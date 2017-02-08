The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Friday: Snarky Puppy at GroundUp Music Festival. Photo courtesy of Stella K / Christian Thomas Hynes

Thursday

Emilio Sanchez's precise lines and striking colors are reflections of his career spent drawing from Cuban and other Caribbean landscapes and communities throughout the '50s, '60s, and '70s. Although his work hasn't been shown in Miami for more than a decade, it is right at home in our abundance of tropical sunlight and midcentury architecture, which should explain his re-emergence in Miami this winter. Along with works on display at Miami-Dade Public Library and the Inside|Out collection, Sanchez's paintings will be featured in an exhibit at the Lowe Art Museum beginning this Thursday. 7 p.m. Thursday at University of Miami Lowe Art Museum, 1301 Stanford Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-5587; rsvp.loweartmuseum.org. Admission costs $12.50.

Shane Mauss wants to talk to you about drugs — but not in a D.A.R.E.-pledge kind of way. More like in an experienced-big-brother kind of way, like that scene in Almost Famous in which Zooey Deschanel leaves her record collection to her impressionable younger brother. In his comedy show A Good Trip, Mauss blends personal narrative, standup, and science to demystify and disentangle psychedelics from decades of stigma and misinformation. Whether you're "experienced" or not, the show promises to be both informative and entertaining. 8 p.m. Thursday at Open Stage Club, 2325 Galiano St., Coral Gables; 305-441-7902; havenotscomedy.com. Admission costs $15.

Once upon a time, Miami was all screwdrivers and vodka Red Bull. Then everybody decided they loved beer. If you've hopped on the hops train, yet another beer extravaganza awaits you at the VeritageMiami Craft Beer Tasting. In addition to offering food from local restaurants and beer from 140 breweries, this year's event includes arcade games, giant Jenga, and Connect Four in the Wynwood Garden. (For those new to the party, these are traditionally brew-fueled activities.) Plus, there'll be an afterparty at the Wynwood Yard. Money raised from the event benefits the United Way, an organization improving the health, education, and well-being of your fellow Miamians. 6 p.m. Thursday at Wynwood Walls, 2520 NW Second Ave., Miami; 877-820-3378; veritagemiami.com. Admission costs $55 to $75.

Dance is traditionally meant to be classically beautiful — just think of a ballet, a waltz, or twerking. But dance is also about bodies, and bodies often defy convention, disrupt our expectations, or make us uncomfortable. The Pioneer Winter Collective has created work that not only addresses these bodies but also tells stories by and through them to "democratize performance through the unexpected," according to its artist statement. Forced Entry and Other Love Stories is a continuation of those explorations, as well as the different facets of intimacy and love. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday at the Lightbox, 404 NW 26th St., Miami; pioneerwinter.com. Admission costs $30 to $75.



Friday: Keith Sweat. Photo courtesy of James L Knight Center

Friday

Just in time for the sappiest month of the year, Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs will grace the Arsht stage this Friday. But don't expect to get all cuddly with your boo during this cabaret-style mashup of classics, pop songs, and monologue: Cumming's raunchy, vulnerable, and biting performance is more of a personal tour de force than a sentimental nostalgia fest. And it's critically acclaimed across the nation, to boot. 8 p.m. Friday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission costs $49 to $89.

The music industry can seem like a pretty disillusioned place. Watch enough musicians' bio flicks and you'll get the idea: Heartfelt artist meets big-time record label to reach momentous success, only to be thwarted, cheated, or otherwise bullied by merciless record execs. GroundUp — the label started by Snarky Puppy — is looking to change that dynamic and generally foster an artist community of mutual support and growth. Its GroundUp Music Festival will be a small affair (only 1,500 attendees per day) for a more intimate and interactive festival experience, with talents such as Esperanza Spalding and David Crosby. 1 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; festival.groundupmusic.net. Admission costs $85 to $825. See page 42 for more about the fest.

The SpokenWord Exchange aims to facilitate compassion and understanding between the United States and other cultures through the use of poetry and performance — a mission that feels urgent and necessary now more than ever. After an initial workshop in Abu Dhabi, the organization expanded to other countries with more participants. This week's Miami event is the second half of an exchange with poets in Leeds, England, who hosted two spoken-word artists there last year. Attend the show for a night of music, poetry, and soulful reflection that has yet to be seen on this side of the pond. 8 p.m. Friday at the Historic Hampton House, 4240 NW 27th Ave., Miami; 305-638-5800; thespokenwordexchange.com. Admission costs $25 to $65.

What's the deal with Valentine's Day dinners? Let's get bloated and sleepy before going home to try to get athletic? No. You're doing it wrong. Keith Sweat (yes, that's his birth name, which should tell you something), Bobby Brown, Avant, and El DeBarge are all in town to show you how it's done at the Valentine's Music Festival. There's no documentation about how many calories this music burns, but we're guessing it's more than eight digits. A workout requires a good warmup, so please leave it to the professionals. 8 p.m. Friday at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com. Admission costs $52 to $125.

Street Art for Mankind is creating an opportunity to do something about child slavery through a ten-day exhibition to raise awareness and funds for the rescue and rehabilitation of exploited children. The event's focal point will be an "exquisite corpse" — a surrealist game in which an artist must build on what a previous one has done without being able to see it — made on 20-to-40-foot containers assembled across 12,000 square feet. Proceeds will benefit the Kailash Sityarthi Children's Foundation. 6 p.m. Friday through February 20 at Street Art for Mankind, 7401 NW Miami Ct., Miami; streetartmankind.org. Admission costs $28 to $150.

