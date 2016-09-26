menu

The Best Places in Miami to Watch the Presidential Debate

Monday, September 26, 2016 at 10:05 a.m.
By Paige Rosenthal
Photos by Gage Skidmore / Flickr
Brace yourselves, Miamians — the debates are coming. In what is bound to be a circus, with Lester Holt as the ringmaster, tonight’s first presidential debate will take us all on a helter-skelter carousel of madness and, let's hope, enlightenment. It seems the only way to endure the merriment is to drown your political woes in a stiff drink. But the silver lining is there are plenty of Miami venues where you can do just that. Here are the local debate watch parties where you can relish in the chaos and forget your legitimate concerns for a few moments.

Standard Votes
The Standard Spa in Miami Beach will host a live viewing along with a red-versus-blue Standard Brauhaus Beer Pong Tournament. From 8:30 to 11 p.m. in the hotel lobby, the red and blue battle will play out with the rousing debate as background music. Once you arrive, you can purchase a Standard Brauhaus Beer kit, which includes 12 cups, two balls, and one six-pack of the new Standard Beer, made at Brooklyn’s Sixpoint Brewery. The candidates come free.
Free entry, $30 for the beer pong kit. The Standard Spa Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach

Courtesy of Churchill’s Pub

Churchill’s Pub
It’s only fitting that Churchill’s Pub is getting in on the debate, broadcasting the battle on a large movie screen for your viewing pleasure. Not only can you grab a drink with happy-hour specials in effect while you watch the Trump/Clinton debacle, but you'll also be able to register to vote. And in case you’re too amped up to go home after the debate, Churchill's weekly Miami Jazz Jam will begin at 9 p.m.
Free entry. Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami.

One for the Canes
The University of Miami will host a special debate party for students at the Convocation Center Fieldhouse beginning at 8:30 p.m. Join Bendixen & Amandi International, El Nuevo Herald, and the Miami Herald while NewsRadio 610 WIOD broadcasts live. Cast your vote in a live audience poll, and grab some bites and beverages before you sit back, relax, and watch the candidates duke it out. You might even catch a few special surprise guests and VIP appearances.
Student RSVP. University of Miami Convocation Center, 1245 Dauer Dr., Coral Gables.

Courtesy of Monty’s Raw Bar

Monty’s Raw Bar
The Clinton campaign will host a watch party at Monty’s in Coconut Grove, so if the debate isn’t enough of a draw, the seafood surely will. Mix and mingle with South Florida’s Clintonites by the waterside.
Free entry. Monty’s Raw Bar, 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove.

