photo by Marcello Cassano

Thursday

Coral Gables has more restaurants per square mile than almost any other neighborhood in Miami, so deciding where to eat when you're there can be daunting. If you're more of a toe-in-the-water type than a dive-in-headfirst person, Taste of the Gables might help with your dining dilemma. A dozen or more restaurants will serve samples alongside live music, wine, and cocktails while vying for the coveted Best Taste award. Aside from being a swanky way to spend your Thursday night, the event is sure to provide some answers for future dining-out conundrums. 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-603-8067; restaurantweek.shopcoralgables.com. Tickets cost $45 to $65.

Hurricane Andrew is the South Florida version of the moon landing: Everyone has a story about where they were and what happened when the Category 5 storm made landfall August 24, 1992. HistoryMiami is commemorating the storm's 25th anniversary with "Hurricane Andrew: 25 Years Later," an exhibit that will include photographs, historical footage, first-person storytelling, and artifacts from the destruction. The opening reception will include a talk by Bryan Norcross, the meteorologist who broadcast live during the storm for 23 hours straight. 6 p.m. Thursday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Tickets cost $10 to $15.

Strip clubs don't exactly give off a classy vibe. But believe it or not, appreciating the human physique doesn't have to mean spreading cheeks and throwing dollars. Prime example: Clubesque, a multifaceted show combining DJs, cabaret, burlesque, aerial dancing, and elements of Broadway. For the first time this season, the troupe will perform with drag queens and modern pop tunes for a night in Miami Beach. So grab a date, don a pair of dress shoes, and enjoy something on the finer side of sexy. 9 p.m. Thursday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $33.

If you have the attention span of a 13-year-old YouTube vlogger, a one-hour play is asking a lot of your monkey brain. City Theater has an alternative: Its Summer Shorts: America's Short Play Festival comprises eight plays that last no longer than 15 minutes each. Two world premieres and a short by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda practically guarantee entertainment, along with variety and skill (only eight actors perform the characters of every play). For a jump-start to your summer culture consumption, check out this national compilation of abbreviated theater. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through July 2 at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $39 to $54.

Friday

Constraint breeds creativity. That's the idea behind the 48 Hour Film Project, which imposes multiple restrictions on both aspiring and established filmmakers in this annual event. Teams are given a genre, a character, a prop, and a line of dialogue that must appear in a short film they have exactly two days to write, shoot, edit, and score. Once the films are submitted, audiences and judges rate them, which will determine if the works move on to national and international competitions. If you aren't already registered for this crazy race, which kicks off Friday at the Wynwood Yard, mark your calendar for the June 8 screening of the completed masterpieces. 6 p.m. Friday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 48hourfilm.com/miami. Screening tickets cost $15 to $20.

It was a kind of initiation. You were invited by the cooler subset of your high-school friends to the planetarium for a late-night show. The uninitiated might have felt confused, but before the night ended, you knew you had crossed into a brave new world of getting covertly stoned in public and making a fool of yourself. You're an adult now, and the Frost Museum of Science has upgraded to swanky new downtown digs. But its laser show lives on, and you haven't forgotten your roots. Head to the new First Friday Laser Shows, grab a few drinks and snacks, and settle in for one of the six scheduled spectacles of music and light. 7 p.m. Friday at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $10 to $27.25.

When you've been hitting the electronic music festival circuit for almost 20 years, you've probably seen everything. So the Desert Dwellers show can't be anything less than a psychedelic carnival of live 3D painting, fire spinners, guided yoga, virtual reality, and bohemian vendors. With sonic support from Miami bass makers such as Otto Von Schirach and the Galactic Effect, this event won't be just a haven for Miami's Southwestern counterparts. If you're ready to get some good vibes and divine love, spend your night dancing with Phreequency. 9 p.m. Friday at Armando Records Miami, 30 NE 14th St., Miami; 786-450-2260; phreequencydesertdwellers.eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $20.

Saturday

Alzheimer's disease is known to affect memory, but its effects are often more complex and specific. In Flowers for Spring, Alma Dance Theater founder Marissa Alma Nick explores the loss of both of her grandmothers to dementia. United by a love of flowers, the two women are the focus of a journey into forgotten memories, loss, and solace in dark times. Don't miss your chance to see one of the only all-female dance troupes in Miami perform this one-night-only premiere. 8 p.m. Saturday at Miami Light Project, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; 305-576-4350. Tickets cost $15 to $50 via eventbrite.com.

If you see a larger-than-usual swarm of motorcycles cruising through North Miami Beach this weekend, don't hide your wives and daughters: It's just the show Bikes on the Beach. For two days, cruisers, baggers, and sport bikes will fill the enclave alongside motorcycle vendors, food trucks, music acts, raffles, and live engravings. If you have a competitive spirit, check out the bikini contest, the custom-bike competition, and the Baddest Bagger competition. So don your leathers and rev your engine: It's bound to be a badass bike fest. 11 a.m. Saturday and noon Sunday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., North Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; bikesonthebeachsofl.com. Admission is free.

We're not alone out there. At least that's what decades of UFO sightings and conspiracy theories tell us. Those were the inspiration for Jen Clay's performance Nearing, a come-to-life imagining of alien creatures deciding to reach out to humans for the first time. Using costume, puppetry, sculpture, installation, and music, Clay and collaborator Elise Anderson have created an interactive show where the audience can feel what it's like to be the subject of obsession and invention. 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at ArtServe, 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-8190; girlsclubcollection.org. Admission is free.

The Heavy Pets easily win the title for best band name. The moniker conjures images of the good old days when being sexy was secret and calls to mind furry animals that live with you. What's not to love? The Fort Lauderdale jam band is always working, though it almost never plays in Miami. The quintet launched its sound at local crowds when tunes off its 2007 double-disc, Whale, hit Sirius airwaves. They're still touring like mad ten years later. Get ready to dance like there's no one watching — because that's how you have to dance to a jam band — when the Heavy Pets play for free at the Wynwood Yard. 9 p.m. Saturday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

