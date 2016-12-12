Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Hotel Colonnade's holiday bazaar to Storypalooza! at Gramps and Macy's Ugly Sweater Party at Dadeland Mall.

Photo by Cayla Nimmo

Holiday Bazaar at Hotel Colonnade

1 p.m. Monday, free entrance

Get in the holiday spirit with a one-day-only holiday-themed bazaar at Hotel Colonnade in Coral Gables. Find an assortment of clothing, jewelry, accessories, candles, and baked goods made by local vendors.

Miami Story Slam at Olympia Theater

7 p.m. Tuesday, $10

Prepare a five-minute story about anything to do with risk, this month's theme at Olympia Theater's story slam. Watch or register to present your unique tales, covering everything from saying "I love you" for the first time to leaping into the unknown. Tickets are required.

Photo by Ian Witlen

In the Lobby Lounge Jazz at Olympia Theater

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

Get jazzy at another iteration of Olympia Theater's music series. This week features performances by the Ransom Everglades RE Combo and the JECC Jazz Boot Camp Ensemble.

Building CommUNITY at Center for Social Change

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free

Hang out with community residents and local leaders at the Center for Social Change (C4SC) for an evening of food, drink, art, and community. Donations are welcome.

Live at Canvas ft. Monsieur Periné at Canvas

7 p.m. Wednesday, free

Kicking off the Arts + Entertainment District's latest concert series, which showcases international jams in the 305's backyard, are performances by Elastic Bond and Monsieur Periné.

Courtesy of the Freehand

Ladies' Night Bingo at the Freehand

9 p.m. Wednesday, free

Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.

EXPAND Courtesy of Miami Book Fair

Storypalooza!: The Horrible Holidays Edition at Gramps

7 p.m. Thursday, free

At this Moth-style storytelling event, share a holiday-themed story in front of a live audience and receive feedback from the founder and coproducers of Lip Service: True Stories Out Loud. Just drop your 500-word story into a hat, and cross your fingers to be chosen.

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Macy’s Ugly Sweater Party at Macy’s Dadeland

6 p.m. Friday, free

Shop for ugly sweaters at Macy's Dadeland as the store throws a holiday party packed with sweets, sips, and music.

DogFish IPA for the Holiday at the Wynwood Yard

5 p.m. Friday, $5

Wind down the week with a three-hour happy hour at the Wynwood Yard, featuring $5 drafts of Dogfish Head Brewery’s high-alpha American hops.

EXPAND Photo by Masson Liang

SpreadLove Art & Music Fest at the Wynwood Yard

8 p.m. Friday, free

Celebrate all things love with music, poetry, and art at the SpreadLove Art & Music Fest.

