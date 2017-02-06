menu

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Monday, February 6, 2017 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Chris Carter
Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from "Faces of Freedom" at the Museum of Contemporary Art to free outdoor music at the Coral Gables Art Museum.

Beer at Concrete Beach.
Beer at Concrete Beach.
Photo by Laine Doss

Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach Brewery
8 p.m. Monday, $5
Learn about craft beer at Concrete Beach Brewery's Brew House Rock. This month, guests will gain an in-depth lesson on adding fruit to beer. While you're at it, snag a complimentary brew too.

Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's Pub
9 p.m. Monday, $5 for 21+, $10 for under 21
Yeah, yeah, yeah, Churchill's is a great place to drink beer, shoot pool, smoke cigs, and look surly, but it also has one hell of a jazz jam. Monday nights are what you want. The music starts around 9 p.m. and includes performances by the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Courtesy of Brickell City Centre

Fashion on the Rocks at Brickell City Centre
6 p.m. Tuesday, free
Enjoy cocktails and conversation at a weeknight fashion happy hour featuring philanthropist Tracy Mourning and Tara Ink's Tara Solomon.

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

No matter your level — beginner or super-Pilates master — take advantage of the Pilates Place Studios classes at the Wynwood Yard. Just bring your mat.

Bingo With Miss Toto at Gramps
9 p.m. Wednesday, free
Sometimes all you need is a little sparkle to make your Wednesday sizzle. That’s where Miss Toto comes in. If there’s one “gender-bending, bodybuilding drag monster from Miami” who knows how to turn an ordinary hump day into a night you’ll never forget, it’s she. And if you’ve never experienced Bingo With Miss Toto, you’ll definitely be in for a treat.

Ladies' Night Bingo at the Freehand
9 p.m. Wednesday, free
Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Photo courtesy of the Freehand

In the Lobby Lounge Jazz at Olympia Theater
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free
Get jazzy with the community at Olympia Theater's lobby lounge jazz series, which will feature the Mark Small Quartet.

This new series ignites in-depth, passionate, and community-driven discussions among local social influencers about Miami’s past, present, and future. 

"Jean Claude Legagneur: Faces of Freedom" at MOCA
7 p.m. Thursday, free
Enjoy an artist reception for "Jean Claude Legagneur: Faces of Freedom." Get a firsthand look Legagneur's work, which depicts the emotion behind repression and freedom.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Alex Markow

Free Music Fridays at Coral Gables Museum
5 p.m. Friday, free
Enjoy free music alfresco at the Coral Gables Museum, along with $5 cocktails, at Free Music Fridays, presented in partnership with the University of Miami's Frost School of Music.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
