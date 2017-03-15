The 21 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Friday: Koresh Dance Company Photo by Bicking Photography

Thursday

Last year, in the midst of the presidential election, a play set in Mussolini's Italy on the day of a parade for Hitler ran for a short weekend at the Colony Theatre. The election has come and gone, but the urgency of addressing xenophobia, hate speech, and violence has only increased. Based on Ettore Scola's film of the same name, A Special Day uses a sparse backdrop to present an intimate look at the intersection of personal choice, political allegiance, and social conditioning. The return of the play is set to run for ten days. 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m., through March 26 at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 800-211-1414; colonymb.org. Admission costs $25.

You know how to party, but you could be better about giving back to the city that makes it so easy to have fun. If all you have to offer is your willingness to get down, you can still help. Pause for a Cause urges Miamians to "party for a purpose" at an annual event where making merry is the only requirement for charitable giving. Oh, yeah, and money. But with presale tickets as low as $10, raffle prizes, and 15 percent of your booze and food money going to local charities, you won't even notice you're doing good. 5 p.m. Thursday at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus, 60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables; 305-774-1883; tinyurl.com/pauseforacause. The first 100 presale tickets cost $10, tickets bought online cost $15, and tickets at the door cost $20.

At this point, it shouldn't come as a surprise that an art form dominated by men has been practiced by equally skilled women without anyone noticing. What's surprising is that people don't talk about it. Entering the conversation is "Latin American Women Printing," an exhibit of femme Argentine artists who have garnered attention for women in printing media. With help from the Latin American Arts Pavilion, 20 artists will have pieces of lithography, book arts, and other works on paper on display to celebrate the proliferation of the distaff in this field. The opening reception will include cocktails and refreshments. 8 p.m. Thursday at Art & Design Gallery, 8650 Biscayne Blvd., #2, Miami; adgallery.miami. Admission is free.

Friday: TEDx of Coconut Grove Photo by Travis Harris

Friday

There's little that we obsess about more than our own happiness. We agonize over questions like "Will murdering every driver on U.S. 1 bring me the bliss I've been looking for?" To help answer these necessary questions, the World Happiness Summit will host three days of workshops and lectures on establishing well-being. While experts in business, government, technology, academia, and other areas work for the betterment of humankind, we normals can still learn a little via passes to panels and classes that are open to the public. Bring your yoga mat and dancing shoes, because this summit ends with a party. 7 a.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at Ice Palace Studios, 59 NW 14th St., Miami; 305-347-7400; happinesssummit.world. Three-day passes cost $799.

Even though we Miamians live in a place other people escape to, there's still plenty we want to escape from: our parents' houses, for example, or our acknowledgment of the impending effects of climate change. The independently organized TEDx of Coconut Grove was inspired by the original TED format to launch its own series of short talks, and this round is all about the need to flee. Speakers range from TV hosts to best-selling authors to professional educators, so there's guaranteed to be plenty of knowledge to go around. Stick around afterward for a Tasting Village with local eateries. 2 p.m. Friday at the Lewis Family Auditorium of Ransom Everglades, 3575 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; tedxcoconutgrove.org. Admission costs $50 for adults, $10 for students.

Forget your past few St. Patrick's Days (if you can remember them to begin with) and corrupt yourself with throngs of kelly-green-clad college kids at St. Pat's Wynwood. Last year's party-at-the-end-of-the-rainbow attracted more than 20,000 revelers for green beer and leprechauns, and this year stands to attract an even larger crowd via arts and crafts, food trucks, DJs, and Jameson Irish whiskey. You'll invoke the true luck of the Irish when you black out yet somehow wake up somewhere other than a street corner. 4 p.m. Friday at Mana Wynwood, 2240 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; stpatswynwood.com. Admission is free.

If modern dance sounds like something your awkward cousin attempted in his trying-to-find-himself phase, you might not have gotten a great first impression. But the Koresh Dance Company is a troupe of professionals, and watching 25 years' worth of choreography will convince you of this art form's merit. As a testament to the company's diverse work, this anniversary program is cherry-picking from more than 60 pieces created by founder Ronen Koresh. A new collaborative effort with Paul D. Miller (AKA DJ Spooky) will also be featured, and a postshow conversation with Miller, Koresh, and the company is scheduled for Friday. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Admission costs $50.

Performance art — there's nothing more delightfully weird and thought-provoking, which is why it's worth a bit of a hike to witness it in its full glory. The Nerve is in its second year of presenting genre-bending live art from artists of all stripes and types. This year's festival includes 22 performances from 48 performers spread over three nights and five venues in Fort Lauderdale. Expect installations, durational pieces, and even musical numbers, but the failure inherent in trying to describe everything is exactly why you should see it for yourself. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at FATVillage Projects and surrounding galleries, 523 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-760-5900; fatvillageprojects.com. Admission costs $15 per day or $35 for a three-day pass.

Saturday: Global Cuba Fest Photo by Agustín Escamez Rambaud

Saturday

Jazz in the Gardens reaches beyond the ambitions of a music festival. This year, a poetry contest and a film, music, and art conference will accompany performances by LL Cool J, Jill Scott, and Common in the fair city of Miami Gardens. Though a lineup of superstars is sure to attract the most attention, the poetry finals give a nod to the historical ties between jazz and poetry, and the conference allows for established and emerging Miami artists to rub elbows and trade secrets. 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 800-745-3000; jazzinthegardens.com. Admission costs $69 to $244.

The Global Cuba Fest has showcased talent from the island and its émigrés across the world for ten years. To celebrate a decade of artistic and cultural exchange, FUNDarte is throwing a party with world-class performers, including Carlos Puig and Érnan López Nussa. Closing the night is the Madrid-based band Picadillo, whose name not only induces flashbacks of a Miami childhood but also speaks to the influence of traditional Cuban music on the band's work. Cuban author Wendy Guerra rounds out the event as the night's lovely host. 8 p.m. Saturday at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 800-745-3000; fundarte.us. Admission costs $30.

On average, women make up less than a third of the STEM workforce in the United States, and that fact is directly related to how girls are received in science and technology classrooms. To create a supportive community and promote girls' participation in computer technology, Code Art Miami organizes an annual showcase of digital artwork, along with a coding competition for girls in grades 3 through 12. The event also includes workshops, speakers, interactive media, and a reception. Proceeds go toward a scholarship for a woman in Miami Dade College's animation or gaming program. 4 p.m. Saturday at Miami Dade College, Wolfson Campus, 315 NE Second Ave., Miami; codeart.miami. Admission is free for students in kindergarten through 12th grade; adult general admission costs $15; the master-class coding workshop costs an additional $10; VIP admission costs $50 and includes the coding workshop.

