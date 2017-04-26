The 21 Best Things to Do In Miami This Week

Saturday: Red Hot Chili Peppers Steve Keros

Thursday

Many would argue that a good desk job is preferable to half a dozen side hustles, but that coveted job security comes with sitting on your lumpy ass all day. To improve the health of cubicle dwellers everywhere, the Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run presents a 5K for organizations of all stripes to get their employees running and rejuvenating their office-kitchen-cake physiques. The event is dedicated to boosting office morale and fitness and benefits United Way with a portion of its proceeds. If you didn't get a chance to register, you can still cheer from the sidelines at "Florida's Largest Office Party." 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-666-7223; mercedesbenzcorporaterun.com. Admission is free.

Though many jazz musicians are comfortable playing huge venues in massively sponsored and attended festivals, the true home of this music is in small, intimate theaters or clubs. Unlike its larger counterparts, the Miami International Jazz Fest stays true to those roots with three nights of jazz performances in venues as cozy as the Lilt Lounge at the Epic Hotel. The festivities celebrate International Jazz Day and Duke Ellington's birthday via performances by Wendy Pederson, Conjunto Impacto, and the GFS Trio. 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at various locations; miamiinternationaljazzfest.org. Admission varies depending upon the event.

For more evidence that Miami is merely an extension of Latin America, look no further than the Billboard Latin Music Conference and accompanying Billboard Latin Music Awards. The awards ceremony is the climax of the three-day conference, which brings artists and industry folks to the Magic City to talk shop and network. If you're not a conference attendee, the closest you'll get to seeing Shakira or Nicky Jam walk away with a trophy is on your couch watching Telemundo. But, hey, you'll still be way closer than most people watching it worldwide. 7 p.m. Thursday at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach, 1 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, and 7 to 11 p.m. at the Watsco Center, 1245 Dauer Dr. Coral Gables, 305-592-4473; billboardlatinconference.com. Registration costs $749.

Thursday: Billboard Latin Music Awards courtesy of Billboard

Friday

As April draws to a close, so does Miami's annual poetry festival, O, Miami. The sometimes strange, sometimes beautiful, and always poetic month of events culminates with Lula Del Ray, a mixed-media performance piece by Manual Cinema. Combining the nostalgia of radio and vintage country tunes with the almost twinkly light of an overhead projector, this Chicago collective crafts a poignant coming-of-age tale with almost no dialogue. Following the final performance Saturday night, an afterparty sending off National Poetry Month will include food trucks, drinks, giveaways, and the Rambling String Band on the SMDCAC plaza. 8 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; smdcac.org. Admission costs $37.

Having a conversation with a painting sounds like something you did during a college acid trip. But this weekend, it's a living, breathing, naked reality. In Duologue With a Painting, Fernando Calzadilla will not only exhibit his reclining nudes but also embody his work by becoming a live painting. Audience members can look at, wander around, and, yes, talk to the painting via a chair and microphone situated in front of the artist/art. Feel free to ask the painting its opinion on aesthetics, politics, and philosophy, or simply witness the spectacle without the aid of psychedelic substances. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Sandbox at Miami Theater Center, 9816 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 305-751-9550; mtcmiami.org. Admission costs $25.

Some people occasionally whip up the one recipe they have for chocolate chip cookies. But real bakers blow everybody's minds at totally inappropriate times, like when they bring an Easter cake to work that's too pretty to eat, but once you start you can't stop shoving it in your face, crying. For those types of bakers (or, ya know, professionals), the SoFlo Cake & Candy Expo is here to get your piping tips wet — with frosting, that is. It's three days of every confectioner's possible desire, including classes and a cake competition. 9 a.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; soflocakeandcandyexpo.com. Tickets cost $20 for one day and $35 for two; class admission is sold separately.

Invasive species can wreak havoc on an ecosystem by competing with local wildlife for space, food, and other resources. Invasives can be particularly detrimental to the already fragile ecosystem of the Everglades. To benefit our local flora and fauna (and also our bellies), the eighth-annual Everglades Non-Native Fish Round Up is calling open season on invasive fish. Adult and junior teams of anglers will weigh in at four stations to win prizes for largest aggregate catch and largest fish. This year's tournament is an overnight affair, so register by noon Friday, don a pair of night-vision goggles, and get reeling. 3 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday at various locations in the Everglades; evergladescisma.org. Registration costs $25.

Not many people can imagine doing the same job, the same hobby, or the same person for 40 years. But The Four Tops somehow kept the same lineup from 1953 until the death of Lawrence Payton in 1997. Even though the roster has changed drastically since then (the only original Top still singing is Abdul "Duke" Fakir), tunes such as "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)" and "Reach Out I'll Be There" are sure to give you all the throwback feels of Motown's heyday. 8 p.m. Friday on Stage 305 at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 844-234-7469; magiccitycasino.com. Admission costs $25 to $500.

Click next for more things to do in Miami this week...