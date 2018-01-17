The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Take two high-school girls, add an 11-year-old girl, and send them on a road trip. What do you get? An emotional, secret-filled roller-coaster ride, duh. That's exactly what Eric Lane's hilarious play, Ride, is. Though the story about forging bonds and uncovering secrets is about children, it's not meant for the youngest kiddies. Children six and under won't be admitted, so maybe make it a date night. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday through February 4 at Area Stage Company, 1560 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; areastagecompany.com. Tickets cost $10 to 15.

World-premiere alert! South Florida playwright extraordinaire Christopher Demos-Brown has penned thought-provoking plays such as the race-infused American Son and faith-focused Our Lady of Allapattah. Now, his latest work, Wrongful Death (& Other Circus Acts), billed as "a satirical look at the crude ways in which capitalism places value on human life," takes center stage at the Arsht. Thursday through February 4 at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $50.

You don't have to venture to a Blue Martini happy hour to witness cougars in action. Sassy Mamas shows three of them — a divorcée, a widow, and a lifelong single. Whether you're on the prowl or have been bitten by a cougar, you'll get a good laugh out of this one. Thursday through February 4 at Sandrell Rivers Theater, 6101 NW Seventh Ave., Suite 79, Little Haiti; sandrellriverstheater.com. General admission costs $31; student, youth, military, and senior discounts are available.

The name of ScreenDance Miami is enough to make you want to leap into action. Celebrating its fifth year, the festival was designed to enhance professionals' skills when it comes to capturing dance on camera. ScreenDance offers a number of workshops and classes for experts and amateurs alike. It all kicks off with an opening night event at the Light Box, which will host the Florida premiere of Okwui Okpokwasili's 2017 documentary, Bronx Gothic. 7 p.m. Thursday at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; miamilightproject.com. Tickets cost $10 for general admission.

In a world where Florida Georgia Line and Nelly are collaborating, all bets are off. So why can't DJs and orchestras get their tune on together too? For Pulse: Late Night at the Movies, the New World Center will transform into the ultimate lounge setting, with sets by the always cosmic Dude Skywalker and the multifaceted New World Symphony. The program will include tunes from a number of blockbusters, such as Star Wars, Inception, The Godfather, and Bond films. 9 p.m. Friday at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; nws.edu. Tickets cost $40.

The Bard's work is generally awesome, but it does put some haters to sleep. If you've ever wanted to see Shakespeare in a park (or if you just want to be serenaded to slumber in a beautiful setting), here's the perfect opportunity: Shakespeare Miami's version of Hamlet is going waterside for three days at the Barnacle. To sleep or not to sleep — that is the question. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; shakespearemiami.com. Admission is free; a $2 recommended donation will help with park restoration projects.

Wonderful worlds are colliding. In partnership with Paradise City Comic Con, Concrete Beach Brewery will host the geeky beer extravaganza Concrete-a-Con. For a second consecutive year, the event at the Wynwood brewery will include costume and videogame competitions, silent films, and a surprise movie release. Get all cosplayed out for the affair and get a buck off pints. It pays to nerd out. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Wynwood; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

If only our president and North Korea's "rocket man" could settle their nuclear arguments over a cupcake. That's not likely, but at least a far more enjoyable competition will distract you from your bomb-related anxieties. At Dessert Wars, more than 40 vendors, including Misha's Cupcakes, Morella Gourmet Paletas, and Batter & Batches, will provide you with the ultimate sugar high. From key lime pies to cheesecakes to ice cream, there's a treat for everyone. 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at FIU Arena, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; dessertwarsmiami.com. Tickets start at $30.

In case you've completely violated what it means to be an American by never drinking beer at a ballpark, now is the time to make up for your lack of patriotism. The Miami Beer Festival will take over Marlins Park with food trucks and more than 200 beers from 80 breweries. Local faves such as MIA, Khoffner, and Barrel of Monks will be onsite, as will national breweries such as Ace Cider, Victory, Left Hand, and Dogfish Head. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Little Havana; miamibeerfestival.com. Tickets start at $50; VIPs pay $60 for early entry at 5 p.m.

Let your inner child rejoice: This weekend, you can party and play after-hours in a science museum — and it's all for a good cause. The Big Bang: Sonic Odyssey is one of the Frost Museum of Science's most important annual fundraisers, whose donations support educational programs. The club-themed event will boast lights, lasers, live bands, tunes spun by DJ Irie and the Love Below, and a silent disco. 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday at Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $150.

Did you know Miami Dade College has a freaking radical art museum? The progressive and thoughtful exhibitions at the MDC Museum of Art + Design (MOAD) should be on your calendar. Right now, the museum is presenting a cross-disciplinary series of performance art around the city that reflects Miami's uniqueness, Living Together. This weekend at Miami Light Project, MOAD will host Bride of the White Widow, a surreal show including games with the audience, songs, and dance by the arts collective My Barbarian. The show appeared at Performa 02 at the Whitney Museum, so you have proof it'll be worth your time. 8 p.m. Saturday at Miami Light Project, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; mdcmoad.org. Admission costs $15; students with proper ID get in free.



Coconut Grove has a pretty nutty and hilarious history. You can learn all about it from Miami Dade College professor and Miami historian-turned-comedian Freddy Stebbins at the 2018 Coconut Grove Comedy Festival. Stebbins will headline the event, where he'll riff on the Grove's historic people and places using costumes and props. The event benefits the St. Stephen's AIDS Ministry. 8 p.m. Saturday at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2750 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $15.

Because the government seems to have no interest in protecting the planet, we have more work to do to prevent Miami from being swallowed by the Atlantic. Debris Free Oceans and Miami Is Not Plastic, which inspires hospitality businesses to reduce the use of plastic, have created the perfect opportunity: Keg & Klean. The event will take place at Virginia Key Beach Park and include support from the Rickenbacker Marina, Rusty Pelican, and Whiskey Joe's Bar & Grill. You'll do some trash retrieval on the sand and enjoy beer from Wynwood Brewing Co. at the afterparty. Bring a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated and your own cup for the brew, and give Mother Earth a break. 2 p.m. Saturday at Virginia Key Beach Park. 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; facebook.com/DebrisFreeOceans. Admission is free.

New York's Mobb Deep was one of those rare hip-hop groups that passed the test of time. From 1993 until last year's untimely death of one-half of the crew, Prodigy, the duo stayed together for decades. This week, Havoc, the man still standing, will join Big Noyd and Bernz from the Miami rap crew ¡Mayday! for the Tribute to Prodigy. The night will be hosted by M1 of Dead Prez, and local rappers Youngking, $lugz, KaySuave, and Lil Yoly will open. It's not often you get to see a rap artist with this much credibility, and to see him at Churchill's, where anything goes, is extra-special. 9 a.m. Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $20 to $40.

Nothing says comfort like macaroni and cheese. Time Out Miami is honoring this reassuring mixture of ingredients at its Mac n Cheese Smackdown. It's an all-you-can-eat experience with beer, so starve yourself days in advance and wear your stretchy pants. Local restaurants participating include Ms. Cheezious and World Famous House of Mac. Also presenting their version of this hearty, creamy delight are R House Wynwood, Edukos, and others. Your brew from Ricky's South Beach and live music will keep you going for the long haul even after you're full. Just don't weigh yourself for a few days afterward. 9 p.m. Sunday at MAPS Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com/miamitimeout. Admission costs $27.37.

Can you believe it's already been a year since women marched on Washington? It's hard to believe because there's still an alleged sex offender in the White House. But with the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements on fire and Women's March Florida still marching, maybe there's hope for the future. This Sunday, activists and regular folks who are unwitting activists will take to the streets of Wynwood for Power to the Polls: Miami Day of Action. One goal is to register voters and raise awareness about voter suppression. The movement was first criticized for ignoring the needs of marginalized communities, but not in Miami — we rise together here. 11 a.m. Sunday at Mana Wynwood, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; womensmarchflkeys.org. Admission is free.

Most visitors don't have the opportunity to enjoy twilight in the Everglades — they're home before the mosquitoes hit. So Swedish-born and South Florida-bred artist Christina Pettersson created "Unavoidable Twilight." She crafted works on paper, videos, and specimen installations to explore this time of day. The exhibition will be on display through April 8 at Artists in Residence in Everglades (AIRIE) in the actual River of Grass. Twilight Hour, a curated tour that's currently sold out, coincides with the opening and explores the human impact on the area via some gypsies, ghosts, outlaws, and environmentalists and ends with a puppet show. Luckily, you don't need a tour to enjoy the Everglades or Pettersson's work. 1:30 p.m. Saturday at AIRIE, 40001 State Rd. 9336, Homestead; airie.org. Admission is free.

In honor of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, The Soap Myth will premiere at the Arsht Center. The play explores an investigative reporter's struggles with the complexities of writing history when a Holocaust survivor asks her to examine the dark realities of World War II. The play's themes are seriously dark and include Holocaust deniers, so be prepared for an intense experience. The Mary Tyler Moore Show's Ed Asner and Scandal's Kate Burton are the leads. It'll be a special opportunity to explore some deep topics in the hands of talented and seasoned actors. 8 p.m. Monday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets start at $25.

It's always awesome to see Miami sports stars give back to the community. Heat player Shane Battier is one of them. He and his wife Heidi founded the Battier Take Charge Foundation, which raises money to provide resources to underserved future leaders in Miami, Houston, and Detroit to help them succeed. The organization is hosting a fundraiser with a kooky name and incredibly fun concept: Battioke 2018. Heat players and other celebs will sing karaoke at the throwback-to-'50s-Havana club on Calle Ocho, Ball & Chain. It promises a perfect Miami night for a good cause. 7:30 Tuesday at Ball & Chain, 1513 SW Eighth St., Miami; battioke.org. Tickets are sold out.

No American band of the early '00s sounded quite as British as the Killers — though the indie-pop group is actually from Las Vegas. With songs like "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me," they dominated dance floors worldwide. Their sound has evolved since then, and their latest album, Wonderful Wonderful, has that same epic and complex energy but without the heavy pop vibes of yore. Brandon Flowers and the crew will drop by the American Airlines Arena to play for a crowd likely dressed in black. 8 p.m. Tuesday at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $31.

Primal Forces produces sophisticated plays for South Florida audiences. The group is putting on Communion, which was written by GLAAD winner Daniel MacIvor. In this work, he explores what it means to maintain bonds as modern women in a fragmented society through the lives of a lesbian psychiatrist, an alcoholic, and her evangelical daughter. 8 p.m. Wednesday through February 11 at Empire Stage, 1140 N. Flagler Dr., Fort Lauderdale; primalforces.com. Admission costs $30.