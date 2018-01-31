The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday

Like the angel she is, Lana Del Rey will soon descend from the musical heavens and land in South Florida. Her stop at the BB&T Center is sure to feature plenty of California-esque nostalgia, pop deliciousness, and a nice dose of summer in the heart of winter. Also expect a healthy mix of peppy tunes from her latest album, Lust for Life. The LP hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 last year. 8 p.m. Thursday, February 1, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $35-120.75.

Nashville foursome Coin is starting 2018 with a bang, launching the band's biggest tour to date. And where does it all kick off? Fort Lauderdale! A rising darling of the indie rock/pop scene, Coin will play such faves as "Run" and "Talk Too Much" while also unloading some all-new material. The new tunes will reportedly result in a new album later this year, so hear 'em while they're hot off the press. 7 p.m. Thursday, February 1, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. General admission tickets cost $19.

Jai alai is a Miami institution, but maybe going to watch and bet on the live sport in Dania isn't exactly your thing. May we suggest the band Jaialai instead? While the sport of jai alai is often fast as hell and can be a little confusing, the band that adopted its name is chill and transparent. Less than 2 years old and born and bred in Miami, Jaialai released its first EP, When I'm on the Run, last year. It's a groovy departure from stressful times. 7 p.m. Thursday, February 1, at Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; floydmiami.com. Free admission with RSVP.

Steve Carell. Dan Aykroyd. Jordan Peele. Tina Fey. What do they have in common? They are alums of the Second City, the Chicago-based improv troupe that has been churning out comedy superstars for nearly 60 years. The crew's traveling show, Look Both Ways Before Talking, hits Aventura Center, promising to feature sketches on every touchy subject imaginable. Odds are you'll catch a star before they make it even bigger. 8 p.m. Thursday, February 1, at Aventura Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura; aventuracenter.org. Tickets cost $39.

Perhaps you've seen Golden 305's street art around town, or in his second home of New York City. His signature character, which resembles an amiable ghost mixed with a devil, is impossible not to love. Now Golden has a brand new, solo exhibition, titled "Heart of Gold," hitting the Wyn 317 gallery. An opening reception is going down on Thursday evening, and the artist's always-memorable work will take residence through early March. Thursday, February 1, through March 3 at Wyn 317, 167 NW 25th St., Miami; wyn317.com. Free.

EXPAND Friday: Wigwood. Photo by Karli Evans

Friday

In a world of polarizing, unbearable figureheads, it can be hard to have an adult conversation about real issues. Fortunately, we are guaranteed one when The Making of a Dream author Laura Wides-Muñoz visits Books & Books for a chat on immigration. Joining her are Felipe Sousa-Rodriguez and Maria Rodriguez of the Florida Immigrant Coalition and moderator Tim Paadgett of WLRN. 6:30 p.m. Friday, February 2, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Free admission.

The second annual Wigwood festival isn't any mere drag show. It's a queer revolution. Things kick off on Friday evening at the Miami Scottish Rite Temple, and then hit Gramps in Wynwood on Saturday for an all-day affair. Count on queer performances, DJs, art, and merch galore including Saturday sets from Hairy Bradshaw, Jupiter Velvet, Miss Toto, and Ded Cooter. After you party all day on Saturday, things wind down on Sunday with a barbecue pool party at Freehand Miami. 4 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Wynwood; ticketfly.com. Tickets cost $20.

Express yourself before you wreck yourself. That could be the motto of Fractal Beach, a three-day celebration that brings together lots of wonderful modes of self-expression. Yoga? There are seshes from sunrise to sunset. Workshops on permaculture? Oh yes. Painting and art installations? You can have a brush with those. And there will be lots of tunes, too. Toubab Krewe, Stylust Beats, and Papadosio are among the nearly 100 acts that will rock the weekend. Friday, February 2, through Sunday, February 4, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Virginia Key; fractalbeach.org. Single-day general admission starts at $60 with multiday passes available.

What better way to celebrate Groundhog Day, the holiday, than with Groundhog Day, the film? And this isn't any screening. This year marks the 25th birthday of the Bill Murray and Harold Ramis flick. The film hits O Cinema in Wynwood for one glorious showing, a late-night affair at 11:30 p.m. It will be worth the lost shut-eye to experience the film in stunning, newly restored 4K resolution. 11:30 p.m. Friday, February 2, at O Cinema, 90 NW 29th St., Miami; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $12.

Relationships can come with a lot of difficult conversations about anything from chores to finances to nagging and beyond. Fortunately there is a show coming to town designed to make couples laugh as they learn what relationship goals are and how they can work toward them together. Insta-famous power couple Chicklet & Maleni headline Relationship Goals at Magic City Casino. The evening will be full of interactive surprises designed to make you love and chuckle that much more. 9 p.m. Friday, February 2, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $20 to $40.



Friday: Groundhog Day. Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Saturday

Black girls are taught that blond is beautiful, that there is no place for their joy, that they are invisible. But Brooklyn-based educator, writer, and activist Mahogany L. Browne uses poetry to counter this shameful American truth. Her poem Black Girl Magic does just that; it went from being featured on PBS NewsHour to a becoming a book with illustrations by Jess X. Snow. Browne will be celebrating the release of the new book with champagne, some networking, and swag bags at Shinola's Black Girl Magic Mixer. Also featured are poets T. Miller and Christina Olivares, as well as live painting by Stephanie. It'll be the perfect time to connect with other people of color in a safe space filled with hope and joy. 6 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at Shinola, 2399 NW Second Ave., Miami; shinola.com. Admission is free.

The musical minds at Strutter USA bring some of the best surf rockers to town. This week, at the filthy but lovable Allapattah bar Las Rosas, they'll be presenting all-female band Boytoy from NYC along with tunes from Ben Katzman's DeGreaser and beloved Miami trio SMVT. Expect a mix of absurdity, wild dancing, true talent, and a lot of shredding. This is a free rager, so leave your wallet at home and bring only your strutting shoes. 9 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.

In the age of the internet, it can seem like everything that exists has already been discovered, memed, and turned into the subject of a contrarian think piece. But amazingly, an uncut 35mm print of the 1977 Dario Argento film Suspiria was recently unearthed by the Chicago Cinema Society in an Italian cinema that had been shuttered long ago. It adds six minutes of never-seen footage to a story about a ballet student who transfers to a German school and enters a nightmare. Film buffs won't be the only ones to flock to this flick — with a score by prog rock band Goblin, music nerds will be in paradise as well. 11:30 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. Admission costs $8.

Artist Carrie Mae Weems offers some of the most beautiful, powerful, and engaging works being made today. At a time when political art resonates more than ever, her work rises to the top. You may have seen her photographs at the MET, the Whitney, MOMA, or the Guggenheim — pretty much everywhere that is anywhere in the art world. She will be presenting a new performance-lecture, Past Tense, at Miami Dade College and other venues around Miami. The cross-disciplinary performance uses text, music, projection, and video to explore the classic tale Antigone and the dynamics of race, gender, families, class, and politics in America today. This is a must-attend event for any thoughtful art lover in the tricounty area. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at Miami Dade College, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; brownpapertickets.com. Admission costs $15.

Though Crossfitters always talk about their paleo diets, you don't often hear them say much about what they drink. But don't be fooled; some of them do hit the bar. In fact, there's a Crossfit gym drinking tournament being held early this Saturday evening — from 4-8 p.m., of course, cause they've gotta get up early to get to their WODs. The competition will include beer pong, flip cup, drinking Jenga, and more. Titled Gym of Thrones, the festivities will go down at Shots in Wynwood. What do you get out of going to this booze fest? A Gym of Thrones trophy. Well worth the hangover. 4 p.m. Saturday, February 3, at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; shotsbar.com. Admission is free to $50.

Wednesday: Kid Rock. Photo by U.S. Air Force photo-Staff Sgt. Michael R

Sunday

You probably want to watch the Super Bowl without hearing anyone's racist uncle complain about players taking a knee. So check out the Super Bowl LII Watch Party at the Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex in Overtown. Presented by Black Archives and Stogietv as part of the Black Archives History & Research Foundation 2018 Black History Month kickoff, this funky party will feature music by DJ H2, some next-level networking, pool games, and, of course, cigar smoking. Watch football on the largest screen in town under the stars. 6 p.m. Sunday, February 4, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater Cultural Arts Complex, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami; bahlt.org. Admission is free.

Sometimes it's nice to to experience Miami like a tourist or anyone uninterested in ironic footwear or to watch the Super Bowl among friends who admit to liking football shamelessly. Hit up the Wharf for exactly that experience, with ten-foot screens broadcasting the game on the Miami River. You can even bring your dogs and kids before sunset. There'll be music by Hushmoney and food by Garcia's Seafood Open-Air Fish Market & Raw Bar, King of Racks BBQ, and the ever-delicious Mojo Donuts. Noon Sunday, February 4, at the Wharf, 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

Dost thou even lift, bro?: Gym of Thrones: Saturday. Helen Sloan / Courtesy of HBO

Tuesday

British electronic producer, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Elderbrook is headed to Miami's Floyd this week to bring his chilled-out beats to local ears. He recently told New Times, "Since I was superyoung, it's been my dream to do a tour of North America, and that's about to happen. I couldn't be happier with where I'm at." Miami will be just as happy that his dream has come true. The guy started as a teenage acoustic singer-songwriter who turned electric in college and more recently shed his live band. Now he has a Grammy nomination for Best Dance Record under his belt for his single "Cola," a collaboration with CamelPhat. Expect him to take some risks while playing recognizable tunes at this show of his childhood fantasies. 10 p.m. Tuesday, February 6, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-618-9447; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via ticketfly.com.

Wednesday

Kid Rock once killed a cougar for sport. He allegedly divorced Pam Anderson because he saw her cameo in the Borat movie. He's a libertarian-Republican who let Romney use his song "Born Free" in his campaign. He endorsed Ben Carson. But despite all the grossness of the man born Robert James Ritchie, it's hard to hate the guy. When it comes to making rap-country-rock, he really does kill it. The man behind the rap is coming to town to tout his talents at Hard Rock Live this week. Wear a cowboy hat and leave your liberal views at home. 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 7, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Admission starts at $70.