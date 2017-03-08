The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Hawkers Model Beach Volleyball: See Saturday. Courtesy of Lab Media Group

Thursday

Baseball is considered America's pastime, but other countries have been beating us at it for a while. Japan won the World Baseball Classic in 2006 and 2009, and the Dominican Republic snatched the crown in 2013. But hey, in Miami, our allegiances don't always lie with the good old U.S. of A. Marlins Park will host a first-round series with the United States, Canada, Colombia, and the Dominican Republic this weekend, so fans will hail from all over the map. But you can always eat peanuts and Cracker Jack to feel at home. 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, and 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; worldbaseballclassic.com. Admission starts at $15 for individual games and $30 for game packages.

Memory is a fickle beast. You might insist that finding your family's first cat 16 years ago was your doing, but your sister says the same about herself. Whom should you believe? In Memory Lab, HistoryMiami commissioned work from 14 artists and two artist collectives to explore not only individual memory but also the collective memory of cities and states. With tens of thousands of hours of film, more than a million images, and thousands of artifacts at their disposal from HistoryMiami and the Wolfson Archives, makers crafted interactive installations, sound pieces, and multimedia works inspired by our home's rich history. 6 p.m. Thursday at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Opening reception admission is free; regular museum admission costs $10.

John Deering, Henry Flagler, George Merrick, DJ Khaled — South Florida history is full of dudes, but that doesn't mean there weren't women calling some shots. For Women's History Month, Girls' Club has organized Along the Shadow of the River, a performance by Christina Pettersson, at the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society to honor the women who helped shape our region. Along the New River, attendees will walk through scattered performances of opera, dance, and more — all performed by South Florida-based women artists — while being educated about the contributions of a handful of female pioneers, because fighting the patriarchy begins with knowledge. See page 27 for more about Girls' Club. 6 p.m. Thursday at the Fort Lauderdale Historical Society, 219 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale; girlsclubcollection.org. Admission is free.

Friday

Though we might want to accept all manner of kisses from our pooches, recent science (and common sense) tells us it's a bad idea to cover our faces in dog saliva. "But where will my dog get the constant validation and physical affection he needs?!" you ask. From other canines, of course — while you sit back and enjoy craft beers with other like-minded (and parasite-free) dog parents. Bark and Brew is hosted by the dog trainers at Applause Your Paws every second Friday of the month. So go ahead and facilitate some puppy love. 6 p.m. Friday at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Company, 7360 SW 41st St., Miami; 305-912-7390; lincolnsbeardbrewing.com. Admission is free.

Eating is the only primal activity that's condoned in public, both for propriety and sanitation. So if you're looking to get in touch with your wild side among friends, Zoo Miami has you covered with Feast With the Beasts. This annual fundraiser benefits education and conservation efforts at the zoo while indulging the Homo sapiens animal brain alongside our furry, scaly, or feathered counterparts. This year's edition boasts a new Everglades exhibit, food from more than 30 local restaurants, live painting, deep-sea virtual reality, and a demonstration by chef Ralph Pagano. 8 p.m. Friday at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-255-5551; fwtb.org. Tickets cost $250 to $500.

It can be hard to like country music. Once you've heard the 50th ballad championing a man's love for his truck/dog/guitar, you begin to wonder how the genre has survived so long. But Ryan Adams changes all of that with his musicianship, variety, and practically punk-rock attitude. Aside from exploring genres far beyond country, Adams has enjoyed a long career of critical success and notoriety. This show is part of a tour to promote his latest effort, Prisoner. The album was inspired by his recent divorce from singer Mandy Moore, so forgo the cowboy boots for a light(er) to wave. 8 p.m. Friday at Parker Playhouse, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; parkerplayhouse.com. Tickets cost $43 to $53.

While folks in other states struggle to keep their indoor orchids alive, we here in our tropical paradise simply stick them in a palm tree and enjoy the blooms. This makes it easy for Fairchild to host its annual Orchid Festival, where more than 10,000 orchids will be on display. Highlighted this year is the Million Orchid Project, aimed at growing native and endangered orchids. If you really want to feel superior to your northern counterparts, bring cash to purchase some exotic flowers for yourself. 9:30 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Admission costs $25.

You're a new artist onstage at an open mike. You do your thing with passion and precision, waiting for thunderous adulation. What you get is the sound of a few dwindling conversations and distracted applause. Want to see real responses? Coast 2 Coast sets out to provide up-and-comers with real-time feedback via iPads from judges who are professionals in the music industry at showcases around the country. Each event produces a winner who moves on to compete for big money at the final competition in the fall. Attend this round to scope out the local talent (or competition). 10 p.m. Friday at Miami Live, 912 71st St., Miami Beach; 786-671-5483; coast2coastlive.com. Admission costs $10.

If you've wished you were from Canada lately, you're not alone — that Justin Trudeau is a handsome devil. But unusually good-looking prime ministers aren't the only thing to come out of Canada. If you remember 1998, you recall when Canada gifted us with a Barenaked Ladies song by the name of "One Week," which had everyone's preteen siblings trying to sing along. Even if you got only the "Chinese chicken" part down pat, the band is in town to give you another chance to try to get it right while drinking and chowing down at BleauLive. 8 p.m. Friday at the Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4641; fontainebleau.com/bleaulive. Admission costs $60 to $99.

