Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Monday, February 27, 2017 at 8:35 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Photo by FujifilmGirl
Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Siri Hustvedt at Books & Books and Lash Wynwood at Gramps to the Miami Downtown Jazz Festival.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or LessEXPAND
Courtesy of La Mama

SpeakOut Featuring Andrea Assaf at Various Locations
Various times and locations through March 3, free
Tigertail is always bringing the best of cultural offerings to South Florida. This week, it will cater to the creative minds of the LBGTQ teen community through the spoken-word project SpeakOut. Both as the host of a teen slam and a separate poetic performance, Art2Action artistic director Andrea Assaf will show off her skills. The project includes public school workshops, slams, performances, and residencies.

Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's Pub
9 p.m. Monday, $5 for 21+, $10 for under 21
Yeah, yeah, yeah, Churchill's is a great place to drink beer, shoot pool, smoke cigs, and look surly, but it also has one hell of a jazz jam. Monday nights are what you want. The music starts around 9 p.m. and includes performances by the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests.

FIU Music Series: Amernet String Quartet at Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center
7:30 p.m. Monday, free
Snag a free concert highlighting Mozart, Beethoven, and Dohnanyi. Expect members of the Amernet String Quartet, including violinist Misha Vitenson, violist Michael Klotz, and cellist Jason Calloway, who will be joined by pianist Heather Coltman.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or LessEXPAND
Courtesy of the Peace Corps

Girl Rising Screening at FIU University Park Campus, Graham Center Ballroom
6 p.m. Monday, free
If you're horrified by injustices in society, check out Richard E. Robbins' film Girl Rising. The documentary focuses on the real lives of nine impressive girls from developing nations who achieve their dreams despite overwhelming odds. The film is part of Michelle Obama's famed Let Girls Learn Initiative, launched to help adolescent girls around the world get a quality education.

See the next page for more things to do in Miami for $10 or less...


Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

