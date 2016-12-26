Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

EXPAND Alexander Oliva

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from the Miccosukee Indian Arts & Crafts Festival to bingo with Miss Toto and jazz at the Museum of Contemporary Art.

EXPAND Chip Yacob

Miccosukee Indian Arts & Crafts Festival at Miccosukee Indian Village

10 a.m. Monday, $6+

Explore beautiful Native American customs and traditions at the 42nd-annual Miccosukee Indian Arts & Crafts Festival. Located in the heart of the Everglades, the Miccosukee Indian Village will host the festival this Monday through January 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will offer handmade items for purchase, such as contemporary Miccosukee art, native clothing, and jewelry.

Light up Wynwood! Chanukah at the Wynwood Yard

7 p.m. Tuesday, $10

Celebrate Chanukah under the stars at the Wynwood Yard. Expect a performance by the Rogers Park Band, an award-winning Chicago-based indie folk group, as well as specialty eats by Shnitz N' Fritz, Miami's first-ever Kosher food truck.

EXPAND Courtesy of Mina's Mediterraneo

Live in The Garden ft. Jacob Jeffries at Mina's Mediterraneo

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

Jam out to local favorite Jacob Jeffries at Mediterranean restaurant Mina's. The wine-filled Wednesday-night event will light up the popular eatery's alfresco garden area with a slew of other local performances too. The restaurant will also offer secret menu items available for purchase during the soiree.

Grand Menorah Lighting at Bayfront Park

5:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

Christmas lights are awesome, but menorahs are a miracle. After all, that oil lasted eight days — and all these years later, it’s your annual chance to celebrate. So if you’re more into menorahs than mistletoe, the annual Grand Menorah Lighting in Bayfront Park is the best way to kick off your Hanukkah celebration.

EXPAND Masson Liang

Pilates at the Wynwood Yard

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

Take advantage of a free Pilates session hosted by the Pilates Place at the Wynwood Yard. The strength-building session welcomes all levels. Bring a mat.

Bingo With Miss Toto at Gramps

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Sometimes all you need is a little sparkle to make your Wednesday sizzle. That’s where Miss Toto comes in. If there’s one “gender-bending, bodybuilding drag monster from Miami” who knows how to turn an ordinary hump day into a night you’ll never forget, it’s she. And if you’ve never experienced Bingo With Miss Toto, you’ll definitely be in for a treat.

Ladies' Night Bingo at the Freehand

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.

EXPAND Miami Big Sound Orchestra Miami Big Sound Orchestra

Jazz at Museum of Contemporary Art

8 p.m. Friday, free

Rain or shine, get jazzy at MOCA's monthly jazz series. The museum galleries will be open by donation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. too.

Masson Liang

Suenalo at the Wynwood Yard

8 p.m. Friday, free

Pregame New Years with Latin rock band Suenalo at the Wynwood Yard.

EXPAND Concrete Beach Brewery

Los Jardines de la Tropical at Concrete Beach Brewery

8 p.m. Friday, free admission

More than just a catchy name with a cool backstory, the night will transport you to pre-Castro Cuba, where el lechón will roast, la música will play, and la cerveza will be poured. Taste the flavor of the island with a pig roast; brace yourself for nonstop gozadera with live music; and enjoy a pint (or several) of Cuba’s oldest beer, Cerveza La Tropical, which is now being brewed right here in the 305, courtesy of Concrete Beach.

