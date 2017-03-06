Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

EXPAND Karli Evans

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from a Soundscape screening of Free Willy to HistoryMiami's Memory Lab opening reception.

Beer at Concrete Beach. Photo by Laine Doss

Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach Brewery

8 p.m. Monday, $5

Learn about craft beer at Concrete Beach Brewery's Brew House Rock. This month, guests will gain an in-depth lesson on how nitrogen gas can change not only a beer’s taste, but texture as well. While you're at it, snag a complimentary brew too.

Farmers' Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center

4 p.m. Monday, free

Take advantage of the cooler, drier weather with a trip to the Arsht Center's weekly farmers' market. It's packed with a local harvest of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, and prepared food and beverages. Roaming the market is free.

Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's Pub

9 p.m. Monday, $5 for 21+, $10 for under 21

Yeah, yeah, yeah, Churchill's is a great place to drink beer, shoot pool, smoke cigs, and look surly, but it also has one hell of a jazz jam. Monday nights are what you want. The music starts around 9 p.m. and includes performances by the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests.

Breakfast Arts Salon With Heather Russell at The Betsy Hotel

9:30 a.m. Monday, free with RSVP

The Betsy is celebrating International Women's Month with a variety of events, but the Breakfast Arts Salon With FIU Professor Heather Russell will bring both sustenance and substance. She'll host Zora Neale Hurston's Florida Dust Tracks with a focus on the late author's Florida-based novel Their Eyes Were Watching God.

EXPAND Claudio Tozzi

"Territorios" at Gary Nader Fine Arts

Through April 2, free

Pop art has become the stuff of hotel lobbies and '60s TV shows, but in its heyday, it was a transgressive movement that deconstructed popular imagery. Far from being just a U.S. affair, pop art had iterations all over the globe. Claudio Tozzi was a pioneer of Brazilian “nouvelle figuration” in the late '60s, and though his work has transformed over time, he's still using shape, color, and line to dismantle the symbols and pictures we encounter constantly and without much thought. "Territorios" is an exhibit of his latest work with form and conceptual construction.

Soundscape: Free Willy at New World Center

8 p.m. Wednesday, free

In 1993, a fictional whale bumped Shamu from the top spot of most famous aquatic mammal. And though the words "free willy" have since taken on a less kid-friendly connotation, the film Free Willy is still a wholesome flick about an air-breathing, ocean-swimming hunk of animal flesh. So take the kids to see the movie free as part of the SoundScape Cinema Series, rain or shine, this week.

Bingo With Miss Toto at Gramps

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Sometimes all you need is a little sparkle to make your Wednesday sizzle. That’s where Miss Toto comes in. If there’s one "gender-bending, bodybuilding drag monster from Miami" who knows how to turn an ordinary hump day into a night you’ll never forget, it's she. And if you’ve never experienced Bingo With Miss Toto, you’ll definitely be in for a treat.

Happy birthday, Wynwood Yard. Photo by Chris Carter

Pilates at the Wynwood Yard

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

No matter your level — beginner or master — take advantage of the Pilates Place Studios classes at the Wynwood Yard. Just bring a mat.

Memory Lab Opening Reception at HistoryMiami

6 p.m. Thursday, free

In Memory Lab, HistoryMiami commissioned work from 14 artists and two artist collectives to explore not only individual memory but also the collective memory of cities and states. With tens of thousands of hours of film, more than a million images, and thousands of artifacts at their disposal from HistoryMiami and the Wolfson Archives, makers crafted interactive installations, sound pieces, and multimedia works inspired by our home's rich history.

Coast 2 Coast at Miami Live

10 p.m. Friday, free

You're a new artist onstage at an open mike. You do your thing with passion and precision, waiting for thunderous adulation. What you get is the sound of a few dwindling conversations and distracted applause. Want to see real responses? Coast 2 Coast sets out to provide up-and-comers with real-time feedback via iPads from judges who are professionals in the music industry at showcases around the country. Each event produces a winner who moves on to compete for big money at the final competition in the fall. Attend this round to scope out the local talent (or competition).