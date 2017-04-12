The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday: Chainsmokers Courtesy of 4AM

Some of our earliest ideations of futuristic technology probably stemmed from the 1982 cult classic that the Film Junkies will celebrate at the Tron 35th-Anniversary Screening. It's hard to argue otherwise, with videogames, a TV series, and a sequel all stemming from the computer-generated adventure flick. Whether you're nostalgic for some of the oldest digital special effects or just want to peep some pre-Lebowksi Jeff Bridges, this event promises retro console games, trading cards, and plenty of nerd-tastic fun. 8 p.m. Thursday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-571-9970; o-cinema.org. Admission costs $12.

Hot on the heels of their debut studio album, the Chainsmokers will make the first stop of their tour in the Magic City this week. Because there's no such thing as too much beat-driven dance-partying, Miamians are sure to appreciate the electro-pop pumps, even in a venue as large as the Triple A. The two are set to tour all over the United States, Canada, and Europe by the end of the summer, so see 'em while they're fresh. 7 p.m. Thursday at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $21 to $297.

There are those who insist on debating the existence of rape culture, BUT there is no debating the epidemic of sexual assault: One statistic reports that a sexual assault happens every 98 seconds in the United States. "Slut walks" were born out of the need to combat victim blaming and misinformation around rape, and FIU is hosting its version of the march for the fifth year in a row. Despite the grave topic, you can expect plenty of sex-positive celebration, music, and even glitter makeup at this activist event. And SlutWalk is open to the public, not just FIU students. 3 p.m. Friday at Florida International University Modesto Maidique Campus Housing Quad, 11200 SW Eighth St., Miami; facebook.com/MiamiSlutWalk. Admission is free.

The Wolfsonian's exhibit "Pursuit of Abstraction" is set to close this Sunday, but not without a mystical and bizarre sendoff. Project: Alchemy includes two events over two days hosted by Obsolete Media Miami. A screening Friday of Craig Baldwin's Mock up on Mu — a film collage of sci-fi, Western, and espionage cinema — will follow a reception immersed in Richard Vergez's sound and video installation. Saturday, attend a workshop to transform the Wolfsonian into something like an Animal Collective concert via 35mm slides and projections made onsite by workshop participants. Come prepared to get retro-weird. 7 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the Wolfsonian-FIU, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

Miami's diversity is extolled as its strength, but the day-to-day reality of a melting pot is more often miscommunication and confusion. Freddy Stebbins, a comic and university professor born and bred in Miami, is an expert on this city's subset of cultural stereotypes, and he uses his knowledge to fuel a standup routine of impressions. From a Jewish retiree to an FIU student, the accents, costumes, and absurdity of Stebbins' characters won't just seem familiar; they'll be downright uncanny. And what better way to celebrate what you know and love than to give it a good roast? 8:30 p.m. Friday at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; smdcac.org. Tickets cost $20.

From an outsider's perspective, comics conventions can seem like a strange parallel universe where skinny teenagers moonlight as superheroes and grown-ass adults think they're skinny teenagers moonlighting as superheroes. If you're one of these adults, or you just want to experience the surreality firsthand, Supercon Retro can take you back to the early days of Florida Supercon, whose home has since moved to Fort Lauderdale. Appearances over the three-day event include Tank Girl's Lori Petty, as well as actors from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Doctor Who. 1:30 p.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 954-399-1330; floridasupercon.com/retro. Admission costs $25 to $60.

Believe it or not, your dog needs to spend the same amount of time socializing as you do. Think about that the next time you're hanging out with friends and talking shit over happy-hour specials. Lucky for Fido, Poplife has created the Puplife Dog Happy Hour. While your dogs bemoan the struggles of whatever work they think they do, you can unwind from your grind with other fur parents and their fur babies. Dishes for Dogs will provide canine hors d'oeuvres, while two-leggeds can sip drinks and nosh on bites by chef Luz McCook. Don't forget to pop into the photo booth for Instagram-worthy evidence of your good time. 6 p.m. Friday at Omni Park Miami, 1234 N. Miami Ave., Miami; poplifepresents.com. Admission is free.

Can Ariana Grande really call herself a dangerous woman? Unless you're deathly afraid of getting cooties from a doughnut, perhaps not. But that won't keep her Dangerous Woman tour from making a stop in Miami. The child-star-turned-pop-sensation has impressive pipes and the kind of hooks you wish you didn't get stuck in your head, but the real reason to go to her show is the fact that she's a South Florida native. Gotta rep the crib. 7:30 p.m. Friday at the American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $25.95 to $195.95.

Part of you wants to hate folk-punk kids — their weird haircuts, their unironically old-fashioned clothes, their annoying habit of calling out your submission to capitalist greed. But you can't. Their unbridled enthusiasm is too infectious. And that won't be the only thing winning you over at the Bath Salt Zombies and Zoo Peculiar show. Psychedelic light shows, glow-in-the-dark makeup, and music from outer space are also promised at this gathering of South Florida bands. The event will also serve as the Miami CD-release party for Zoo Peculiar. 9 p.m. Friday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission costs $5.

