menu

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

50 Free Holiday Events in Miami This Year


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less

Monday, December 12, 2016 at 8:05 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill
A A

Happy Monday, Miami. This week brings plenty of events, and the best part is they all cost less than $10. Grab a few bucks and enjoy what's new in town, from Hotel Colonnade's holiday bazaar to Storypalooza! at Gramps and Macy's Ugly Sweater Party at Dadeland Mall.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Photo by Cayla Nimmo

Holiday Bazaar at Hotel Colonnade
1 p.m. Monday, free entrance
Get in the holiday spirit with a one-day-only holiday-themed bazaar at Hotel Colonnade in Coral Gables. Find an assortment of clothing, jewelry, accessories, candles, and baked goods made by local vendors.

Miami Story Slam at Olympia Theater
7 p.m. Tuesday, $10
Prepare a five-minute story about anything to do with risk, this month's theme at Olympia Theater's story slam. Watch or register to present your unique tales, covering everything from saying "I love you" for the first time to leaping into the unknown. Tickets are required.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Photo by Ian Witlen

In the Lobby Lounge Jazz at Olympia Theater
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free
Get jazzy at another iteration of Olympia Theater's music series. This week features performances by the Ransom Everglades RE Combo and the JECC Jazz Boot Camp Ensemble.

Upcoming Events

Building CommUNITY at Center for Social Change
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, free
Hang out with community residents and local leaders at the Center for Social Change (C4SC) for an evening of food, drink, art, and community. Donations are welcome.

Live at Canvas ft. Monsieur Periné at Canvas
7 p.m. Wednesday, free
Kicking off the Arts + Entertainment District's latest concert series, which showcases international jams in the 305's backyard, are performances by Elastic Bond and Monsieur Periné.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Courtesy of the Freehand

Ladies' Night Bingo at the Freehand
9 p.m. Wednesday, free
Presented in partnership with Out Miami and Carli Nicholas, the night features happy-hour bites and beverages, plus the chance to win swag bags, pitchers of booze, food, and other goodies. It's free to play, and, really, what's more beautiful than getting loose with your girls poolside amid the tropical flora? The party runs from 9 p.m. to midnight. Games are held at 9:30, 10:30, and 11:30.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or LessEXPAND
Courtesy of Miami Book Fair

Storypalooza!: The Horrible Holidays Edition at Gramps
7 p.m. Thursday, free
At this Moth-style storytelling event, share a holiday-themed story in front of a live audience and receive feedback from the founder and coproducers of Lip Service: True Stories Out Loud. Just drop your 500-word story into a hat, and cross your fingers to be chosen.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or Less
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

Macy’s Ugly Sweater Party at Macy’s Dadeland
6 p.m. Friday, free
Shop for ugly sweaters at Macy's Dadeland as the store throws a holiday party packed with sweets, sips, and music.

DogFish IPA for the Holiday at the Wynwood Yard
5 p.m. Friday, $5
Wind down the week with a three-hour happy hour at the Wynwood Yard, featuring $5 drafts of Dogfish Head Brewery’s high-alpha American hops.

Ten Things to Do in Miami This Week for $10 or LessEXPAND
Photo by Masson Liang

SpreadLove Art & Music Fest at the Wynwood Yard
8 p.m. Friday, free
Celebrate all things love with music, poetry, and art at the SpreadLove Art & Music Fest.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Olympia Theater
More Info
More Info

174 E. Flagler St.
Miami, FL 33131

305-372-0925

www.olympiatheater.org

miles
Center for Social Change
More Info
More Info

2103 Coral Way, 2nd Floor
Miami, FL 33145

786-235-8030

miles
Canvas Miami
More Info
More Info

90 NE 17th St.
Miami, Florida 33132

305-625-0949

aedistrictmiami.com

miles
The Freehand Miami
More Info
More Info

2727 Indian Creek Dr.
Miami Beach, FL 33140

305-531-2727

www.thefreehand.com

miles
Gramps
More Info
More Info

176 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-699-2669

www.gramps.com

miles
Dadeland Mall
More Info
More Info

7535 N. Kendall Dr.
Kendall, FL 33156

305-665-6226

www.shopdadelandmall.com

miles
The Wynwood Yard
More Info
More Info

56 NW 29th St
Miami, Florida 33127

305-447-8678

thewynwoodyard.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >