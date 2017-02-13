Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

EXPAND Chris Carter

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Tinder Tuesday at Bitter Truth and Sippin' Singles at Concrete Beach Brewery to Bucks Beer Garden at The Raleigh Hotel.

Mention My Beauty at GableStage at the Biltmore

7:30 p.m. Monday, free

The one-woman show tells the story of Leslie Ayvazian’s provocative, touching, and hilarious coming of age during the 60’s and 70’s.

EXPAND Jacqueline Soir

Let's Get it On at Churchill's Pub

8 p.m. Tuesday, $5

Jazzy chanteuse Dama Vicke, psych-folk crew the Citadel, and very young melodic duo Anastasia Max will perform original tunes and bring you not only a little Gaye but also Al Green, Otis Redding, and Stevie Wonder. There will be love-themed raffles for paintings and vinyl.

EXPAND courtesy of Bitter Truth

Tinder Tuesday at Bitter Truth

8 p.m. Tuesday, free

For 12 hours this February 14, the Bitter Truth will host Tinder Tuesday, offering hookups to those who both swiped right on the app. All you have to do is show the hosts that you both were a match, and you get a free fish bowl of punch for two. Then refresh with craft cocktails and sway away to some live tunes.

Ladies' Night Bingo at the Freehand

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.

SAVE Town Hall at CIC Miami

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

Meet with local community members during Save's town hall meeting to discuss LGBTQ equality.

Photo courtesy Concrete Beach

Sippin' Singles at Concrete Beach Brewery

5 p.m. Wednesday, free

If you were out celebrating Singles Awareness Day the night before or at home with your partner, you'll either have a good story to tell or an eager ear. Thus, February 15 is made for next-day sharing of sexual escapades — whichever end you're on, receiving or giving. Concrete Beach Brewing in Wynwood knows this. So the day after Valentine's, it's hosting Sippin’ Singles, with craft brews to nullify your hangover and chocolate for those who can't even with the hair of the dog. There will also be speed dating for those few who somehow couldn't get any the night before.

EXPAND Courtesy of The Raleigh

Bucks Beer Garden at The Raleigh Hotel

6 p.m. Thursday, $5+

Sip on local brews from the Tank Brewing Company, as you enjoy a backyard barbecue and lawn games during the Raleigh's alfresco beer garden soiree. Beer and vino are $5 a pop and all bites are less than $10. Entrance is free.

Cultra 2 at Museum Park

7:30 Thursday, free

Snag an opportunity to showcase your skills to a live audience during the inaugural Cultra, a roving open-mike event hosted in a downtown Miami park every third Thursday through May. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Courtesy of Ball & Chain

Palo! at Ball & Chain

10 p.m. Friday, free

The Afro-Cuban funk of Palo! is an ideal catalyst for your stress relief, and the band serves as a good reminder that you're in a tropical paradise that will likely soon sink into the ocean, so enjoy it while you can.

Indie Flicks: Shake 'Em On Down at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center

8:30 p.m. Friday, $7

Catch the story of Fred McDowell, the godfather of North Mississippi-style blues and an important influence on the Rolling Stones.