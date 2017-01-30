Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Napoleon Dynamite at SoundScape Park to free admission to the Pérez Art Museum Miami and a Magic City Hippies concert.

Breakfast Arts Salon at The Betsy Hotel

9:30 a.m. Monday, free

Cuba might be the biggest exporter of residents to Miami, but second on the list has to be New York. Just as Miami can feel like Little Cuba, there's an incredibly tight connection between the Big Apple and the Magic City. And that bond is only strengthening as Miami’s art scene expands. The Betsy Hotel in South Beach, known for fostering the arts through cultural programs, is hosting this Monday a Breakfast Arts Salon on a project the hotel is launching to link culture in Brooklyn and Miami. The discussion will include the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau's George Neary and Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Karen Brooks Hopkins.

Essential Crafts Workshop at The Wynwood Yard

7 p.m. Tuesday, free-$10

Join yoga teacher Jennifer Pansa and learn about the effects of essential oils through easy DIY crafts to reduce toxicity, enhance personal health, and empower yourself with natural remedies.

Napoleon Dynamite at SoundScape Park

8 p.m. Wednesday, free

When SoundScape Park isn't showing the New World Symphony flaunting its skills, you can catch beloved modern films on the park's giant screen as part of the SoundScape Cinema Series. This Wednesday, see actor John Heder at his funkiest, getting down to Jamiroquai in the classic nerd film Napoleon Dynamite. One wall of the New World Center, designed by Frank Gehry, acts as an outdoor screen for the Miami Beach film showings.

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones at The Wynwood Yard

8 p.m. Wednesday, free

Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones are mixing up a typical Wynwood night with a hint of rockabilly madness this Wednesday. The sound and style may not match the colorful graffiti the neighborhood is known for, but it's impossible to resist the charms of that jangling country subgenre. The New York-based group will present original roots music while folks enjoy the not-so-wintery weather at the Wynwood Yard’s outdoor venue.

First Thursday at PAMM

All day Thursday, free

To many, a visit to the museum sounds like a boring school field trip. Until it's free. Then it's awesome. And because first Thursdays are complimentary at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), here's how your foray into freeganism goes: From 11 a.m. to p.m., flex some crafter chops while being inspired by the museum's collection at Made at PAMM. Get fueled at Verde after you've seen everything on view (freegan tip: Go with a grownup who will pay for you), and from 6 to 9:30, enjoy an informative (and boozy!) Nerd Nite of short lectures covering diverse topics such as comics and undersea sex.

ICA Ideas: Kirsty Bell at Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami

7 p.m. Thursday, free

Have you ever wanted to know more about the work of German pop artist Thomas Bayrle? If so, you're in luck. Critic Kirsty Bell is presenting a talk with an impressively long title: “The Massive Scale of Sameness Makes Everything Completely Different.” Bell knows a thing or two about the 1960s humorous artist who critiqued religion, consumerism, mass media, and communications. She even recently published an article about Bayrle for Art in America. This ICA Ideas talk will give you the chance to think more deeply about physical and digital systems in a changing world.

Wynwood Style Market at the Wynwood Yard

5 p.m. Friday, free

End the week with a stroll through a pop-up artisan style market at the Wynwood Yard. Expect an assortment of local brands and vendors, as well as food, drink, and live music.

El Portal Third Annual Art Fair at Antique & Design Mall

7 p.m. Friday, free

Originally a tribal capital city visited by Spanish conquistadors in the 1560s, the Village of El Portal was incorporated as a municipality in 1937. It's celebrating its 80th birthday with the El Portal Art Fair, complete with a party befitting its historic stature. Opening night includes an unveiling ceremony, the presentation of the village's new logo, and a concert from Spam Allstars. Music, performance art, kids' activities, and the local farmers' market will all accompany the tented art fair through the following day.

Magic City Hippes' Farewell at the Wynwood Yard

9 p.m. Friday, free

Miami's favorite indie funk band is going on tour. Say "See you later!" with one last hooray at the Wynwood Yard.

Black Arts Expo at Art & Sol Studios

All day Friday, $5+

Quoting MLK on Facebook, watching a Beyoncé video and thinking, Yass, queen, binge-watching a season of Power: These are some typical ways white people engage with black culture. For a more direct and meaningful approach, the Black Arts Expo provides a monthlong exhibition of black art, a weekend of vendors from minority-owned businesses, and a party with performers and a DJ. Portions of ticket sales will go to R Solutions, a nonprofit doing outreach in Haitian communities, and White Coats for Black Lives, which brings doctors together to tackle racism's effect on the mental and physical health of black communities.

