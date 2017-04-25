menu

The Ten Best Places to Spot a Celebrity in Miami

The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Ten Best Places to Spot a Celebrity in Miami

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 9:05 a.m.
By Maria De Los Angeles
Walshy Fire and Heidi Klum at a party during Art Basel Miami Beach in 2016.
Walshy Fire and Heidi Klum at a party during Art Basel Miami Beach in 2016.
World Red Eye
A A

If you want to spot a celebrity in Miami, follow the money trail. Imagine the life you’d lead with coffers of disposable income, and the gluten-free, zero-calorie bread crumbs will appear. Miami has always been a playground for famous folks, and with more gleaming one-percenter hotels towering in the skyline, odds are you’ll bump into a star who’s out and about getting stuck in traffic in the back seat of a Rolls.

Here are a few places in the Magic City where you might catch a glimpse of those denizens of the limelight.

The serene scene at Bal Harbour Shops.
The serene scene at Bal Harbour Shops.
Courtesy of Bal Harbour Shops

1. Bal Harbour Shops
Bal Harbour Shops is where ocean breezes mix with the rarified scent of money. Harry Winston meets the diamond needs of every girl, famous or otherwise, who also shops for silky thongs at La Perla and dines at the mall’s swanky eateries. Celebrity spotting is easy-peasy here, even if you can’t afford a single thread at Prada. Martha Stewart, Cindy Crawford, Kate Hudson, and Tyra Banks have all made appearances at Books and Books for signings.

The Ten Best Places to Spot a Celebrity in Miami
Photo by Gary James / Courtesy of Carma PR

2. Prime 112
The list of celebrity carnivores who’ve dined at South Beach’s Prime 112 is as long as the lines they all skip to chow down on aged USDA Prime beef and maybe grass-fed, free-range unicorn. (For the price, it had better be unicorn.) The likes of Oprah, Sofia Vergara, Jeremy Piven, Kim Kardashian, Justin Bieber and many more meat lovers have licked their chops over foie gras butters and white truffle fries at the popular steakhouse.

The Ten Best Places to Spot a Celebrity in Miami
Michele Eve Sandberg

3. The Miami Open
Every spring, the tennis world turns its gaze towards Key Biscayne, already a world-renowned tennis community, for the Miami Open tournament (a.k.a. Winter Wimbledon), where you’ll find elite athletes and the celebrity fans who love them, all in one court. This past March, Vogue editor Anna Wintour was just one several celebrity who watched Roger Federer and other champions swing their rackets.

Model Nina Agdal on the South Beach sands.
Model Nina Agdal on the South Beach sands.
George Martinez

4. The beach
It’s safe to say that just about every celebrity on the planet has stuck their toes in the sand along the shores of Miami Beach, which even one-tenth of the one-percenters can’t privatize. The rich and famous have taken dips behind the dozens of posh hotels hugging the strand from South Pointe to North Beach. They’ve also shown some skin, of course. Who can forget shirtless Matthew McConaughey and Lance Armstrong running along the surf, or Lindsay Lohan’s newsworthy nipple slip?

Charlotte McKinney at Ocean Drive's February issue party.
Charlotte McKinney at Ocean Drive's February issue party.
World Red Eye

5. Ocean Drive parties
Ocean Drive Magazine is too sexy even for its namesake street, which in reality is a little too tacky for champagne tastes. The glossy coffee table favorite speaks to the high falutin’ of America’s Riviera, and reports on all that glitters in the good life. Its covers feature only the most fabulous, airbrushed into perfection, and its invite-only, monthly debut parties are legendary. Find out where they’re hosted, and you’ll know what spots are, in fact, sexy enough for famous hotties. Last month, model Adriana Lima showed up at trendy Komodo to show off the new cover displaying her supermodel mug. The Asian eatery, also a go-to place for hungry celebs, is owned by Dave Grutman, Miami’s nightlife kingpin and unofficial celebrity ambassador.


Maria De Los Angeles

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >