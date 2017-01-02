menu

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Monday, January 2, 2017 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Amadeus McCaskill
A A

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach Brewery to music at the Filling Station Lofts and free admission to PAMM.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Photo by Doug Fairall

Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach Brewery
8 p.m. Monday, $5
Brew House Rock, a monthly lesson in craft beer hosted by Concrete Beach Brewery, is designed for anyone who is interested in developing a deeper knowledge and appreciation for craft beer. It'll kick off the year with a lesson on different beer styles and how to tell them apart.

Farmers' Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center
4 p.m. Monday, free
As the temperature drops and Miami's infamous humidity wanes, take advantage of the cooler, drier weather with a trip to the Arsht Center's weekly farmers' market. It's packed with a local harvest of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, and prepared food and beverages. Roaming the market is free.

Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's Pub
9 p.m. Monday, free
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Churchill's is a great place to drink beer, shoot pool, smoke cigs, and look surly — but it's also got one hell of a jazz jam. Monday nights are what you want. The music starts around 9 p.m. and includes performances by the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Photo by Masson Liang

Blues Jam at the Wynwood Yard
8 p.m. Tuesday, free
The Wynwood Yard is beginning the new year with its weekly blues jam hosted by The Reggie Sears Band. After the band's initial set, the stage will open up to anyone who wants to sit in and play along too.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
DJ Hottpants (Daniel Blair)

Upcoming Events

Bingo With Miss Toto at Gramps
9 p.m. Wednesday, free
Sometimes all you need is a little sparkle to make your Wednesday sizzle. That’s where Miss Toto comes in. If there’s one “gender-bending, bodybuilding drag monster from Miami” who knows how to turn an ordinary hump day into a night you’ll never forget, it’s her. And if you’ve never experienced Bingo With Miss Toto, you’ll definitely be in for a treat.

Comedy Night at the Wynwood Yard
8 p.m. Wednesday, free
Share laughs at the Wynwood Yard's comedy night featuring comic Danny Benavente.

Ladies' Night Bingo at the Freehand
9 p.m. Wednesday, free
Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30 p.m.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
C&I Studios

Rooftop Unplugged at Filling Station Lofts
7:30 p.m. Thursday, free
The forces behind the creation of the Arts + Entertainment District have made a strong and focused effort to jazz up the area just northeast of Overtown via an array of arts events that truly entertain. The concert series Rooftop Unplugged, for example, draws the city’s well-dressed, young-adult contingent to enjoy live music and some sweet, sticky fare. The 2017 season is gearing up to feature Fort Lauderdale indie rock band Kids, which is not a child group but rather a thoughtful adult foursome that creates emotional melodies with thoughtful lyrics that don’t ignore the band’s spiritual leanings.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Photo by Angel Valentin

Free First Thursday at PAMM
All day Thursday, free
It's the first Thursday of the month, which means free admission all day long at the Perez Art Museum.

Free Admission to the Wolfsonian-FIU
6 p.m. Friday, free
From 6 to 9 p.m., the museum offers complimentary admission and tours of exhibitions.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Concrete Beach Brewery
More Info
More Info

325 NW 24th St.
Miami, Florida 33127

305-205-9983

www.masterbreweracademy.com

miles
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
More Info
More Info

1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-949-6722

www.arshtcenter.org

miles
Churchill's Pub
More Info
More Info

5501 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137

305-757-1807

www.churchillspub.com

miles
The Wynwood Yard
More Info
More Info

56 NW 29th St
Miami, Florida 33127

305-447-8678

thewynwoodyard.com

miles
Gramps
More Info
More Info

176 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-699-2669

www.gramps.com

miles
The Freehand Miami
More Info
More Info

2727 Indian Creek Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-531-2727

www.thefreehand.com

miles
Filling Station Lofts
More Info
More Info

1657 N. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33132

aedistrictmiami.com

miles
Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM)
More Info
More Info

1103 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-375-3000

pamm.org

miles
The Wolfsonian-FIU
More Info
More Info

1001 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-531-1001

www.wolfsonian.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >