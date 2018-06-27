The 11 Best Places to Watch Fourth of July 2018 Fireworks in Miami for Free

Miami, it's that time of the year again. Deck yourself out in a flashy red, white, and blue outfit, and make your way to a free Independence Day party and fireworks display.

Have your pick of prime vantage points, from waterfront fireworks at Black Point Marina in Cutler Bay to Hialeah's laser light show at Ted Hendricks Stadium to the Wharf's Star-Spangled Awesome on the Miami River. Grab a few lawn chairs, a bucket of cold beer, and lots of patriotic spirit to celebrate the Fourth of July.

1. Miami Beach's Fire on the Fourth. This party starts at 9 in the morning. Begin with free yoga, followed by food trucks, a DJ, live bands, and fireworks around 9 p.m. at the North Beach Bandshell. Get there early, because the beach is known to get crowded. Collins Avenue at 73rd Street, Miami Beach; miamibeachfl.gov.

2. Star-Spangled Awesome at the Wharf. Head to the Miami River for a July 4 party beginning at noon. Enjoy a DJ; fare from Garcia’s Seafood, King of Racks, Spris Pizza, Cracked by Chef Adrianne, and Mojo Donuts; and free beer with the purchase of a whiskey shot. Stick around for fireworks after sundown. 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; wharfmiami.com.

Happy Fourth of July! Courtesy of Bayfront Park Management Trust

3. America's Birthday Bash in Bayfront Park. Celebrate in the heart of downtown Miami, and take in one of South Florida's largest fireworks displays. Expect music, food, a beer garden, kids' activities, and, of course, plenty of fireworks. The park opens at noon, and fireworks begin at 9 p.m. 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bayfrontparkmiami.com.

4. Coconut Grove's Picnic & Fireworks. The celebration will include a picnic in Regatta Park, live music, a fireworks display, and a medley of patriotic activities for entire family. Pro tip: Bring blankets and lawn chairs, along with a cooler of food to snack on before the display. After the fireworks, continue the party at the Commodore, a swank cocktail lounge inside the Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove. 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; coconutgrove.com.

5. Key Biscayne's Fourth of July Parade. The 59th-annual parade on Crandon Boulevard will begin at 11 a.m., rain or shine. Enjoy the day on the key, and at 9 p.m., watch the fireworks, visible on the Village Green or anywhere with a view of the Atlantic Ocean. Crandon Boulevard from Harbor Drive to West Enid Drive, Key Biscayne.

6. Hialeah's Independence Day Celebration. Food, drinks, live music, a laser light show, and fireworks? Sold. Beginning at 4 p.m., celebrate Independence Day at Ted Hendricks Stadium, where the evening will consist of a performance by Jacob Forever, followed by a laser light show and a massive fireworks display. 4800 Palm Ave., Hialeah; hialeahfl.gov.

7. Homestead's Race to the Fourth. Back again, Homestead's Race to the Fourth offers live music, food trucks, and a bevy of interactive activities from 6 to 10 p.m. Last year, more than 25,000 people partied at Homestead-Miami Speedway, and this year is expected to draw even more attendees. 1 Speedway Blvd., Homestead; cityofhomestead.com.

Courtesy of Schwartz Media

8. Doral's Independence Day Celebration. Have a picnic in the park before Doral's annual fireworks display. The park opens at 5 p.m., and the pyrotechnics are scheduled to begin around 9:20. There will also be a live performance by the Latin funk band Xperimento. 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral; cityofdoral.com.

9. Black Point Park & Marina's Fourth of July Spectacular. Beyond enjoying waterfront fireworks, you can explore bikeways, jogging trails, and a 1.5-mile jetty extending into Biscayne Bay. Don't worry about bringing food and drinks: Buy some at the onsite restaurant and bar. Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. 24775 SW 87th Ave., Cutler Bay; miamidade.gov.

10. Aventura's Fourth of July Fireworks. Grab a blanket and find a spot anywhere along Aventura's three-mile stretch of Country Club Drive. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m. over the golf course and are usually visible no matter where you're sitting. Country Club Drive, Aventura; cityofaventura.com.

11. Miccosukee's Freedom Festival. Beginning at 10 a.m., enjoy an array of carnival rides, games, water slides, airboat rides, and alligator-wrestling shows, as well as onsite food and drink vendors. Singer-songwriter Luke Pell, who appeared on ABC's The Bachelorette, will perform at 4:30 p.m., followed by musicians Tony Jackson and Aaron Tippin. Fireworks will begin after sundown. 500 SW 177th Ave., Miami; miccosukee.com.