The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

The Prism Creative Group has been busy pumping us full of Miami culture this summer. This week, it's gifting us a performance by Venezuelan songstress Manu Manzo, sweets by Elsie's Flour Shop, and food from Fufi Restaurant in the last installment of its Summer Crafts and Concerts series. Madewell is hosting the intimate concert and offering attendees 20 percent off any purchases made during the event, so you can get a new pair of jeans to match your culturally conscious consumption. 6 p.m. Thursday at Madewell, 714 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-8079; prismcreativegroup.com. Admission is free with RSVP to rsvpmiami@madewell.com.

You get another chance to mitigate the negativity of your drinking problem with a positive impact at the Whisky Wisemen Third Thursday Launch. Instead of just drinking out of a bottle of Jim Beam at your desk, head to Coconut Grove, meet the connoisseurs behind the Miami chapter of the Canadian-founded organization, and feel good about the 10 percent of your bar tab that will benefit the United Way of Miami-Dade, a nonprofit that works toward education, financial stability, and health for our county. With various whiskey brands being featured at each event, you might even learn a thing or two. 7 p.m. Thursday at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House, 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-529-6523; facebook.com/WhiskyWisemenMia. Admission is free.

Back when classy broads were a real thing and not just something strippers pretend to be when they start rapping, you'd imagine they hooked their wrists around the bent arm of a gentleman with a cigar between his teeth. Well, New Times is all about class, which is why our next Sips N Selfies event will pair summery cocktails with Mediterranean-type hors d'oerves at a spot where you can puff away like the Gs of old. 7 p.m. Thursday at Casa de Montecristo by Prime Cigar & Whiskey Bar, 1106 S. Miami Ave., #202, Miami; 786-622-2220; miami.primecigar.com. Admission is free with RSVP.

Friday

Even though the event has "Miami" in its name, Miamipalooza actually started in Key Largo ten years ago. It's bounced around since then, but it's never lost its roots: underground music, craft vendors, and art for sale. This year you can count on heavy-metal band MekroniuM, reggae artist Tony G, and Hialeah's Reed & Company among the 20 acts to perform on three stages. Who needs to fly to the Midwest when we can get rowdy right here at home? 8 p.m. Friday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-303-3976; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $10.

You know what the real problem is with environmentalism? It doesn't look cool enough. To save planet Earth, the folks at Wynwood Yard and Debris Free Oceans are putting a hipster face on trash collection with the Pub Crawl Pick Up. Meet in the center of Wynwood to tidy up the streets while fueling your heroic deeds with beer from Boxelder and tacos from Coyo. Along with feeling personally responsible for giving the face of the climate-change fight a face-lift, you get to take home a reusable canteen cup. 6 p.m. Friday at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $20.

Freddy Stebbins: See Saturday. Courtesy of the artist

Saturday

Summer in Miami makes everyone melt unless you're lucky enough to be submerged in a pool of water. If you haven't experienced this for yourself, the Buenas Vibras Pool Party is a good place to test that theory. Fifty stories up, you'll definitely be closer to the sun, and you'll also be bouncing to the uhntz-uhntz of Max Vangeli, Chris Valencia, Tricia Dade, and about half a dozen more DJs, making it especially difficult to retain your solid state. Keep cool in the pool — at least until September rolls around. Noon Saturday at W Miami, 485 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-970-3516; buenasvibras.eventbrite.com. Admission costs $20.

Instead of hosting your own house party, risking freshman vomit and the smell of stale beer in your apartment, head to Dream Lab's Volume 1 party, organized to provide a low-key house-party vibe but with less stress and no underage drinking. You can get a manicure from Porn Nails, play Mario Kart on a comfortable, slightly musty couch, or space out in front of an art installation. DJs Gami and Palm Trees will spin before bands Folktale San Pedro and Left Handed Jacket perform. Free beer, Jell-O shots, and punch will be available while supplies last, so get there early. 9 p.m. Saturday at Brooklyn Vintage & Vinyl, 3454 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; volume1.eventbrite.com. Admission is free with RSVP; $5 at the door.

Fresh off of winning this year's Ultimate Miami Comedian competition, Freddy Stebbins is here to entertain us by holding a mirror up to our lives. Well-known for his impersonations of Miami stereotypes, Stebbins keeps us laughing at ourselves, perhaps so we don't murder each other in traffic. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables; 305-441-7902; havenotscomedy.com. Tickets cost $15 to $40.

Miami could be the home of the next Versace and you don't even know it. If you want to help nurture young local fashion talents, head to the Swank Deco Fashion Show. Local designers will be showcased at the exotic ice bar in Miami Beach where you can also enjoy a hairstyle exhibition and an afterparty. The admission price gets you access to all of the festivities, but a portion will also benefit the Warm Hearts charity, an organization that improves the quality of life for impoverished families in Africa. 5 p.m. Saturday at Drinkhouse Fire & Ice Bar, 1672 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-2423; swankdeco.com. Tickets cost $20.



Kitchen Club anniversary party: See Saturday Courtesy photo

Remember five years ago? Before Trump and fake news, when well-read people were generally trusted? Way back then, a Miami organization was championing reading in Miami, as well as the institutions and materials that made it possible. That was half a decade ago. Now you can celebrate Booklegger's Five Year Anniversary with a "Hell Froze Over" theme party, including ice sculpting, air hockey, and a snow machine. You can donate to the roaming library by reserving the opportunity to get doused in their dunk tank. 5 p.m. Saturday at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bookleggerslibrary.com. Admission is free, dunk tank reservations cost $75.

P.S. 305, an education advocacy nonprofit, is hosting the P.S. 305 Back to School Garden Party and Fundraiser at Gramps in Wynwood to get people ready for the 2017-18 school year with food, student performances, and other activities. Pérez Art Museum Miami's Knight Schools Program and the HistoryMiami Museum will provide prizes. Dress in your summer casual cocktail best while you raise your voice in solidarity with the community's youth and those who teach them. Noon Saturday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; ps305.org. Admission is free.

The Dutch know how to do a few things really well: speak English, build canals, and make house music. So when Club Space, the oldest electronic haunt in SoFla, brings a house DJ from the Netherlands, it's worth a trip to the 24-hour district to hear his beats. This time, the melancholy music of longtime DJ and All Day I Dream community builder Matthew Dekay will be filling up Floyd, the new name for the first floor of the club. 10 p.m. Saturday at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Admission costs $10-$20.

Black-booted, mascara-wearing teens used to flock to Coconut Grove's Kitchen Club in the '90s, when it was the cool music spot for underagers and young adults who favored dark sounds. Decades later, the Kitchen Club is still bringing alternative and industrial dance, synth pop, and Gothic tunes to this neon city. The Kitchen Club anniversary party, hosted by the Notorious Nastie and Alex, will be held at Churchill's Pub this year with both a New Wave Edition for the early part of the evening and a Dark Edition for after midnight with DJ16bit, Danny Bled, and Sinsek spinning and an outdoor punk stage hosted by Eric Faden. 9 p.m. Saturday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission costs $10.

Art in the City Bike Tour: See Sunday Courtesy of Vice District

Sunday

Eating delicious food at a bar is among the more satisfying of life's experiences, so head to Sidebar Miami's Cookout to sate your appetite. The cool Brickell bar knows about community and is gathering its hip, hatted forces to eat and drink well this Sunday. The event is hosted by J Neely and Chef Sco, who will be joined by Chef Reno to feed you. DJs Zion and 106 & Park's Lyve will take the bar's sound waves to the next level. 4 p.m. Sunday at Sidebar, 337 SW Eighth St., Miami; sidebarmiami.com. Admission is free until 6.

This month, downtown Coral Gables has something special for cyclists: pop-up bike lanes. Though only temporary, the city is planning to install them for a few bike-related public meetings this fall. If you want to check them out and find your way by bike to the area's best art galleries, sign up for the Art in the City Bike Tour. It starts across the street from the Coral Gables Museum and offers a private cultural tour of the highest quality to cycling enthusiasts. 10 a.m. Sunday at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-444-3206; facebook.com/BikeWalkCoralGables. Tours cost $10, or $5 for members of Bike Walk Coral Gables or Coral Gables Museum and children under 12.

Monday

Unlike the August 7 eclipse, which wasn't exactly visible in North America, the one this Monday will offer Miamians the chance to view a total solar eclipse, when the moon passes between the Earth and sun. Frost Science Museum is hosting a gathering to check out this rare cosmic occurrence. Its expert astronomy team will ensure that you and your fellow stargazers are watching it safely with the proper eye protection. There will also be a live stream of the NASA Eclipse Megacast to get your nerdy blood pumping for the big event. The last total eclipse was 38 years ago, so get there and get your goggles on. 1:25 p.m. Monday at Frost Science Museum, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission costs $28.

If you think the recent flooding around Miami was just a passing phase, then you need to get your nose out of Donald Trump's tweets. Scientists predict that rising sea levels will soon turn Miami into the floor of the Atlantic Ocean. Maybe there's no way to prevent the certain drowning of our homes, but you can help Mother Earth in other ways – like by attending the Solar Powered Science Cafe at Gramps. Mayor Phillip Stoddard, the man behind South Miami's law requiring new homes to install solar panels, will speak. Also on the panel is Jody Finver of FL SUN who brings solar cooperatives to Miami residents. Gramps is cheering the cause by providing 50 percent off drinks until 8 p.m. 5 p.m. Monday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; facebook.com/mfsmiami. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Mary J. Blige is out on her Strength of a Woman tour. If ever there were a woman who deserved to wield that heavy-duty title, it's this goddess of song. The voice that narrated every human feeling that matters released her album by the same name in April of this year. Its songs reflect Blige working through her divorce from manager Kendu Isaacs. Featuring Missy Elliot and Kanye West, Strength of a Woman debuted at the top of the Billboard R&B charts. If you want to hear what heartbreak sounds like, see her at the Fillmore. 7 p.m Tuesday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $95.50 to $300.

With its ethnic and racial makeup, Miami-Dade County is unlike any other U.S. metro area. But even though non-Latinx white people are the minority here, one thing Miami has just as much as every other place in America is racism. Thankfully, Miami activism is on the rise, especially in the music scene. All Folk'd Up presents Black Music Matters at Churchill's Pub with performers St. James, Cyril, and two one-man bands: Lone Wolf and Uncle Scotchy. 9 p.m. Tuesday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami; churchillspub.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday

Miami chanteuse Leesa Richards is bringing songs to a crowd with discerning tastes at the Betsy Hotel's Mostly Jazz series. The colonial-style establishment on the beautiful Atlantic is the perfect setting to hear the vocals of this talented singer. Besides jazz, expect to hear her crooning include a touch of folk and R&B. This long-running music event on Miami Beach can be counted on rain or shine. You can follow it up with dinner at LT Steak & Seafood or enhance the experience with a cup of whatever at the Lobby Bar, offering $5 glasses of select wines or bottomless glasses for $19. 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Betsy South Beach, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-0044; thebetsyhotel.com. Admission is free.