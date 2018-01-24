The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

The Nu Deco Ensemble sold out the North Beach Bandshell last year. The ensemble will soon return, this time joined by Latin Grammy-nominated singer Danay Suarez, along with special guests Stephen Marley and dubstep pioneer El B. On the agenda for the evening are remastered hits by Radiohead, Kraftwerk, Henry Mancini, and others. 7 p.m. Thursday, January 25, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $38 for general admission and $25 for students.

It takes a special individual to make the violin cool. There's Lindsey Stirling and that dude from Yellowcard. And, of course, there's the hip-hop duo Black Violin, composed of Sunshine State natives Kev Marcus and Wil B, who will roll through South Florida this week on their Classical Boom Tour. The show is a homecoming for the guys — they both attended Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale. It's nice of them to take a break from collaborating with the likes of Kanye West, Wu-Tang Clan, and Tom Petty to visit. 8 p.m. Thursday, January 25, at Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $15 to $59.50.

Have you always wanted a mansion on the Intracoastal loaded with a ton of cool art? You're probably still a lottery jackpot away from that dream, but you can experience it temporarily at Art Fort Lauderdale. As part of the multiday fair, visitors hop onto a complementary water taxi and visit five mansions that artists and galleries have packed with their works. Varying times Thursday, January 25, through Sunday, January 28, departing from Bahia Mar Yachting Center, 801 Sea Breeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; artftlauderdale.com. Tickets start at $36.

A show that satirizes America's issues with race and stereotypes? How timely! The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity, a production by Miami New Drama and Sarasota's Asolo Repertory Theatre, will debut at the Colony Theatre this week. The story centers on Puerto Rican professional wrestler Macedonio "Mace" Guerra as he battles his way from the bottom of the wrestling world up the ladder, where he faces egos, including the titular character, and unfair treatment along the way. Thursdays through Sundays through February 18 at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $30 to $59.

In what has to be your mom's favorite name of a tour ever, the Love Your Parents Tour will hit Revolution Live Thursday. But don't invite your 'rents just yet. The show is a live experience by Brockhampton, formed in 2015 and self-dubbed the "internet's first boy band." The hip-hopping posse already has four albums under its belt. As much as a live, creative agency as a music group, Brockhampton puts on truly unique and colorful spectacles. The lyrics can be less than wholesome, though, so you might want to leave Mom out of it. 7 p.m. Thursday, January 25, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets start at $69.

Nu Deco Ensemble shares the stage with Danay Suarez: See Thursday. Photo by Alondra Angeles

Friday

This show will be huge — it's in the name. They Might Be Giants will rock a sold-out concert at Culture Room Friday night, hot off the heels of last week's release of the band's 20th album, I Like Fun. If you can't snag a ticket, at least you have 20 albums of alt-rock goodness to keep you warm this weekend. 8 p.m. Friday, January 26, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; cultureroom.net. Tickets are sold out.

Airfare across the pond to England can be pricey. Why not save some dough and have a proper party in the 305 instead? Tigermilk Miami bills itself as "Miami's new Brit-pop party." The shindig features resident DJs Ray Milian and Tommy Gun. As long as the pints keep flowing, Las Rosas plans to host Tigermilk each second Saturday moving forward, so cheerio! 11 p.m. Friday, January 26, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

First he successfully filled Jon Stewart's seat on The Daily Show. Now he's filling theaters across the nation. Trevor Noah will hit Hard Rock Live for a show that will surely touch on cultural observations, politics, and his favorite (uh, "favorite") president. Being from one of the "shithole countries" himself — South Africa — Noah has had a ton of material to work with lately. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, January 26, at Hard Rock Live, 5747 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $40 to $90.

The Cleveland Orchestra is making its way back to Miami for a 12th consecutive year. For its shows this weekend, the orchestra will perform Gustav Mahler's iconic Symphony No. 9. With Franz Welser-Most — one of the most celebrated conductors on Planet Earth — at the helm, South Floridians will be left craving a lucky 13th return. 8 p.m. Friday, January 26, and Saturday, January 27, at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $53 to $187.

Art Fort Lauderdale turns mansions into galleries: See Thursday. Photo by Olapi Creative

Saturday

Sweden has given us so many wonderful things — Ace of Base, Absolut Vodka, and IKEA, to mention just a few. And now pop guitarist Jens Lekman is making his way to the Ground. Among other endeavors in 2018, Lekman and fellow songwriter Annika Norlin have started the project Correspondence, in which the pair will participate in a chain of songs, each inspired by the last. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 27, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25.

South Florida is rarely hit by bone-chilling temperatures that call for pots of piping-hot soups and stews, but the city's lack of freezing weather won't stop us from celebrating some damn good chili. The Riverwalk Chili Cook Off is back for another year, pitting companies and individuals against one another in a battle to be dubbed Chili King. Pack your heartburn medicine, because for five bucks you can taste every entry and cast a vote for your fave. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 27, in Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; goriverwalk.com. Admission is free; a tasting package to sample all entries and vote costs $5, and tickets to the 21-and-older VIP Chill Zone cost $40.

Did you know that the richest horse race in the world takes place in Hallandale Beach? It's the Pegasus World Cup, a thoroughbred race at Gulfstream Park. Launched only last year, the race immediately surpassed the Dubai World Cup with a purse of $12 million. You can get up close but not too personal with the four-legged beasts by heading to the new Boulevard Bar at Gulfstream. Boulevard Brewing Co. offers Gulfstream Golden Ale, Tropical Pale Ale, Single Wide IPA, and Tank 7 to whet your palate as it dries up in anticipation of the equine run. Start early when doors open at 9 a.m. on race day. 11 a.m. Saturday, January 27, at Gulfstream Park, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; facebook.com/Boulevard. Admission is free.

Los Angeles artist Dan Froot is not only a producer, composer, choreographer, writer, dancer, actor, and director but also a saxophonist who makes work that spotlights societal woes. Among his many accomplishments — including an ongoing interdisciplinary series with collaborator David Dorfman, Live Sax Acts — is his artist-in-residency at the Light Box, which gives artists a place to explore new techniques for making work that engages the community. He'll present his latest project, Pang!, a triptych of live radio plays telling the stories of families living in hunger from not only Miami but also his hometown and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. At the performance, learn about this California creative and the plight of families in your city. 8 p.m. Saturday, January 27, at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; miamilightproject.com. Tickets start at $15.

What's so great about the present? The news can make things seem like we're barreling toward the end of days, so blast back to a simpler, but still imperfect, era with the '90s Bar Crawl. Get LA Gear'ed up to do the electric slide, because there will be plenty of Britney and Snoop playing as you chug from your signature crawl cup at Fort Lauderdale bars such as Cash Only, Bull Market, Tarpon Bend, Booze Garden, and America's Backyard. 2 p.m. Saturday, January 27, at Cash Only Bar, 15 Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 90sbarcrawl.com. Tickets start at $15.

Carole King is one of the most influential musicians of our time. Her influence comes not only from her hits that still get radio play, such as "Will You Love Me Tomorrow" and "I Feel the Earth Move," but also from her ability to pen songs that enchant the masses. She wrote or co-wrote an impressive 118 pop hits from 1955 to 1999. Her life and work have also inspired the Tony Award-winning musical Beautiful. This week, King will be honored again with Tapestry, The Carole King Songbook, a tribute show that presents not only the 75-year-old crooner's tunes but also the vibe of the era that inspired her most beloved album by the same moniker that was released 47 years ago. Put on your fringe and sway away. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, January 27, at Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; aventuracenter.com. Tickets start at $32.

It's not a stereotype; the gay community is, overall, great at throwing parties. Consider this Saturday's edition of the Hangar's new gay monthly party, Celebrity Deathmatch: Mario Party. It's Miami drag meets Nintendo, hosted by Athena Dion and with beats by Stephanie Zehno. Drag matchups include Casey Caldwell as Princess Peach versus Eddy Salgado as Princess Daisy; Lisa Mercedes as Mario versus Stephanie Cockroach as Luigi; and other impressive pairs. Eighties babies with a hankering for cross-dressing and glam will find their home at this dance party. 10 p.m. Saturday, January 27, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; tfl.events/mia. Admission is free with RSVP.

So Classic: Cleveland Orchestra. See Friday. Courtesy of Artist Management

Sunday

Maybe you want to hit the asphalt and pound your way to victory at the Fitbit Miami Marathon and Half Marathon. Maybe you just want to cheer on the runners from the sidelines. Either way, you'll be amped up in the heat of the moment and buzzing from the excitement in the air. If you plan to run, though, register in advance and pick up your packet at Mana Wynwood. A 4 a.m. bus will take you from the Miami Beach Convention Center to the start location at the American Airlines Arena. 4 a.m. Sunday, January 28, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; themiamimarathon.com. Admission is free for spectators; race registration costs $135 to $150.

South Florida has enviable weather for about three months each year, and January is one of them. Take advantage of the natural beauty while appreciating a performance by the finest classical musicians in town. This Sunday evening in Collins Park outside the newly renovated Bass, the Miami Symphony Orchestra will present a family-friendly concert. Besides enjoying the gorgeous music, you can also visit the museum, whose admission is free. Use all of that money you're saving on culture to Uber there, because parking sucks. It'll be worth every penny. 4 p.m. Sunday, January 28, at the Bass, 2100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; thebass.org. Admission is free.

Monday

Daniel Day-Lewis is a work of art. Not only is he a superb actor, but also his whole being is magical. This year, he starred in Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread, a film about a dressmaker in post-WWII London. Lewis takes the lead as a creative bachelor entrenched in the glamorous fashion world of that era. He enjoys his high-class clients and falls for a woman who turns his world upside-down. This Monday, amid screenings at Coral Gables Art Cinema, the theater's director of programming, Nat Chediak, will speak with bespoke tailor Christian Garcia at Books & Books about Day-Lewis' performance and the fashion on display in the film. 7 p.m. Monday, January 29, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, and Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $11.75.

Wednesday

The women's suffrage movement had a lot of help from female aristocrats with last names such as Astor, Belmont, Rockefeller, Tiffany, Vanderbilt, and Whitney. They made feminism fashionable. Though they were poo-pooed in their day as dilettantes, the activism of these media darlings pushed the cause into the spotlight. Author and historian Johanna Neuman explores their stories in her new book, Gilded Suffragists, thereby elevating the roles of these women in history — women who seriously took their power and placed it properly behind the feminist movement. Neuman will speak at Books & Books this Wednesday. Maybe the current movement can learn something from its past. 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 31, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free.