Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less


Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Monday, January 30, 2017 at 8:05 a.m.
By New Times staff and contributors
Photo by Monica McGivern
Photo by Monica McGivern
Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Napoleon Dynamite at SoundScape Park to free admission to the Pérez Art Museum Miami and a Magic City Hippies concert.

Breakfast Arts Salon at The Betsy Hotel
9:30 a.m. Monday, free
Cuba might be the biggest exporter of residents to Miami, but second on the list has to be New York. Just as Miami can feel like Little Cuba, there's an incredibly tight connection between the Big Apple and the Magic City. And that bond is only strengthening as Miami’s art scene expands. The Betsy Hotel in South Beach, known for fostering the arts through cultural programs, is hosting this Monday a Breakfast Arts Salon on a project the hotel is launching to link culture in Brooklyn and Miami. The discussion will include the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau's George Neary and Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Karen Brooks Hopkins. 

Photo by Masson Liang
Photo by Masson Liang

Essential Crafts Workshop at The Wynwood Yard
7 p.m. Tuesday, free-$10
Join yoga teacher Jennifer Pansa and learn about the effects of essential oils through easy DIY crafts to reduce toxicity, enhance personal health, and empower yourself with natural remedies.

Napoleon Dynamite at SoundScape Park
8 p.m. Wednesday, free
When SoundScape Park isn't showing the New World Symphony flaunting its skills, you can catch beloved modern films on the park's giant screen as part of the SoundScape Cinema Series. This Wednesday, see actor John Heder at his funkiest, getting down to Jamiroquai in the classic nerd film Napoleon Dynamite. One wall of the New World Center, designed by Frank Gehry, acts as an outdoor screen for the Miami Beach film showings.

courtesy of Ameripolitan Music Awards
courtesy of Ameripolitan Music Awards

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones at The Wynwood Yard
8 p.m. Wednesday, free
Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones are mixing up a typical Wynwood night with a hint of rockabilly madness this Wednesday. The sound and style may not match the colorful graffiti the neighborhood is known for, but it's impossible to resist the charms of that jangling country subgenre. The New York-based group will present original roots music while folks enjoy the not-so-wintery weather at the Wynwood Yard’s outdoor venue.

Photo via PAMM
Photo via PAMM

First Thursday at PAMM
All day Thursday, free
To many, a visit to the museum sounds like a boring school field trip. Until it's free. Then it's awesome. And because first Thursdays are complimentary at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), here's how your foray into freeganism goes: From 11 a.m. to p.m., flex some crafter chops while being inspired by the museum's collection at Made at PAMM. Get fueled at Verde after you've seen everything on view (freegan tip: Go with a grownup who will pay for you), and from 6 to 9:30, enjoy an informative (and boozy!) Nerd Nite of short lectures covering diverse topics such as comics and undersea sex.

ICA Ideas: Kirsty Bell at Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami
7 p.m. Thursday, free
Have you ever wanted to know more about the work of German pop artist Thomas Bayrle? If so, you're in luck. Critic Kirsty Bell is presenting a talk with an impressively long title: “The Massive Scale of Sameness Makes Everything Completely Different.” Bell knows a thing or two about the 1960s humorous artist who critiqued religion, consumerism, mass media, and communications. She even recently published an article about Bayrle for Art in America. This ICA Ideas talk will give you the chance to think more deeply about physical and digital systems in a changing world.

Wynwood Style Market at the Wynwood Yard
5 p.m. Friday, free
End the week with a stroll through a pop-up artisan style market at the Wynwood Yard. Expect an assortment of local brands and vendors, as well as food, drink, and live music.

Courtesy of Share Media Agency
Courtesy of Share Media Agency

El Portal Third Annual Art Fair at Antique & Design Mall
7 p.m. Friday, free
Originally a tribal capital city visited by Spanish conquistadors in the 1560s, the Village of El Portal was incorporated as a municipality in 1937. It's celebrating its 80th birthday with the El Portal Art Fair, complete with a party befitting its historic stature. Opening night includes an unveiling ceremony, the presentation of the village's new logo, and a concert from Spam Allstars. Music, performance art, kids' activities, and the local farmers' market will all accompany the tented art fair through the following day.

Magic City Hippes' Farewell at the Wynwood Yard
9 p.m. Friday, free
Miami's favorite indie funk band is going on tour. Say "See you later!" with one last hooray at the Wynwood Yard.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Salim Cortes

Black Arts Expo at Art & Sol Studios
All day Friday, $5+
Quoting MLK on Facebook, watching a Beyoncé video and thinking, Yass, queen, binge-watching a season of Power: These are some typical ways white people engage with black culture. For a more direct and meaningful approach, the Black Arts Expo provides a monthlong exhibition of black art, a weekend of vendors from minority-owned businesses, and a party with performers and a DJ. Portions of ticket sales will go to R Solutions, a nonprofit doing outreach in Haitian communities, and White Coats for Black Lives, which brings doctors together to tackle racism's effect on the mental and physical health of black communities.

New Times staff and contributors
Related Locations

The Betsy Hotel
1440 Ocean Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-531-6100

www.thebetsyhotel.com

The Wynwood Yard
56 NW 29th St
Miami, Florida 33127

305-447-8678

thewynwoodyard.com

SoundScape Park
400 17th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)
1103 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-375-3000

pamm.org

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami
4040 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

305-901-5272

www.icamiami.org

Art & Sol Studios
310 NW 25th St.
Miami, FL

