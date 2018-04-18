The Ten Best Earth Day Events in Miami

Earth Day 2018 is coming, Earthlings.

Ahead of the big day — Sunday, April 22 — let’s reflect on how we, as a people, have impacted the Earth. There are a bazillion issues to consider, but let’s stick with this year’s Earth Day theme of ending plastic pollution.

More than 8 million metric tons of plastic end up in the ocean each year. Plastic entanglement and indigestion kills more than 1 million seabirds annually. Less than ten percent of all plastic is ever recycled. The statistics go on and on.

But amid our collective disgustingness and how humans generally treat the Earth like the garbage we litter it with, some individuals and organizations are making a meaningful impact right in our back yard. Many of these organizations have events happening this Earth Day weekend.

It’s time to get inspired, take action and at the very least, start using a reusable water bottle. Here are ten Earth Day shindigs around town this weekend:

EXPAND Climakaze Miami will host performances of Mermaid Tear Factory at Miami Beach Botanical Garden this weekend. Courtesy Climakaze Miami

1. Climakaze Miami. The arts and our climate are colliding for another Climakaze Miami. The three-day affair is chock-full of free activities at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, including a dance-bike-swim triathlon, eco-arts gathering and garbage-inspired performances of The Mermaid Tear Factory. Friday, April 20, through Sunday, April 21, at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; climakazemiami.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Wynwood Yard

2. Earth Day Festival at Wynwood Yard. The Yard will be hopping on Saturday. As part of its second annual Earth Day Festival, folks are invited to upcycle and recycle goods and #5 plastics, hear a green initiatives panel, drink a beer (with proceeds benefitting environmental charities), attend a sustainable cooking session and more. 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com

The Wolfsonian–FIU. Courtesy of the Wolfsonian-FIU

3. PosterFest at the Wolfsonian. Use your poster prowess to craft some Earth-saving collateral. PosterFest at the Wolfsonian is an all-day affair with presentations, exhibits and workshops to help attendees refine their poster-making skills. From letterpress and silkscreen workshops to Adobe Creative challenges, this shindig has what you need to get your message out there. 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the Wolfsonian, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; wolfsonian.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND Las Áñez will perform as part of Climakaze this Saturday. Andrés Garzón

4. Las Ánez at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. A little bit of Colombia is making its way to Earth Day U.S.A. As part of Climakaze Miami, the Colombian, folksy/contemporary twin sister duo Las Ánez will rock a show, followed by a film screening of the magical realist flick Zenú by Claudio Marcotulli. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at On.Stage Black.Box Theater at the Miami Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Tickets cost $22 via ticketmaster.com.

EXPAND It's 'Earth Day, Every Day' at 1 Hotel South Beach. (But it will be especially fun on Sunday.) Courtesy 1 Hotel South Beach

5. Earth Day at 1 Hotel South Beach. This swanky spot just launched an Earth Day, Every Day campaign and it’s time to celebrate. On Earth Day itself, the eco-friendly hotel will host a full roster of activities for guests and locals. On the agenda: Grounding yoga from Lululemon, a beach clean-up, flower and veggie planting, a breath work session and Earth Day market. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 1hotels.com. Admission is free with RSVP via earthday1hotelsb.splashthat.com.

EXPAND Ra-Haus Photography

6. Get Your Green On at the Frost Science Museum. The Frost will get you and the whole family loving Mother Earth. At Get Your Green On, special activities are focused on the movement to end plastic pollution. Families are invited to bring recyclables and learn about how to properly discard them. There'll also be a trail mix bar area, a relay race, and solar-powered road racers. 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 22, at the Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Admission is free with museum admission, which costs $29 for adults, $20 for kids, for Miami-Dade residents $24.65 for adults and $17 for kids.

Yoga + beer = one epic Earth Day. Michele Eve Sandberg

7. Earth Day Yoga at LauderAle. Yoga and beer for a good cause? Yes, please. LauderAle Brewery is hosting a special Ales and Asana class with relaxation—and a free beer that comes with it. Proceeds from the class benefit the Broward Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. Post-yoga, there will be a gardening class, food trucks and more to keep the vibe going. 10 to 11 a.m. Sunday, April 22, at LauderAle Brewery, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale; lauderale.co. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com

The ocean and Surfside Beach Path, seen from the Four Seasons. Christian Horan Photography

8. Earth Day Celebration in Surfside. Recycled water bottles will soon be used to create a giant jellyfish. The town of Surfside’s third annual Earth Day Celebration also includes a rescue bird release, turtle-inspired arts & crafts and a shower head and light bulb exchange (so folks can swap out their energy-eating ones). 10 a.m. to Noon Sunday, April 22, at the Surfside Community Center, 9301 Collins Ave., Surfside; townofsurfsidefl.gov. Admission is free.

Have your cupcake and eat it, too... at an Earth Day Cupcake Baking Workshop with Bunnie Cakes. Courtesy Bunnie Cakes

9. Earth Day Cupcake Baking Workshop at Bunnie Cakes. Don’t want to pick up trash on the streets and would rather eat cake? There is an Earth Day Cupcake Baking Workshop! Learn to bake your own cupcakes and color your batter in all sorts of Earth-y colors. (And then sell them at a bake sale to support your favorite Earth-loving charity, perhaps.) Sounds delicious. 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Bunnie Cakes Studio, 2328 NE Second Ave., Miami; bunniecakes.com. Tickets cost $35 to $47.

Get "centre-d" with meditation in Brickell. Miami Design Shop

10. Meditate at Brickell City Centre. Namaste. Brickell City Centre and Modern OM are hosting an Earth Day large scale meditation for a second year at the swanky shopping center. Honor Mother Earth with good vibes and get Earth Day perks at socially conscious retailers at the Centre. 9:30 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-350-9922; brickellcitycentre.com. Admission is free.

