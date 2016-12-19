Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
|
Photo by Monica McGivern
Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami to a screening of The Theory of Everything at SoundScape Park and Christmas caroling on Lincoln Road.
|
The Wynwood Yard is hosting a few free events this week, including a Christmas party and live performances from local bands.
Masson Liang
Zoo Lights at Zoo Miami
Daily until December 30, $9.95
There's no escaping the holiday spirit, even in the perpetually hot weather of the 305, and nothing beats celebrating the most magical time of the year than with Santa Claus, lighted animal sculptures, and glistening palm trees. Yep, Zoo Lights is back. Decking out the grounds of Zoo Miami with more than a half-million lights, the two-week holiday spectacle makes kids and even grown-up Grinches feel jolly.
|
Karli Evans
Farmers' Market at the Adrienne Arsht Center
4 p.m. Monday, free
As the temperature drops and Miami's infamous humidity wanes, take advantage of the cooler, drier weather with a trip to the Arsht Center's weekly farmers' market. It's packed with a local harvest of seasonal fruits and vegetables, meats, and prepared food and beverages. Roaming the market is free.
"Pablo Cano: To the Eye Behind the Keyhole ~ 1979-2016" at Miami-Dade Public Library
All day, free
Find a selection of artist Pablo Cano's marionette sculptures at the Main Library. The exhibition features a wide range of unique and detailed marionettes from Cano's personal collection.
|
The Freehand turns into Drink Miami Hostel.
Photo courtesy of the Freehand
Ladies' Night Bingo at the Freehand
9 p.m. Wednesday, free
Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, Ladies' Night Bingo offers happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.
Eric Vick at the Wynwood Yard
7 p.m. Wednesday, free
Jam out to some acoustic tunes with singer-songwriter Eric Vick at the Wynwood Yard from 7 to 10 p.m.
|
Courtesy of New World Symphony
The Theory of Everything at SoundScape Park
8 p.m. Wednesday, free
James Marsh’s 2015 Oscar-nominated film The Theory of Everything tells the love story of Stephen Hawking and Jane Wilde. Shortly after he met Wilde at Cambridge University and fell in love, Hawking was diagnosed with the deadly illness and given two years to live. In spite of it all, Wilde insisted on staying together, and the two decided to get married and start a family.
Juke Holiday Show at the Wynwood Yard
9 p.m. Thursday, free
Get into the holiday spirit with a performance by Juke, a "post-blues" four-piece band performing soulful tunes and powerful lyrics.
|
Monika Zdziebkowska
Third-Annual Christmas Caroling on Lincoln Road at Lincoln Road Mall
7:30 p.m. Thursday, free
Ease into the spirit with Christmas caroling on Lincoln Road. Lend your voice and holiday cheer as locals and tourists gather for an evening of strolling and singing.
Winter Wipeout at Churchill's Pub
8 p.m. Thursday, $5 to $7
Celebrate wintertime with live music and cold brews at Churchill's Pub.
|
The Wynwood Yard
Photo by Masson Liang
Fiesta de Navidad at the Wynwood Yard
8 p.m. Friday, free
Donate a small toy at the Wynwood Yard's Christmas party, sponsored by Uma Galera, Itawe, and Bluster Jam. Enjoy the Yard's food trucks plus bar specials and live music.
Related Locations
12400 SW 152nd St.
Miami, FL 33177
1300 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132
2727 Indian Creek Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33140
56 NW 29th St
Miami, Florida 33127
Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
5501 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33137
