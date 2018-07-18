The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

We've heard enough about a certain entertaining Hamilton. It's time for a new one. London-based DJ Archie Hamilton has made quite a name for himself worldwide, jammin' everywhere from Amnesia in Ibiza to the massive Sonus Festival in Croatia. He's a true force in the house and techno spaces, and he's docking here for a show before venturing back across the pond. 9 p.m. Thursday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; residentadvisor.net. Tickets cost $10.

Cue Drake: He started from the bottom; now he's here. Filmmaker/DJ/basketballer extraordinaire Bobbito García has lived quite the life, overcoming difficulties throughout his youth and rising to become a creative and independent mastermind. His new flick, Rock Rubber 45s, tracks this unique journey featuring the likes of Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stevie Wonder, Patti Labelle, and others. Following the film's Miami premiere at O Cinema, García will be onsite for a Q&A with attendees. 9 p.m. Thursday at O Cinema, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. $12 general admission.

Humans generally suck at practicing anything pertaining to sustainability. So a web series about sustainable seafood would be a good step — and you can help bring it to life. The Dance for the Fish evening is a fundraising affair, featuring dance performances by Bollywood dance instructor Dr. Raj and African dancer and teacher Kukuwa. Throughout the event, enjoy happy-hour pricing from Floyd and a bunch of water/fish/river-inspired footage showing throughout the venue. Proceeds from the evening will help launch the to-be-released web series from Sereia Films. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $15 to $25.

Friday

South Florida is no easy place to build anything. It's kind of a swamp, and climate change is threatening to wipe the whole place off the map. Rene Gonzalez is renowned as one of Miami's most influential architects, focused on luxury and equipping buildings for climate change. The new book Rene Gonzalez Architects: Not Lost in Translation details some of his most renowned work to date, from the GLASS Residential Tower in Miami Beach to the North Beach Oceanfront Center. Gonzalez will host an intimate chat at Books & Books about the new read and other timely topics. 8 p.m. Friday at Books & Books Coral Gables, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.

It's time to go even more loco in Wynwood. MegaRumba started out as a Colombian Independence Day party, but this year, it's celebrating all Latin American cultures, big-time. The massive event will offer heaps of artisans, food vendors, and performances by Danny Ocean, Sofia Reyes, Locos por Juana, Victor Drija, Feid, and many others. 7 p.m. Friday at Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; megarumba.com. Admission is free.

Your wildest, dirtiest, porn-iest fantasies are coming true yet again! Exxxotica — the largest event in the nation dedicated to love and sex — is returning to the Miami Airport Convention Center. This year's show boasts 200 adult stars, 20-plus hours of live entertainment, and hilariously titled educational seminars. You won't want to miss "Facesitting 101," "Spank Me! Slap Me! Choke Me!" and "Bae Is Bisexual: What's Next?" among other fun things. Friday through Sunday at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; exxxoticaexpo.com. One-day general admission costs $39.99, and one-day VIP tickets start at $69.99.

No offense, Wade, but the NBA is kind of boring these days. It's time for a new league, BIG3 Basketball. Spearheaded by Ice Cube, the three-on-three league boasts eight teams comprising pros and legends such as Gary Payton and Rashard Lewis (captains of their teams) and Chris "Birdman" Anderson. With such high-quality folks and only three peeps on a team, count on a lot of things you won't see in the NBA, like playing defense. 7 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $24 to $275.

The always funky and Cuban-to-the-core Palo! has been rockin' for 15 years strong. To celebrate this feat, the Miami-bred band will play an intimate show at Ball & Chain. In the decade and a half since it formed, the group has been nominated for a couple of Grammys — for Tropical Latin Album and Contemporary Tropical Album — and was a cornerstone of the popular PBS documentary Miami Boheme. 9 p.m. Friday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; ballandchainmiami.com. Admission is free.

Saturday

South Florida is in the heart of its summer season, and nothing screams summer more than Zander. Armed with a guitar and wicked hair, this artist transcends funk, reggae, and pop. Based in Miami, he's rocked seemingly everywhere with a beach, including Australia and Latin America. In June, he released a new EP, Sunshine State of Mind, and opened for the Wailers on their U.S. tour. 10 p.m. Saturday at Nancy, 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; nancy305.com. Admission is free.

You don't have to live in New York or Los Angeles to witness a cool awards show. Premios Juventud ("Youth Awards") going strong at Coral Gables' Watsco Center for 15 years, honors all kinds of Spanish-speaking celebs. In addition to handing out hardware to your favorite peeps, this year's ceremony/show will offer performances by Ozuna, CNCO, Jacob Forver, Zion y Lennox, and others. 8 p.m. Sunday at Watsco Center at the University of Miami, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $59 to $86.

If ever there was a time in history when we needed to laugh, it's now. As our version of Rome crumbles under the evil rule of a tiny-handed dictator, we might as well get a few chuckles in before we all lose our health insurance. Laughing Out Loud Festival is the place to do just that. Its motto: "Always laugh when you can. It is cheap medicine." Get your dose of comedy this Saturday with New York-based West Indian comedian, former DJ, and electrician Majah Hype and Miami comedian, host, and actress Vena E. 9 p.m. Saturday at James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; jlkc.com. Admission costs $29.

Midnight showings were once the stuff of Rocky Horror and slasher flicks. But in 2018 at Coral Gables Cinema, the new version of a freak or horror show is a pack of cruel high-school girls going for the jugular. The movie theater is screening the instant classic Mean Girls. It tells the tale of Cady Heron, a girl from Africa who finds a more dangerously wild environment than she did in the bush with lions. If you want to watch people be "personally victimized" by Regina George, head out for a late night of movie-watching in the Gables. 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Admission costs $8.

Canadian beatmaker Jonny White is also known as Art Department. The noisemaker's group has been popular since its inception, when it was a collaboration with White's friend Kenny Glasgow. Art Department has appeared on the cover of every major EDM magazine and in every music outlet. White has his own label, No. 19 Music, and other imprints, which are a hot ticket for DJs. He also has a nonprofit, Music Against Animal Cruelty, so leave your leather chaps at home when you hit up the show at Club Space this weekend. 11 p.m. Saturday at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; clubspace.com. Admission costs $11.25.

Many in this country are either immigrants or first-generation Americans. These Americans ride the line between cultures, celebrating and suffering the quirks and challenges of both. La Santa Cecilia is a band that considers this through its sound and politics. The Latin Grammy-winning group makes music influenced by its Mexican heritage and supports various human-rights movements. Since the group formed in 2011, it has collaborated with Elvis Costello, played on Conan, and was even featured in the Disney movie Coco. Check them out at the Olympia Theater this Saturday. 8 p.m. Saturday at Olympia Theater, 174 E. Flagler St., Miami. Admission costs $18.

Sunday

If you grew up in Miami or as a regular tourist on South Beach, the Ocean Drive salsa club Mango's has a special place in your heart. Arts organization and roaming gallery BFI got the brilliant idea to put an all-female art show in this classic Miami hot spot. "Percolate Anything You Want to Call It" will present art and costume design by Natalia Arias, Audrey Gair, and Marines Montalvo that celebrates the Magic City's Latin dance culture. The work will even be incorporated into the programming at Mango's. The dancers start going hard and sweaty after 10 p.m., but go early for the art. 2 p.m. Sunday at Mango's Tropical Cafe, 900 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; basfisherinvitational.com. Admission is free before 10 p.m.

Tuesday

The last time the Smashing Pumpkins played Miami, Marilyn Manson opened, and the crowd sweat its way through Billy Corgan's strumming. This time, the Pumpkins are coming in hard with their Shiny and So Bright tour, which features almost all the original members. James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and Jeff Schroeder will be headed to that big stage with Corgan to the delight of '90s fans. 7 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $20.

It's almost a mystery why Rod Stewart, with his raspy voice and feathered hair, is so beloved. But he's just so damn electric, and his songs are as catchy as a summertime cold. This Tuesday, Rod and his fellow seasoned stage partner Cyndi Lauper will get the girls having fun at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood. This is the pair's second tour together, so they know how to get the crowd going "Time After Time." This old heart of yours will thank you for attending (though your old feet might not). 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Admission starts at $95.

Wednesday

If you want the best bar to eat a pizza and drink a craft cocktail under a chickee hut while watching your favorite punk band from your childhood, head to Gramps. It truly has something for every taste. This Wednesday, Breakeven Booking and Endoxa Booking will present a loud show with headliner Unsane. The New York noise-metal trio with a cult following got its start in the late '80s. The group will be supported in blowing out your eardrums by Wrong, Day by Day, Dominant Force, and Prison Warder. The show is 18 and older, so young punks are welcome. 8 p.m. Wednesday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission costs $15.

There's no wrong time for a salsa party. At Miami Salsa Congress, the best salsa dancers in the world will gather for a five-day festival. The launch party goes down at Cubaocho Lounge at American Social Lounge, with live music by Lucy Grau y Su Orquesta, described affectionately as "salsa meets disco." There will also be a kickoff bash in Wynwood, dance workshops, bachata, mambo, and other fun. Even if you're not a professional dancer, you can have a ball at this bash. 9 p.m. Wednesday at American Social Lounge, 1465 SW Eighth St., Miami, and various locations; miamisalsacongress.com. Admission costs $15 for the launch party and $260+ for a five-day pass.