The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday: Seven Songs for Malcolm X at PAMM.

Thursday

Malcolm X died more than 50 years ago, but his life and legacy become increasingly relevant as police brutality and white supremacy become more and more visible. In Seven Songs for Malcolm X, artist John Akomfrah examines the life of the famous activist and intellectual with surrealist reenactments and celebrity interviews. The Black Audio Film Collective at PAMM is bringing associate professor of Moving Image Studies Alessandra Raengo to introduce the film, which is the third in the Summer Film Series. 7 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission costs $16.

To celebrate the Betsy's summer program of IberoAmerican writers composing in different languages, Escribe Aquí is throwing a summer celebration with paella, poetry, and performances. Author Pablo Cartaya, two-time Fulbright winner Chantal Acevedo, and actor/playwright Teo Castellanos are only a few of the artists scheduled to perform at the Miami Beach hotel, which is quickly becoming a cultural and philanthropic hub. 7 p.m. at the Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-531-6100; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free.

Remember the National Anthem you and your classmates half-heartedly mumbled in school? Turns out you know only about a quarter of the lyrics. Caín Press took that as an opportunity to present Flag Zine, featuring cutups of one of America's most sacred texts. If that seems sacrilegious, just think of all the destruction of natural resources and stealing of lands and peoples the U.S. has engaged in and channel some righteous dissidence into handmade "flagzines" of patriotic poetry. Then chill with the folks from Exile Books in the lush gardens of the Standard. 6 p.m. Thursday at the Standard Spa, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com/miami. Admission is free with RSVP.

If you're a fan of Seu Jorge's mellow Bowie covers or Tiago Iorc's easygoing pop, then you'll enjoy Brasoul, a Miami group dedicated to Brazilian jazz. They've performed all over Miami since their start in 2013. Singer Paloma Dueñas has an Amy Winehouse-esque sound that can be smooth and airy or deep and sultry. The band can range from a two-piece to a quintet, so get ready to be surprised at this free show in Wynwood. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; brasoul.com. Admission is free.

Friday: Cirque du Soleil's Ovo.

Friday

While Miami's path to marijuana legalization has had its setbacks, many cities throughout the country have accepted the medical use of weed. To get our city on the same page, the Miami Cannabis Walk is organizing a day of education with lawyers, doctors, and people with experience using the herb as medicine. Proceeds from the walk will be donated to about half a dozen medical foundations who have promised to further their research into the benefits of cannabis. After the walk, a concert will feature Oscar G, Otto Von Schirach, and others. 4:20 p.m. Friday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; miamicannabiswalk.com. Tickets cost $10.

A beloved venue of general revelry and routine counterculture activity? Check. Tasty drinks that don't leave you broke and feeling despondent about our imminent downfall as a society? Check. Local bands performing a variety of rock music for your listening pleasure? Check. You've got the makings of Friday Night Live, a sweet evening of performances by Drawing Bored, Negative Spin, and Off Orbit. Don't be afraid to rock out, Miami. 11 p.m. Friday at Shirley's at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Just because you've brutally murdered millions of ants, roaches, and other tiny critters in your house doesn't mean you can't appreciate the poetry of a bug's life. And if that prospect sounds impossible, buy a ticket to Cirque Du Soleil's Ovo. The world-famous showcase of circus arts is bringing the teeming world of insects to human-size proportions in performances that include aerial dance, contortions, acrobatics, and the beautiful set design and costumes we've come to expect from more than 40 years of Cirque's excellence. 7:30 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1250; cirquedusoleil.com. Tickets cost $25 to $198.

Originally from Germany, Iamnobodi started out as an MC at the tender age of 13. The production side of the business seems to be more his interest these days, though, as the L.A.-based beat maker travels the world with creations that range from soul to hip-hop to something almost dub-step-like. But don't be surprised if Spanish acoustics or a '70s flute solo get thrown next to a James Blake or crunchy electric guitar sample. The result is always smooth and artful, making this show a viable candidate for your Friday night. 10 p.m. Friday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $12.

Break out your strongest hairspray and ripped-up fishnet stockings — not only is '80s Flashback Fest bringing back the tunes of your favorite glam-rock and power-ballad icons, but it's also hosting a costume contest that could earn you a crisp Benjamin. Over 20 bands are scheduled to play on three separate stages throughout the night, but we all know you're actually going there to smoke cigarettes, wear leather, and pretend the last 35 years never happened. 8 p.m. Friday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $10.

