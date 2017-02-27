Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Siri Hustvedt at Books & Books and Lash Wynwood at Gramps to the Miami Downtown Jazz Festival.

SpeakOut Featuring Andrea Assaf at Various Locations

Various times and locations through March 3, free

Tigertail is always bringing the best of cultural offerings to South Florida. This week, it will cater to the creative minds of the LBGTQ teen community through the spoken-word project SpeakOut. Both as the host of a teen slam and a separate poetic performance, Art2Action artistic director Andrea Assaf will show off her skills. The project includes public school workshops, slams, performances, and residencies.

Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's Pub

9 p.m. Monday, $5 for 21+, $10 for under 21

Yeah, yeah, yeah, Churchill's is a great place to drink beer, shoot pool, smoke cigs, and look surly, but it also has one hell of a jazz jam. Monday nights are what you want. The music starts around 9 p.m. and includes performances by the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests.

FIU Music Series: Amernet String Quartet at Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Performing Arts Center

7:30 p.m. Monday, free

Snag a free concert highlighting Mozart, Beethoven, and Dohnanyi. Expect members of the Amernet String Quartet, including violinist Misha Vitenson, violist Michael Klotz, and cellist Jason Calloway, who will be joined by pianist Heather Coltman.

Girl Rising Screening at FIU University Park Campus, Graham Center Ballroom

6 p.m. Monday, free

If you're horrified by injustices in society, check out Richard E. Robbins' film Girl Rising. The documentary focuses on the real lives of nine impressive girls from developing nations who achieve their dreams despite overwhelming odds. The film is part of Michelle Obama's famed Let Girls Learn Initiative, launched to help adolescent girls around the world get a quality education.

