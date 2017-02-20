Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Siri Hustvedt at Books & Books and Lash Wynwood at Gramps to the Miami Downtown Jazz Festival.

Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's Pub

9 p.m. Monday, $5 for 21+, $10 for under 21

Yeah, yeah, yeah, Churchill's is a great place to drink beer, shoot pool, smoke cigs, and look surly, but it also has one hell of a jazz jam. Monday nights are what you want. The music starts around 9 p.m. and includes performances by the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests.

Courtesy of Books & Books

Siri Hustvedt at Books & Books

8 p.m. Monday, free

Now that women have joined forces and are gathering in the streets to fight misogyny, more light is being shed on accomplished females who were already doing the good work of feminism. Author, scholar, and feminist Siri Hustvedt teaches at Columbia University and has penned five internationally acclaimed novels. She’ll grave Coral Gables' Books & Books with her wit and wisdom while promoting her new book of essays about art and literature, A Woman Looking at Men Looking at Women.

We Love Vinyl: Silent Disco at Basement Miami

10 p.m. Tuesday, free

Jam out at Basement Miami's We Love Vinyl Tuesdays. This week, catch DJ Myke Dilla, Dez, and DJ Law. Admission is free, and the silent disco is for those 21 or older.

Bingo With Miss Toto at Gramps

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Sometimes all you need is a little sparkle to make your Wednesday sizzle. That’s where Miss Toto comes in. If there’s one 'gender-bending, bodybuilding drag monster from Miami' who knows how to turn an ordinary hump day into a night you’ll never forget, it's she. And if you’ve never experienced Bingo With Miss Toto, you’ll definitely be in for a treat.

EXPAND Mariana Mendoza

Lash Wynwood at Gramps

10 p.m. Wednesday, free

Lash Wynwood is a new dance party created with ladies in mind. It's guaranteed to be the crown jewel of the Miami underground scene. Chanteuse and DJ Oly has crafted a perfect grooving night each Wednesday for a city that has become a dancing desert. Each week, this “new outlet” for “feminine wiles” will feature relevant DJs and hosts playing new classics and an installation by cosmetology-focused multimedia artist Porn Nail$.

Movie in the Street at Downtown Dadeland

8 p.m. Wednesday, free

Enjoy a free showing of Dirty Dancing under the stars at Downtown Dadeland. Beginning at 8 p.m., small bites will be available for purchase from Barley, the Brick, and Nanndi Homemade Frozen Cream.

Photo courtesy of the Freehand

Ladies' Night Bingo at the Freehand

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.

Beyond Perpetual Antagonism: Reimagining U.S-Cuba Relations at Florida International University Modesto A. Maidique Campus

8 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, free

Marking its 11th conference on the study of Cuba and U.S-Cuban relations, the gathering will feature panel discussions about history, economics, politics, and creative expression of Cuba and its diaspora.

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

Miami Downtown Jazz Festival at Various Locations

Various times Friday through Saturday, free

If you're afraid that hearing another reggaeton beat blasting from another little Cuban restaurant will send you over the edge, hang on. The Downtown Jazz Festival is looking to flood Miami with alternatives this Friday and Saturday. Nearly 30 acts across seven stages are set to showcase international jazz musicians in a city that used to be a jazz haven. And all of the shows are free.

Jazz at Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami

8 p.m. Friday, free

Celebrate Black History Month with Shareef Clayton during MOCA's monthly jazz series. Born in Miami, Clayton is a jazz trumpeter who has performed at locations such as NBC Studios, Walt Disney World, and the Blue Note Jazz Club.

