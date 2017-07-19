The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Friday: Dead Prez Photo by Zubari

We may know him as the hurricane expert who guided South Floridians through one of the worst storms in its history, but Bryan Norcross has continued to have a prestigious career as a hurricane specialist, covering the devastating Hurricane Sandy and routinely scrutinizing government response to natural disasters. In his book that was released this past May, Norcross goes into detail about his experience covering Hurricane Andrew in 1992, what we learned from that storm, and what we have yet to learn about extreme weather. 7 p.m. Thursday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Miami; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com Admission is free.

How many hours a day do you spend looking at Instagram, Snapchat, or YouTube? How often do you mention a meme or a Facebook video in conversation? With visual culture inundating our lives, can we measure the effects of images on our society and psyches? Nicholas Mirzoeff has been asking himself that last question for years, which makes sense for someone who has pioneered academic inquiry into the visual nature of politics, art, and technology. His lecture at the ICA will cover his latest book, How to See the World, and his upcoming book, The Appearance of Black Lives Matter. 7 p.m. Friday at the Institute of Contemporary Art, 4040 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP.

PAMM is bringing back Hew Locke's For Those in Peril on the Sea and commissioning work from Haroon Mirza for a double-feature of art openings this week. Mirza is creating works of LED lights and sound for an immersive experience curated as a response to pieces in the museum's permanent collection. Locke says of his miniature boats suspended from the ceiling: "I'm trying to make links between people seeking a better life which are thousands of miles apart... some of them in peril, some of them going about their daily business." 10 a.m. Friday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Admission costs $16.

Flower crowns, lace bras, and headdresses aren't the unofficial uniform of this music festival. At Brochella Weekend, expect a dress code of backward caps and single chains. The musicians at BroLife Music Group want to showcase the talent spilling out of Broward County and other parts of South Florida, so they're throwing some parties to get your attention. To support some homegrown hip-hop and R&B talent, you'll trek through most of the southerly counties, from a mansion on Star Island with Tory Lanez, to Markham Park in Sunrise, to O'Malley's Sports Bar in Margate. 7 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday, and 8 p.m. Sunday at various locations; brolife.net. Admission prices vary from free to $40.

If you watched Chappelle's Show, you heard Dead Prez — but that's hardly the best reason to listen to this Florida-based hip-hop duo. Since the mid-'90s, M-1 and Stic.man have been crafting socially conscious rhymes, but with less self-righteousness and more radical politics. The last time New Times spoke to them, they promised a new album this year, so if you hope to hear some of their latest tunes, you could catch some at this show. 8 p.m. Friday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-757-1807; churchillspub.com. Tickets cost $20.

B-Side is keeping the resurgence of the '90s alive with its latest show, New York City's Nice & Smooth. Throughout their career, Greg Nice and Smooth B have caught the ears of legends like Tupac and De La Soul, although you might recognize only their somber "Sometimes I Rhyme Slow" single or the catchier "Hip Hop Junkies." They haven't released an album since 1997, but you can reminisce with the duo on the tiny dance floor of this Allapattah bar. 10 p.m. Friday at B-Side, 2898-B NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2750; facebook.com/bsidemiami. Admission is free.

It's summertime. No doubt you need a vacation but can't afford to take time off work for a fancy getaway. Looks like you'll need to use your sleeping hours for that time off, which is why No Sleep South Beach is here to provide all the summer madness you can handle. Beginning with a meet-and-greet at V-Live this Friday, you'll get a chance to party on a yacht, make appearances at clubs in South Beach and Wynwood, and even sweat the liquor out on the beach with an ab guru. Whether you're attending just one or all of these events, you can act like a tourist all night and show up to your normal life in the morning like nothing ever happened. Noon Friday through Sunday at various locations; facebook.com/nosleepsouthbeach. Tickets cost $20 to $950.

It isn't OK to body-shame anybody, but that doesn't mean counting visible ribs at Miami Swim Week wouldn't keep you occupied and leave most of us feeling some type of way. That's why Miami Curves Week is here to bring beauty diversity to the glamour of swimwear fashion through a celebration of full figures. Festivities include Curves and Comedy with Erica Watson and other comediennes Friday night and a Charity Runway show Saturday night. During the latter day, head to the Marseilles Hotel to shop the Style Marketplace with celebrity stylist Meaghan O'Connor. 9 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; miamicurvesweek.com. Tickets cost $43 to $78 per event; admission to the marketplace is free.

