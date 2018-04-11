The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Imagine traveling back in time to see your parents through your grownup eyes. Fun Home does just that, zooming in on a graphic novelist who takes a deep dive into her father's life, the mystery around him, and her upbringing in her family's funeral home. Presented locally by the Arsht Center and Zoetic Stage, the tragicomedy won the 2015 Tony for best musical. Select dates Thursday through May 13 at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50 to $55.

A dude named Christopher Knight left his Massachusetts home when he was 20 years old. For 27 years, he lived in a tent in the woods in Maine, where he survived off stuff he stole from neighbors. Yes, this actually happened, and journalist Michael Finkel wrote a book about the fascinating retreat, The Stranger in the Woods. Finkel will talk about the new book and all of the wildness within it. 8 p.m. Thursday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Free admission.

When it comes to wacky dance moves, Elaine from Seinfeld has some competition. Her name is Lorde, and she's ready to burn up the floor and sing Miami some tunes. The New Zealand-bred songstress is hitting the States in support of her latest album, Melodrama, which dropped last year. The album hit number one in the U.S. and seemingly every other country. 7 p.m. Thursday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets cost $39 to $99.

Hit Broadway show Fun Home takes the Arsht stage: See Thursday. Photo by Joan Marcus

Friday

Fun fact: There have been a dozen Friday the 13th films. Within the collection is Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood. Directed by John Carl Buechler, the lucky number seven turns the big 3-0 this year. And to celebrate the milestone, O Cinema will host a special screening on — wait for it — Friday the 13th. How timely. 11:30 p.m. Friday at O Cinema Wynwood, 90 NW 29th St., Wynwood; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

A bit of New Orleans is making its way to South Florida. The Revivalists, a rock band from the Big Easy, will play the Fillmore Miami Beach. If you listen to alternative stations, you've probably heard the seven-piece band's smash "Wish I Knew You." If not, stream it online, where the group's tunes have been listened to more than 100 million times. 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; livenation.com. Tickets cost $30.

Prepare for queer cinema overload — in the best possible way. Club Jewel Box, a one-night installation presenting provocative queer films and visuals, hits the YoungArts space Friday. Among the six films you can see for five bucks are Andy Warhol's Blow Job, James Bidgood's Pink Narcissus, and Barbara Rubin's Christmas on Earth. To make your evening that much rosier, Tito's vodka and Concrete Beach beer will be available for purchase. 8 p.m. Friday at the Jewel Box at National YoungArts Foundation, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission costs $5.

What comes to mind when you see or hear the word "Americana"? A soaring eagle? A U.S. flag waving in the wind? That hypnotic song by Halsey? Everyone seems to have their own interpretation, and the Miami Theater Center is presenting one of its own in dance form. From the Dirt is billed as an Americana-inspired dance performance that explores classic battles, social conditioning, and everything in between. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through April 28 at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; mtcmiami.org. Tickets cost $25.

Have you ever watched American Ninja Warrior and thought, Ya know, I think I can do that? Keep dreaming, hotshot. But you can attend a live taping of the hit NBC show when it makes a stop at Bayfront Park. The ticket situation is a little complicated — you'll have to apply online, join a waitlist, and hope to be granted access. If you get the green light, enjoy the madness. If not, you'll probably still be able to catch some of the action from outside. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; on-camera-audiences.com. Admission is free.

Miami Theater Center makes Americana great again: See Friday. Photo by Brigette Cormier

Saturday

All kinds of water issues plague our planet, such as access to clean drinking water and ice caps melting due to climate change. This Saturday, as part of the third-annual National Water Dance, communities and dancers across the nation will unite to perform at local water sites to raise awareness. The event — which includes more than 1,500 dancers nationally — was spearheaded by Miami choreographer Dale Andree. For the Miami performance, she'll lead more than 70 dancers from local schools, ensembles, and dance companies when they perform by the bay. 4 p.m. Saturday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, 747 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne; nationalwaterdance.org. Admission is free.

Class, power, and lust collide in Queen of Basel, a stage show that just might be the most Miami production ever. Written by Hilary Bettis (a writer for The Americans on FX), Queen of Basel zooms in on a spoiled girl and her unique experiences with a fleeing Venezuelan waitress and her Afro-Cuban fiancé. The setting will be a boutique hotel, but count on big drama. Select dates Saturday through May 6 at Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; colonymb.org. Tickets cost $40 to $65.

Prepare for the greatest brunch event in the history of brunch. New Times' Out to Brunch is back and brunchier than ever, boasting unlimited bites and booze from more than 20 of your favorites, including Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Bagatelle, and Batch Gastropub. It's all for a good cause too, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Special Olympics Florida. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70.

Do often find yourself playfully but creepily grinding on your friends without realizing it? Do your feet move before you even notice you're dancing? Maybe you have that dancin' fever! The cure? Head to American Airlines Arena for MiamiBash. The Saturday-night blowout will feature King of Reggaeton Daddy Yankee and "Despacito" singer Luis Fonsi, two Puerto Ricans who will justify your grinding. Also performing will be the one and only Mr. Worldwide — Pitbull — along with Jacob Forever, J Balvin, Alex Sensation, J Alvarez, Zion y Lennox, and Jowell & Randy. 8 p.m. Saturday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Tickets start at $59.

Miami Zine Fair: See Sunday. Photo by Francisco Moraga

Miami City Ballet was shaped by famed ballet dancer Edward Villella, the longtime founding artistic director who kept things very Balanchine. In 2012, Lourdes Lopez replaced him and is currently guiding MCB's performances. The dancers will take the Arsht stage this weekend for one of Balanchine's great works that transformed 20th-century ballet, Apollo. Watch the young god of music, beauty, and light, along with three muses, dance their magic, keeping the classical dance alive. 8 p.m. Saturday at Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission starts at $75.

Don't fear performance art. Sure, it can be difficult to swallow sometimes, but every once in a while, a performance gets to the heart of the matter it aims to explore and resonates with the audience. Generally, works at Miami Light Project as presented by MDC Museum of Art + Design are the latter. This week, Colombian artist Maria José Arjona will use her body to explore "miss-understandings" in "All the Others in Me." This unconsummated striptease looks at the objectification of women's bodies in the West and in Islam, how we perceive one another at a distance, and how those distances affect us. 9:30 p.m. Saturday at Miami Light Project at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; mdcmoad.org. Tickets costs $15 for general admission; MDC students get in free.

In the '80s, a zillion swooning tweens (and their moms) wished they were Jesse's girl so that Rick Springfield would want them. The Australian singer-songwriter started out in the late-'60s/early-'70s band Zoot before making it as a solo artist. He had many hits, such as "I've Done Everything for You," "Don't Talk to Strangers," "Affair of the Heart," and "Love Somebody." As an actor, he was Dr. Noah Drake on General Hospital and later acted in Ricki and the Flash and True Detective. He'll perform at Magic City Casino along with Detroit rockers the Romantics, whose tunes "What I Like About You" and "Talking in Your Sleep" will ring some bells, and "Sister Christian" band Night Ranger. Miami's Viva will provide dance-driven covers. 6 p.m. Saturday at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; magiccitycasino.com. Tickets start at $35.

Unlike the other two best things in life — babies and puppies — cake doesn't poop. Obviously, cake wins. That's why it's easy to get psyched about the Cake Universe Expo coming to the DoubleTree near Miami International Airport. More than 20 bakeries and catering companies will have samples for guests to taste. There will also be a live baking competition pitting the best bakers against one another. It'll be a lot like watching Food Network, but IRL. Have your cake and eat it too. 11 a.m. Saturday at DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; facebook.com/cakeuniverseexpo. Admission costs $25.

Rosé all day at New Times' epic bash Out to Brunch: See Saturday. Courtesy of the Raleigh

Sunday

Since its first iteration in 2014, the Miami Zine Fair has been awesome. Created by Exile Books, the gathering honoring the DIY zine movement is only in its fourth year and already is a staple of the cultural community. This year, it'll take place at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex as part of O, Miami Poetry Festival. If you've never made a zine or even heard of one, it doesn't matter — there's something for everyone at this fair. Support indie publishers and people who like to cut shapes out of paper, attach them to other pieces of paper, and then sell them for a few bucks. A portion of the proceeds will go to help the youth arts initiative in Little Haiti, Tradisyon Lakou Lakay. You've never zine anything like this. 11 a.m. Saturday at Little Haiti Cultural Complex, 212-260 NE 59th Ter., #302, Miami; exilebooks.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

If you aren't Latinx and you didn't already want to be Latinx after seeing J.Lo age gracefully, Hispanicize Miami will certainly make you want to pull a Rachel Dolezal in the Latin realm. (Just kidding — please don't do that.) The massive weeklong event for Latinx folks in the entertainment and tech industries is an amazing opportunity to learn and share. Educational events on the agenda have titles such as "Latina Journalists in the Era of #MeToo," "Foodies: Delicious or Just Good Lighting?," and How Cross-Cultural Is Your Brand?" The best part: Jenny Lorenzo, your favorite millennial abuela, will host the TECLA Awards. 7 p.m. Tuesday at JW Marriott Marquis Miami, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; hispanicizeevent.com/miami2018. Admission starts at $50.

Every music snob will condescendingly explain to you that their favorite band is "way better live." But it's actually the case for Georgia foursome Black Lips. Their songs are incredibly fun, weird, and thoughtful bits of punk, Americana, and nasty rock 'n' roll that make you wanna dance. The only thing you have to remember for their concert this Tuesday at Revolution is to wear something you don't mind getting drenched in sweat. They'll perform with Austin psych outfit the Black Angels for the Birds and the Bees Tour. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets start at $25.

Whenever a food spot debuts in Miami, people get curious. This Tuesday, Jackson Hall will open its doors and likely fill with hungry people of the 305. The folks behind the highly successful Wynwood Yard are behind this wellness-focused food hall. The goal: for diners to leave healthier than when they entered. It's located near the Jackson medical area, so it makes sense. At the grand opening, expect some explaining of the fare that's available at its six concepts, interactive mural painting, book trading, and music by Ella Herrera. Noon Tuesday at Jackson Hall, 1050 NW 14th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday

Need a laugh? The Craftsman, a new cocktail bar in Brickell, has you covered. It's pairing with Miami Comedy for an evening you won't forget. The Craftsman Comedy Night every Wednesday includes an open mike and performances by seasoned comics such as Danny Benavente. It's the perfect after-work spot for those looking for something extra to do with all of the happiness they acquired at happy hour, and it's free and includes one complimentary drink. An all-you-can-drink wristband costs $60. 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Craftsman, 900 S. Miami Ave., Suite 135, Miami; miamicomedy.com. Admission is free.