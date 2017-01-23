Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Photo by Masson Liang/Courtesy of DKC News

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from imagining the city's future with the Miami Downtown Development Authority to pilates at the Wynwood Yard.

Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's Pub

9 p.m. Monday, $5 for 21+, $10 for under 21

Yeah, yeah, yeah, Churchill's is a great place to drink beer, shoot pool, smoke cigs, and look surly, but it also has one hell of a jazz jam. Monday nights are what you want. The music starts around 9 p.m. and includes performances by the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests.

What’s the Future of Downtown? at Downtown Miami (Biscayne Boulevard between SE Second and NE First Streets)

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, free

Join the New Tropic and the Downtown Development Authority for an interactive conversation with some of the community leaders designing the future of downtown.

Tell Your Story at the Idea Center at Miami Dade College

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

Learn the craft of compelling storytelling through social media thanks to a new free program at Miami Dade College.

Masson Liang

Pilates at the Wynwood Yard

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

Take advantage of a free Pilates session hosted by the Pilates Place at the Wynwood Yard. The strength-building session welcomes all levels. Bring a mat.

Bingo With Miss Toto at Gramps

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Sometimes all you need is a little sparkle to make your Wednesday sizzle. That’s where Miss Toto comes in. If there’s one “gender-bending, bodybuilding drag monster from Miami” who knows how to turn an ordinary hump day into a night you’ll never forget, it’s she. And if you’ve never experienced Bingo With Miss Toto, you’ll definitely be in for a treat.

The Freehand turns into Drink Miami Hostel Photo courtesy of the Freehand

Ladies' Night Bingo at the Freehand

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.

Courtesy of Island Touch Dance Academy

2017 Miami Bachata Festival at Deauville Beach Resort

8 p.m. Thursday, $10

Maybe your 50-something neighbors turning up to Latin beats into the wee hours of Tuesday morning isn't enough Miami for you. Fear not — the Miami Bachata Festival starts this weekend. It kicks off with a birthday bash for Jorge “Ataca” Burgos, bachata instructor and founder of Island Touch Dance Academy (which also happens to be organizing the festival). Dance workshops run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and cover all levels, from beginner to advanced. Almost a dozen dance acts will show their talents beginning at 9 p.m. each night, followed by a dance free-for-all at 11 p.m.

Biscayne Green Last Hoorah at Biscayne Green

7 p.m. Thursday, free

Say so long to Miami’s first pop-up outdoor green space in downtown with Biscayne Green’s Last Hoorah (for now).

courtesy of Wolfsonian-FIU

"Pioneer of American Art Nouveau" at the Wolfsonian-FIU

Debuts Thursday, January 26. Daily, $10

If art nouveau sounds like something your great-grandmother liked, that's because it is. But it's also the art form that preceded the art deco-style buildings of South Beach and inspired a generation of acid-dropping hippies to make innovative and hallucinatory poster art in the '60s and '70s. Bet you didn't think about that the last time you spaced out to a Pink Floyd album. If you're looking for an origins tour, head to the William H. Bradley retrospective, "Pioneer of American Art Nouveau," to learn more about the movement's U.S. roots.

EXPAND Concrete Beach Brewery

Los Jardines de la Tropical at Concrete Beach Brewery

8 p.m. Friday, free admission. Beer prices vary.

Get lost at Concrete Beach Brewery’s Social Hall (325 NW 24th St., Miami) when the taproom transforms into Los Jardines de la Tropical. Named for the Cuban estate in Havana — which was built to resemble the Alhambra in Grenada, Spain (and now stands somewhat abandoned and rundown) — Los Jardines de la Tropical was where the Cuban elite of the 1910s would go to play. And this Friday, in the spirit of the aforementioned party hall, the Wynwood brewhouse will celebrate the culture and heritage of "La Perla del Caribe" at its monthly pachanga.

