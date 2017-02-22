The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Friday: Tropikos Photo courtesy of John Akomfrah

Thursday

Alvin Ailey is considered a modern dance pioneer not only for blending African and European traditions in his choreography but also for his consistently talented and racially diverse company. Even after his death, the Alvin Ailey Dance Theater is an international force. To kick off its 2017 tour, the troupe is offering three programs of four dance pieces over five performances. Each program will end with Ailey's "Revelation," considered the dancer's masterpiece. A matinee performance Saturday will be followed by a Q&A with the dancers, one of whom is Miami's own Jamar Roberts. 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission costs $29 to $95.

David Bowie's interest in women's fashion contributed to the stylistic adventures that shocked and delighted us, and Prince's frilled blouses and platform heels catalyze conversations about fashion and gender to this day. Though these dearly beloved, departed stars are often discussed as gender-bending icons, it's rare that race enters the conversation. The exhibition "Dandy Lion" takes up this intersection as the focus of almost 30 artists' work that represents black male fashion as an opportunity for resistance. The reception will include a short talk with the curator, and additional events will continue through early April. 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lowe Art Museum, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-5587; rsvp.loweartmuseum.org. Admission costs $12.50.

If you go to the Borscht Film Festival website, you think less about transforming Miami filmmaking and more about Lisa Frank's strangely spiritual, pleasant acid trip. But get past the pixelated angels and skeletons, and a bursting schedule of art and film events will be at your fingertips. Highlights this year include a surreal concert with Animal Collective at the New World Center Friday, the film fest itself at Olympia Theater, a woman-driven afterparty with Trina at the Alfred I. duPont Building Saturday, and the Moonlight Oscar Block Party at the African Heritage Center Sunday. Thursday through Sunday at various locations; borscht10.com. Admission cost varies by event. See page 28 for more about Borscht.

If you're often stuck in traffic, you're probably used to hearing the same three Drake songs on rotation. Maybe you find comfort in mindless repetition, or maybe it makes you want to rip your hair out. Either way, stimulating your brain with an injection of freshness never hurt anybody. Red Bull Sound Select facilitates new tuneage through events such as 3 Days in Miami, which looks to showcase up-and-coming musical talent. This year's lineup includes local, national, and Toronto-based artists chosen with the help of Poplife, YesJulz, and Canadian record label Arts & Crafts. 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday, and 10 p.m. Saturday at the Bar at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-377-2277; 3days.redbullsoundselect.com. Admission costs $15 each night.

Vaclav Havel wrote the plays Audience and Protest after his work was outlawed in Czechoslovakia under an oppressive Communist regime. The hero of the plays and Havel's alter ego, Ferdinand Vanek, is a dissident whose life is shaped by the punishments against his acts of resistance. If the exposure and critique of a government bent on censorship and tyranny sounds eerily appropriate for you right now, Mad Cat Theatre's production of Havel's plays runs through March 12. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Sandbox at the Miami Theater Center, 9816 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; 305-751-9550; mtcmiami.org. Admission costs $30.

Once a year, Miami welcomes the biggest names in the food industry for the four-day South Beach Wine & Food Festival, presenting 85 events such as tastings, cooking seminars and demonstrations, and the Food Network Awards Show. The weather lures heavy-hitters such as Trisha Yearwood and Andrew Zimmern, along with 65,000 guests. Whether you like your Rachael Ray with a scrumptious burger in a giant crowd or your Anthony Bourdain with an intimate crew, SOBEWFF has a setup for you. Thursday through Sunday at various locations in South Florida; 877-762-3933; sobefest.com. Admission costs $85 to $500.

Thursday: 3 Days in Miami Photo by Fernando Fonseca

You get very few chances in Miami to jam to eclectic roots music and camp out under the stars, but the GrassRoots Festival remains a cool chance to do both. You can pitch a tent or bring your camping vehicle to Virginia Key Beach for six nights of healthy, community-building workshops or healing arts at the Zen Village. The live-music portion of the fest takes place at four locations around the city: the Wynwood Yard, Lagniappe, North Beach Bandshell, and Concrete Beach Social Hall. Catch Latin sounds by Locos por Juana, roots music by Donna the Buffalo, experimental reggae by Uma Galera, and many other sounds by musicians with good vibrations. Thursday through Sunday at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; 305-767-4460; virginiakeygrassroots.com. Admission costs $35 per person.

Americans have grown so accustomed to the "melting pot" concept that they often forget the history of colonialism and empire that made this country possible. In Tropikos, artist John Akomfrah explores the interactions of colonizers and the colonized through filmed tableaus accompanied by voiceovers from The Tempest and Paradise Lost, exposing the undertones of violence and subjugation with a touch of the surreal. The film will be on view beginning Friday, but a preview showing the night before coincides with happy hour on the terrace. 5 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-345-5662; pamm.org. Happy hour on the terrace is free; preview requires $16 museum admission.

Friday

If you're afraid that hearing another reggaeton beat blasting from another little Cuban restaurant will send you over the edge, hang on: The Downtown Jazz Festival is looking to flood Miami with alternatives this Friday and Saturday. Nearly 30 acts across seven stages are set to showcase international jazz musicians in a city that used to be a jazz haven. And the best part is that all of the shows are free, save for the grand finale at the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre. Acts include the Spam Allstars and Jane Bunnett with Maqueque. Noon Friday and Saturday at various locations in downtown Miami; 305-662-8889; miamidowntownjazzfestival.org. Admission costs $20 to $50 for the Bayfront Park Amphitheatre show Saturday evening; all other shows are free.

"How do aesthetics and functionality converge in the creation of beauty?" This is the central question of the Young Artist Initiative's new event, Complements and Dichotomies. More than 20 emerging artists will tackle the age-old dilemma of form versus function, immersing audiences in works of architecture, design, art, and music. Aside from their primary effort to connect people and artists through conceptually driven, multidisciplinary exhibitions in social settings, YAI is teaming up with #OnLincoln for this event to bring the arts back to South Beach's Lincoln Road Mall. 8 p.m. Friday at 1111 Lincoln Road, 1111 Lincoln Rd., Seventh Floor, Miami Beach; youngartistinitiative.com. Admission costs $18 in advance, $20 at the door. Ages 21 and up.

The TV show Seinfeld had its problems; something about single people finding affordable apartments and stable careers in New York City always seemed a little off. But there's no denying that Jerry Seinfeld is a comedy star whose jokes have stood the test of time, as evidenced by the success of shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm. So whether you're nostalgic for some early-'90s irony or not, Seinfeld's gig at Hard Rock Live promises to be more than a show about nothing. Not that there's anything wrong with that. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 800-937-0100; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Admission costs $80 to $180.

See the next page for more things to do in Miami this week...