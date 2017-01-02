Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Amadeus McCaskill

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach Brewery to music at the Filling Station Lofts and free admission to PAMM.

Brew House Rock at Concrete Beach Brewery

8 p.m. Monday, $5

Brew House Rock, a monthly lesson in craft beer hosted by Concrete Beach Brewery, is designed for anyone who is interested in developing a deeper knowledge and appreciation for craft beer. It'll kick off the year with a lesson on different beer styles and how to tell them apart.

Farmers' Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center

4 p.m. Monday, free

As the temperature drops and Miami's infamous humidity wanes, take advantage of the cooler, drier weather with a trip to the Arsht Center's weekly farmers' market. It's packed with a local harvest of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, and prepared food and beverages. Roaming the market is free.

Miami Jazz Jam at Churchill's Pub

9 p.m. Monday, free

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Churchill's is a great place to drink beer, shoot pool, smoke cigs, and look surly — but it's also got one hell of a jazz jam. Monday nights are what you want. The music starts around 9 p.m. and includes performances by the Fernando Ulibarri Group and surprise guests.

Photo by Masson Liang

Blues Jam at the Wynwood Yard

8 p.m. Tuesday, free

The Wynwood Yard is beginning the new year with its weekly blues jam hosted by The Reggie Sears Band. After the band's initial set, the stage will open up to anyone who wants to sit in and play along too.

DJ Hottpants (Daniel Blair)

Bingo With Miss Toto at Gramps

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Sometimes all you need is a little sparkle to make your Wednesday sizzle. That’s where Miss Toto comes in. If there’s one “gender-bending, bodybuilding drag monster from Miami” who knows how to turn an ordinary hump day into a night you’ll never forget, it’s her. And if you’ve never experienced Bingo With Miss Toto, you’ll definitely be in for a treat.

Comedy Night at the Wynwood Yard

8 p.m. Wednesday, free

Share laughs at the Wynwood Yard's comedy night featuring comic Danny Benavente.

Ladies' Night Bingo at the Freehand

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30 p.m.

C&I Studios

Rooftop Unplugged at Filling Station Lofts

7:30 p.m. Thursday, free

The forces behind the creation of the Arts + Entertainment District have made a strong and focused effort to jazz up the area just northeast of Overtown via an array of arts events that truly entertain. The concert series Rooftop Unplugged, for example, draws the city’s well-dressed, young-adult contingent to enjoy live music and some sweet, sticky fare. The 2017 season is gearing up to feature Fort Lauderdale indie rock band Kids, which is not a child group but rather a thoughtful adult foursome that creates emotional melodies with thoughtful lyrics that don’t ignore the band’s spiritual leanings.

Photo by Angel Valentin

Free First Thursday at PAMM

All day Thursday, free

It's the first Thursday of the month, which means free admission all day long at the Perez Art Museum.

Free Admission to the Wolfsonian-FIU

6 p.m. Friday, free

From 6 to 9 p.m., the museum offers complimentary admission and tours of exhibitions.

