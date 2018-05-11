ICA Miami Mounts First Posthumous Terry Adkins Show

As part of the ICA's inaugural spring programming, the young museum is mounting the first posthumous survey of Terry Adkins' long career. The artist, who passed away in 2014 of heart failure at 60 years of age, amassed a highly varied body of work from installation to sculpture and drawing to performance. "Infinity Is Always Less Than One" brings together over 50 pieces of work spanning decades as well as mediums. Despite their eclecticism, each one is rooted with Adkins' trademark musical inspirations, dedicated to unpacking the myths of black identity through performance.
"The exhibition focuses on four bodies of work, each dedicated to a different historical figure," says Gean Moreno, curator of programs at the ICA. "There is Zora Neale Hurston, Bessie Smith, the abolitionist John Brown, and a young Jimi Hendrix. Viewers can expect to engage a series of objects that together create a complex portrait of each of these figures."
Born in Washington, D.C., Adkins was initially attracted to music before gravitating towards the visual arts in college, where he studied printmaking and sculpture. He then rose to become one of the most distinguished conceptual artists in America, exhibiting work at major museums like the Whitney, the Metropolitan Museum in New York, MoMA PS1, and London's Institute of Contemporary Arts. Before his death Adkins also served as a professor of Fine Arts in the School of Design at the University of Pennsylvania.
The current exhibit spans the breadth of his career, from his early readymades assembled from unconventional materials and found objects to elaborative and immersive installations. Organized in five segments, the show reflects central themes of Adkins' work including cultural protest movements, the legacy of slavery, and references to black cultural figures who have been overlooked throughout history.
Take Buffet Flat, Adkins' take on an altar dedicated to blues singer Bessie Smith, for example. The piece marries religious imagery with a seminal musician whose work and importance to the development of the blues is relatively unknown today. Through juxtaposition Adkins dares viewers to rethink cultural iconography, elevating those he judges to be worthy of veneration.
"it seems like a propitious moment to think again about some of the figures that Adkins memorializes, and how their experiences of struggle and self-determination resonate in the present," Moreno says. "This is, after all, what characterizes the experience of the black diaspora — a set of common threads that intersect with very particular experiences."
"Terry Adkins: Infinity is Always Less than One." May 17 through September 23, at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org; Admission is free.
