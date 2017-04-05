The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday: "Tropical Wildlife" Brenda Ann Kenneally

Anthropological studies need not be reserved for remote tribes and dead civilizations. The unique and diverse milieu of Miami citizens is rife with opportunity for the study of exotic plumage and strange customs. "Tropical Wildlife" will put these studies on display with portraits of our city's fair populace taken between 1991 and 1996. The portraits were first published in the weekend magazine Tropic, alongside interviews with those photographed. If you're inspired to celebrate Miami culture after seeing the show, head back to HistoryMiami for CultureFest, an all-day celebration of all things Miami, beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday. 6 p.m. Thursday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission costs $10.

Bust out your best wig, gold lamé briefs, or rainbow attire, 'cause it's Pride Week. There isn't enough space here to list all the celebrations, but a good place to start might be Pride Night at PAMM, where you can enjoy happy-hour specials on the terrace beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, along with a free screening of Moonlight. Stick around for Pride Lights the Night, a tribute to Pulse nightclub victims that involves several buildings across the city displaying rainbow colors on their façades. But the crown jewel of any Pride event is the parade: Be on South Beach by noon Sunday to watch colorful floats and even more colorful dancers and characters strike some proud poses on Ocean Drive. The Miami Beach Gay Pride Festival will continue in Lummus Park after the parade. Thursday through Sunday at various locations; pamm.org; miamibeachgaypride.com.

Nothing says "I'm rich" quite like a fat cigar lodged in the middle of a toothy grin. So if you're loaded (or just want to look like you are), spend a day with tobacco experts at the Big Smoke. A ticket gets you 36 premium cigars; a luxurious buffet; cocktails and spirits sponsored by Dewar's, D'Ussé, and Bacardi 8; and the chance to rub shoulders with the best cigar makers in the industry, such as Litto Gomez of La Flor Dominicana, maker of Cigar Aficionado's number one cigar of 2016. 6:30 Friday at the Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2000; bigsmokemiami.com. Admission costs $325 to $375.

What do Miamians love more than poetry? Pretty much anything. So why not merge poetry with a sexy dead actor and a fast, expensive car to get people's juices flowing? That was arguably David Landsberger's thought process when he decided to remake 2 Fast 2 Furious with a poetic theme. 2 Poetry 2 Ferrari is the name of not only his film but also the O, Miami party celebrating its filming. A limited-edition zine will be available while supplies last, and a commemorative reading for the dearly departed Paul Walker will take place inside a white Ferrari. 7 p.m. Friday at Primary Projects, 15 NE 39th St., Miami; 954-296-1675; omiami.org/events. Admission is free.

How many women do you see aging peacefully and gracefully around you? In a city where plastic surgery is as common as cafecitos, you'll probably guess not many. In Retiro, Natalie Lasalle presents women over the age of 65 in three locales — Miami, Puerto Rico, and Quebec — exploring their lives, memories, and experiences of aging. Part documentary film, part live performance with storytelling, this production is the second of three works presented as part of the annual SandBox series Mujeres, the theater's effort to commission new work from Hispanic and Latina artists. 8 p.m. Friday at the SandBox at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 305-751-9550; mtcmiami.org. Admission costs $25. The show runs Fridays and Saturdays through April 22.

Friday: Big Smoke Courtesy of Cigar Aficionado magazine

Stevie Ray Vaughan has been called a living legend, and Steve Miller's songs are a staple of your parents' early adulthood, which tells you these two musicians have not only been around for a while but also were successful because they're scholars of their genre. That's why the Jazz Roots series is featuring a tribute to the blues, From Ma Rainey to Miles Davis: A Blues Journey. Watching these two classic-rock gods share the music that inspired them isn't just a nice thing to do for your dad, either. The night is sure to be educational and mind-blowing. 8 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission costs $45 to $125.

Two cities so close shouldn't be so different. Yet a mere 30 miles from the EDM- and hip-hop-obsessed Miami, Fort Lauderdale hosts country music festivals. The Tortuga Music Festival brings acts such as Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, and Kenny Chesney to a sandy stage in Broward to benefit Rock the Ocean — an organization raising money for ocean research and education. If country isn't your thing, Nelly, Slightly Stoopid, and other hip-hop, blues, and roots groups are slated to perform. Plus, the same sun and beach exist on that side of the Dade-Broward line. 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; tortugamusicfestival.com. Admission costs $99 to $999.

If you were born early enough in the '90s, you might remember your first cassette tape. If you were born before the '90s, you probably had the pleasure of painstakingly recording a mixtape on a cassette. For those of you who lived the struggle, the Cheap Miami Tape Release Party is your kind of nostalgic fest. The Velocity Gospel, Fat Sun, Johnny Mile & the Kilometers, Analog, and Fulltime Mötherfucker are the bands featured on four albums being released on tape. Bring your Walkman, enjoy a drink, support local bands, and even get a custom mixtape made onsite. 9 p.m. Friday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission costs $5.

