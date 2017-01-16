menu

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Monday, January 16, 2017 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Photo by Monica McGivern
Photo by Monica McGivern
A A

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade in Liberty City to yoga and live music at the Wynwood Yard.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or LessEXPAND
Dick DeMarsico

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Liberty City
11 a.m. Monday, free
This week, the nation celebrates the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. In Miami — the first city in the United States to organize such an event, in 1977 — locals will honor the freedom-fighter with parades. In Liberty City, on NW 54th Street from NW 12th to 32nd Avenues in Miami, the streets will be flooded with locals, politicians, union leaders, and activists from across the 305 in celebration of equality.

Farmers' Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center
4 p.m. Monday, free
Take advantage of the cooler, drier weather with a trip to the Arsht Center's weekly farmers' market. It's packed with a local harvest of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, and prepared food and beverages. Roaming the market is free.

In the Lobby Lounge at Olympia Theater
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free
Hurdle hump day at the Olympia Theater with its series In the Lobby Lounge, bringing together a myriad of performances, including improv and burlesque.

The Freehand turns into Drink Miami Hostel
The Freehand turns into Drink Miami Hostel
Photo courtesy of the Freehand

Upcoming Events

Ladies' Night Bingo at the Freehand
9 p.m. Wednesday, free
Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30 p.m.

Bingo With Miss Toto at Gramps
9 p.m. Wednesday, free
Sometimes all you need is a little sparkle to make your Wednesday sizzle. That’s where Miss Toto comes in. If there’s one “gender-bending, bodybuilding drag monster from Miami” who knows how to turn an ordinary hump day into a night you’ll never forget, it’s she. And if you’ve never experienced Bingo With Miss Toto, you’ll definitely be in for a treat.

Cultra at Tina Hills Pavilion
7:30 p.m. Thursday, free
Snag an opportunity to showcase your skills to a live audience during the inaugural Cultra, a roving open-mike event hosted in a downtown Miami park every third Thursday through May. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or LessEXPAND
Masson Liang

Gentle Alignment Yoga at the Wynwood Yard
6:30 p.m. Thursday, free
Concentrate on your posture during a free yoga class at the Wynwood Yard. Be sure to BYOM (bring your own mat).

Oigo Live at the Wynwood Yard
9 p.m. Thursday, free
Get groovy with live music at the Wynwood Yard Thursday night. Entrance is free.

Octavia Yearwood at Biscayne Green
8:30 a.m. Friday, free
Get to know Octavia Yearwood, an arts educator, motivational speaker, choreographer, and entrepreneur who moved from New York City to Miami.

Unlimited Devotion at the Wynwood Yard
8 p.m. Friday, free
Unlimited Devotion., a tribute to the Grateful Dead, makes its first visit to the Yard for a free show.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
