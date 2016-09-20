The 10 Uber Drivers You Find in Miami

E-hail services, specifically Uber and Lyft, are a godsend in Miami: No more worrying about valet service, parking laws, or your blood alcohol content. The only things to worry about are: Can your driver find you? Can they drive? Are they sane? The answer to all three is usually, “Sure, more or less.” But the variety of personalities who answer your bat signal can vary widely in this city. If you rely on these services regularly, these are the driver types you'll eventually encounter—see if you can spot one of them when your next Uber arrives.

10. The Hangover Helper

You’re feeling shaky, light-headed, and sensitive to bright sun, but you have to GSD. So you’re out on the curb at 10 a.m., praying this ride won’t be drama. And you get a miracle! When this driver pulls up, something about his happy-go-lucky vibe and observational humor works like balm to your soul. You spend the first part of the ride sharing amazement at the guy in front of you bumping Tiesto out of his subwoofers on a lightning-painted Yahama motorcycle, and the second half sharing “Miami amirite?” stories.

Rating: Five stars plus an overly generous tip.

9. The New Girl

She’s only been here in Miami a short time, but man, she loves this place! She is The Happiest Uber Driver in the World. And despite being new to the city—and sometimes even the country and its traffic laws—she is a surprisingly adept driver, not even really needing her navigation system. She’s way too smart and motivated to be in a transient job. She's powering through a college degree in her downtime. Five years from now she’ll have graduated and be doing business development for a real estate group. Good on you, New Girl.

Rating: Five Stars, and a nice comment because you’ll probably be working for her one day

8. The Poor Sucker

Generally found driving UberPOOLs, this guy is young, naïve, and just hapless. He waits 10 minutes for late passengers, then gives them his phone charger and lets them dictate directions. Together, he and you vow silently never to do an UberPOOL again, no matter how many times Uber promotes it. Once the terrible passenger gets out of the car, there is no sound except sadness. At the end of a 45 minute journey that should have been 25 minutes, you tip him $7 and still feel guilty.

Rating: Four stars, plus pity tip.

7. The Former Taxi Driver

He’s grizzled, gruff, funny, efficient, and he has this thing down to a fine system. He explains his schedule in detail: waking up at 5 a.m. every day, driving till exactly 10 a.m., and then living his life, which may involve a boat or some woodworking hobby. Let the Poor Suckers handle the other 19 hours of the day and night, he says. He can give you the quickest and most traffic-free ride you’ll ever take. But if you take even 2.2 minutes to get down to the car after Uber pings you, you’ll never meet this guy because he hits the gas at 1:59 like BYE HAVE A NICE LIFE!

Rating: Between three to five stars, depending on whether you cut it so close you had to run after his departing car.

6. The Abuela

You see her coming from a mile away…or, to be precise, you see her car do two loops on your GPS tracker. When she pulls up, she’s angry at you for standing at a No Park zone. You explain that when you were in a parking lot she didn’t see you, but this does nothing to calm her down. You don't even know this woman, but somehow she knows exactly how to guilt you. Eventually there’s a tense détente—but not until the end of the ride.

Rating: Five stars out of pure intimidation.

5. The Zen Bro

When this guy isn’t driving, he is painting or meditating or playing music or something very chill. He embodies chillness. He believes that Uber is a force for good in the world, and even the most unspeakably horrible Friday 6 p.m. rush hour traffic will not change his opinion. He provides passengers with cool drinks, phone chargers, cool towels for the forehead, and Buddhist quotes. You’re actually a lot more likely to find him in Los Angeles. But if you want to encounter one in Miami, try Wynwood (obviously).

Rating: Five stars, unless he’s too chill to figure out where he’s going.

4. Your BFF

This woman is not just your driver. She’s your DJ, your concierge, your shrink, and your coolest friend. During your late-night drive, she calls her friend to get recommendations on the best place to hear reggaeton, and you want to tag along. She's sassy, telling your significant other to stop being afraid of a little rain—yeah, she's driving 85 mph down the freeway in a flash flood, but it’s Miami! Get used to it! By the time she drops you off, you're considering asking her to be friends on Facebook.

Rating: Five stars and a cash tip—ask for her card at your discretion.

3. The One Who Shouldn’t Have a License

Unlike the Poor Sucker, this one doesn’t have poor life skills—he's just a downright terrible driver. This is the kind of driver you would stay far, far away from if you were any other motorist. He hops curbs, goes the wrong way down streets, and barely misses colliding with 10 other cars—all while his navigation system futilely shouts an endless stream of “GO LEFT AT THE NEXT BLOCK. GO LEFT.”

Rating: Three stars, but only because you're nice.

2. The Creep

This glowering, greasy-haired, sinister character is in every city. Their silence is threatening, their questions are too personal, and you keep catching them eyeing you weirdly in the rearview mirror. They may have a murmured conversation into their earpiece that makes you nervously wonder if they’re coordinating with their crime partner on the other end. This is the ride that will make you quit ride-share services…until next time you really need one.

Rating: Three stars, and is there a way to block this person from seeing future calls?

1. The Ghost

You spoke to this person, you texted info on your outfit, you watched the GPS. You waited, in a passenger pickup zone right outside Publix for God’s sake, how much more obvious can it be? When that didn’t work and you saw the Uber doing another loop, you moved to the garage parking store entrance. When the car started yet another loop, you literally stood in the middle of the street waving your arms. Two minutes later, the driver cancels the ride and you never see him or her again. Probably for the best, but you’ll always be curious.

Rating: Zero Stars, and see if Uber will give you $10 off your next ride as an apology. Sometimes they do.

